Techlinker Asia Accepts Cryptocurrencies for Recruitment and HR Consulting Services

The Hong Kong and Singapore based tech talent agency is the first to accept cryptocurrency payments for its Recruitment and HR consulting services.

SINGAPORE, May 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Techlinker Asia, a forward-looking tech talent and HR consultancy based in Hong Kong and Singapore, has been focused on tech talent recruitment in the Blockchain and Cryptocurrency sector. From its inception in 2019, the company strongly believes in the future of blockchain-based solutions as evidenced by the wide ranging use of distributed ledger technology in various applications and industries.

Positioning itself as the market leader in this space, Techlinker Asia now announces partnership with TripleA, a Singapore-based crypto payment gateway. A first in the recruitment business, clients can now remit payments for placement and consulting fees in any of several cryptocurrencies or even stablecoin, including Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), Tether (USDT) or USD Coin (USDC).

Clients who wish to pay their service fees in cryptocurrency will be processed through TripleA. To guarantee the best user experience, the crypto exchange rate is locked-in for 25 minutes and transactions are confirmed within seconds. Thanks to the gateway's real-time fiat conversion and local currency settlement process, Techlinker Asia will receive payment in fiat currency.

Carrie Lui, CEO of Techlinker Asia

Carrie Lui, CEO of Techlinker Asia, says, "We are delighted to be adding this new payment method because 80% of our clients are in the FinTech, cryptocurrency, and blockchain space and have been asking for options with regards to crypto payments. The demand is so strong that we've even had to turn down some new opportunities in the past since we were unable to process crypto payments. We are proud to take this bold step and be the first to accept cryptocurrency payments in our recruitment business."

"In addition to satisfying our clients' needs, we see these new payment methods as having tremendous benefits for cross-border remittances. Our mission is to help technology and start-up clients expand their cross-border business in Hong Kong and Singapore. When using our Recruitment or Employer of Record services to build remote teams in expanding their footprint across the border, services are payable in local currency. Since many of these companies do not have local bank accounts or business operations, they remit payment through traditional cross-border payment methods and we believe with the support for crypto payments, it can help these companies to be competitive and optimize their cross-border payment while maintaining a fast and secure payment flow."

"As a boutique firm, we provide full attention and customized services to every one of our clients, ensuring high quality searches and providing exceptional tech talent solutions. We exerted the same effort when it came to choosing our crypto payment gateway partner. TripleA is one of the first four crypto payment companies to be licensed by the Monetary Authority of Singapore, has a robust due diligence process, and like many of our clients operate on the bleeding edge of technology. With the same dedication to quality and customer service as Techlinker Asia, it is the perfect company to work with," Lui says.

Eric Barbier, CEO of TripleA, says, "It is undeniable that the demand of crypto for B2B transactions is growing across a myriad of verticals, so it is encouraging to see companies like Techlinker Asia responding by adding this payment method. This is a key step forward for the Recruitment and HR space, in such wise, we are honoured to be Techlinker Asia's chosen provider and look forward to exceeding the agency and its customers' expectations."

About Techlinker Asia

Techlinker Asia works with growing start-up & technology companies in Hong Kong and Singapore to set up or expand their cross-border operations. We fuel our clients with the necessary advice and the right talent to successfully accelerate their cross-border activities through our stop-shop solution and seamless execution. Our services cover Tech Recruitment, Business Process Outsourcing, and Professional Services such as Company Incorporation, Employer of Record Services, and Company Secretary Services.

Visit the Techlinker Asia website at https://techlinker.asia or follow us on LinkedIn

Employment Agency License: 66394 (Hong Kong) | 20S0254 (Singapore)

About TripleA

TripleA helps businesses increase their revenue by enabling crypto payments and payouts, leveraging on the fast-growing 300m+ global crypto users. With its white-label, easy setup, instant confirmation, locked-in exchange rate, real-time fiat conversion, and no chargeback crypto payment solution, TripleA meets the needs of e-commerce merchants, retailers, game providers, PSPs, fintech, and marketplaces. The company is licensed by MAS, the Monetary Authority of Singapore (Singapore's Central Bank), allowing partners to operate in a fully compliant and regulated environment.

Visit the TripleA website at https://triple-a.io/

SOURCE Techlinker Asia