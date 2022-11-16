U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    3,992.25
    -7.25 (-0.18%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,557.00
    -48.00 (-0.14%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,879.00
    -25.25 (-0.21%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,890.20
    -3.20 (-0.17%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    86.56
    -0.36 (-0.41%)
     

  • Gold

    1,777.30
    +0.50 (+0.03%)
     

  • Silver

    21.60
    +0.08 (+0.38%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0364
    +0.0015 (+0.15%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.7990
    -0.0660 (-1.71%)
     

  • Vix

    24.54
    +0.81 (+3.41%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1856
    -0.0007 (-0.06%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    140.0830
    +0.8050 (+0.58%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,942.57
    +132.75 (+0.79%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    398.01
    +3.31 (+0.84%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,369.44
    -15.73 (-0.21%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,955.85
    -34.32 (-0.12%)
     

Techman Robot Announces its All-in-One AI Cobot Series

·2 min read

Merging a powerful and precise robotic arm, native AI processing, smart vision system and comprehensive software suite in a single, easily deployed package

TAOYUAN, Taiwan, Nov. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Techman Robot has announced the introduction of its TM AI Cobot series. AI Cobot is a Collaborative Robot, which combines a powerful and precise robot arm with native AI inferencing engine and smart vision system in a complete package, ready for deployment in factories, accelerating the transition to Industry 4.0.

Techman Robot Announces its All-in-One AI Cobot Series
Techman Robot Announces its All-in-One AI Cobot Series

TM AI Cobot works on the principle of being smart, simple and safe. By combining visual processing in the robot arm, the AI Cobot can perform fast and precise pick and place, AMR, palletizing, welding, semi-conductor and product manufacturing, AOI inspections and food service preparation, among many other applications that can be accelerated by AI-Vision.

It is the only intelligent robotic arm series on the market provided with a comprehensive AI software suite. It includes TM AI+ Training Server, TM AI+ AOI Edge, TM Image Manager, and TM 3DVisionTM, allowing companies to train and tailor their system to precisely meet their application.

Techman Robot President Shi-chi Ho statement announcing the launch, "Techman Robot has redefined the future of industry robotics with the introduction of its AI Cobot series that are equipped with a native AI engine, powerful and precise robotic arm and vision system that represents a perfect combination of "brain, hands and eyes". With our all-in-one integrated system and supporting software suite, we lead the industry with ease of integration, accelerating productivity while reinforcing quality, and opening new opportunities."

Industry-leading 25KG Strength

Reinforcing its commitment to innovation, Techman Robot recently demonstrated its AI Cobot product series capable of 25KG payloads – an industry first – at the Taiwan Automation Intelligence and Robot Show 2022. This new model will be available at a future date.

For more information about the TM AI Cobot series at https://www.tm-robot.com/en/

SOURCE Techman Robot Inc.

Recommended Stories

  • A Once-in-a-Generation Opportunity: 2 Top Growth Stocks to Buy Now and Hold Forever

    Investor sentiment has soured in response to economic uncertainty, sparking a sweeping downturn in the stock market. In fact, the broad-based S&P 500 and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite have both declined for three consecutive quarters, an event that last occurred during the Great Recession in 2009. For instance, Block (NYSE: SQ) and The Trade Desk (NASDAQ: TTD) have lost 71% and 57% of their value, respectively, providing a rare buying opportunity.

  • BlackBerry SecuSUITE Expands Secure Communications Partner Network in Asia Pacific

    BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) announced today it is expanding its global footprint of BlackBerry® SecuSUITE® partners in Asia Pacific, with three new highly-specialized companies certified and trained to deliver the highly-secure software for governments and enterprises. The partners offering SecuSUITE include global counter-intelligence experts, NSI Global and security and risk specialists Praesidum Group (PRR), both based in Australia – plus Teletrol-One in Thailand.

  • Insulet Issues Medical Device Correction For Omnipod 5 Controller Due To Faulty Charging

    Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ: PODD) announced a Medical Device Correction for the Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System because of an issue with the Omnipod 5 Controller charging port and cable. Insulet has received 24 reports that the Omnipod 5 Controller charging port (USB-C port) or cable (USB cable) is melting, deforming or discoloring due to heat generated by a poor connection between the cable and the port. Related: Insulet Shares Jump After Q3 Earnings Surpass Expectations, Improved

  • iPhone can now communicate through satellites when there is no signal, Apple says

    Feature available in US and Canada now, and will roll out to other countries in December

  • A Once-in-a-Decade Opportunity: 2 Top Growth Stocks to Buy Before 2023

    Economic uncertainty sent the stock market into a freefall, creating a rare buying opportunity for investors.

  • Apple launches SOS satellite service on iPhone 14

    Yahoo Finance Live examines Apple shares after it launches a new satellite for emergency services connectivity.

  • Apple’s iPhone 14 Satellite Emergency SOS Is Live. You’ll Hopefully Never Use It.

    If you’re ever in trouble and out of cell-service range, Apple’s new emergency messaging could help. Otherwise, you would never know it was there.

  • Cybersecurity Stocks To Watch As Wall Street Eyes 2023 Corporate Budgets

    Cybersecurity stocks have underperformed vs. the S&P 500. But cloud security companies may be better positioned as corporate budgets tighten.

  • 15 Biggest Tech Companies In The World After The 2022 Stock Market Collapse

    In this article, we will discuss the 15 biggest tech companies in the world after the 2022 stock market collapse. If you want to explore similar tech companies, you can also take a look at 5 Biggest Tech Companies In The World After the 2022 Stock Market Collapse. 2022 has been a bad year for […]

  • Santander down: Mobile banking app not working as company recommends workaround

    Santander’s mobile banking has stopped working, with the company advising a workaround to affected customers. Customers found themselves unable to log in on Monday morning, with the mobile banking app showing a number of errors. Santander said it was aware of the problems, but advised that customers have a range of options for other ways to get to their account.

  • Elon Musk claims he’s sleeping at Twitter’s San Francisco headquarters ‘until org is fixed’

    The Tesla and SpaceX boss has spoken in the past about his workaholic living habits

  • While TSMC's Moat Remains Unparallel, It Would Be Premature To Count Out Samsung, Analyst Says

    Needham analyst Charles Shi attended the Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. (OTC: SSNLF) Samsung Foundry Forum in the U.S. on October 3 and came away with a more balanced view of the two foundry leaders. He found Samsung Foundry less advanced on the leading edge than it appears, and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd's (NYSE: TSM) lead on 5, 4, and 3nm remains largely unchallenged. He noted Samsung Foundry's strength on the sub-leading edge, namely 8 and 7nm, may be underappreciated, and

  • Another Day, Another Step Into the Digital Future - Briefing Up Wallstreet Today -

    News from the automotive world - AutoNation Inc (NYSE: AN) announced its newest acquisition that supports its commitment to provide a superior digital buying and selling experience to its consumers. News from the silicon valley- Synaptics (Nasdaq: SYNA) launched the industry’s first miniature wireless AI vision and audio system on module that promises to be an IoT game changer. News from the EV universe - Worksport Ltd. (Nasdaq: WKSP) continues to forge a greener EV future by announcing a finali

  • 2 Top AI Stocks Ready for a Bull Run

    Artificial intelligence (AI) is one of the buzziest terms in technology at the moment. Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) is the parent company of Google, YouTube, and the Google Cloud platform. CEO Sundar Pichai highlighted Google's research multiple times on Alphabet's recent earnings call, saying that the company is using AI to bring "significant improvements to search," and that he thinks AI is the next big revolution after mobile phones.

  • How to Use the iPhone 14’s Satellite SOS If You’re in an Emergency

    The iPhone 14’s satellite connection allows you to send messages to emergency services if you’re ever in trouble when there’s no cellular service. WSJ’s Joanna Stern (along with an accident-prone dummy clone) tests the feature and guides you through how to use it. Photo illustration: Preston Jessee for The Wall Street Journal

  • SAP Launches SAP Build to Unleash Business Expertise - Partners with Coursera to Empower a New Generation of Developers

    SAP SE (NYSE: SAP) announced at the SAP TechEd conference the launch of a powerful new offering to drive the next wave of business transformation by unleashing the expertise of those who know best – business users. Drawing on the unique depth and breadth of the SAP Business Technology Platform (BTP), SAP Build is a low-code solution that puts SAP's world-class enterprise technology in the hands of business users, giving them direct, secure access to the end-to-end processes, data and context the

  • Cryptanalysis say Toon Finance Will Surpass Dogecoin Shiba Inu Coin By 2023

    Toon Finance Drops DEX Crypto trading is as hot as ever, but that hasn’t meant everyone’s staying on the platforms they used in the past. In contrast, DEX platforms have become increasingly popular, with countless people flocking to various options.

  • Exclusive-Russian software disguised as American finds its way into U.S. Army, CDC apps

    Thousands of smartphone applications in Apple and Google's online stores contain computer code developed by a technology company, Pushwoosh, that presents itself as based in the United States, but is actually Russian, Reuters has found. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the United States' main agency for fighting major health threats, said it had been deceived into believing Pushwoosh was based in the U.S. capital. After learning about its Russian roots from Reuters, it removed Pushwoosh software from seven public-facing apps, citing security concerns.

  • Twitter fired employees who publicly called out Elon Musk

    At least three Twitter employees who survived the mass layoffs that cut the company's workforce in half have been fired after calling out their new boss on the platform.

  • Apple-Epic App Store Legal Battle Worries US Antitrust Enforcers

    (Bloomberg) -- The US Justice Department is taking a stance in the latest showdown between Apple Inc. and Epic Games Inc. over the iPhone maker’s dominance of the marketplace for mobile applications.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Latest: Poland Says Russian-Made Missile Hit VillagePoland Says Russian-Made Missile Hit Territory and Killed Two PeopleMusk Steps Up Purge of Twitter Engineers Who Criticize HimBiden Says Unlikely Rocket That Hit Poland Was Fired From RussiaFTX’s Balance Sheet Was Bad