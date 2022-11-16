Techman Robot Announces its All-in-One AI Cobot Series

Merging a powerful and precise robotic arm, native AI processing, smart vision system and comprehensive software suite in a single, easily deployed package

TAOYUAN, Taiwan, Nov. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Techman Robot has announced the introduction of its TM AI Cobot series. AI Cobot is a Collaborative Robot, which combines a powerful and precise robot arm with native AI inferencing engine and smart vision system in a complete package, ready for deployment in factories, accelerating the transition to Industry 4.0.

TM AI Cobot works on the principle of being smart, simple and safe. By combining visual processing in the robot arm, the AI Cobot can perform fast and precise pick and place, AMR, palletizing, welding, semi-conductor and product manufacturing, AOI inspections and food service preparation, among many other applications that can be accelerated by AI-Vision.

It is the only intelligent robotic arm series on the market provided with a comprehensive AI software suite. It includes TM AI+ Training Server, TM AI+ AOI Edge, TM Image Manager, and TM 3DVisionTM, allowing companies to train and tailor their system to precisely meet their application.

Techman Robot President Shi-chi Ho statement announcing the launch, "Techman Robot has redefined the future of industry robotics with the introduction of its AI Cobot series that are equipped with a native AI engine, powerful and precise robotic arm and vision system that represents a perfect combination of "brain, hands and eyes". With our all-in-one integrated system and supporting software suite, we lead the industry with ease of integration, accelerating productivity while reinforcing quality, and opening new opportunities."

Industry-leading 25KG Strength

Reinforcing its commitment to innovation, Techman Robot recently demonstrated its AI Cobot product series capable of 25KG payloads – an industry first – at the Taiwan Automation Intelligence and Robot Show 2022. This new model will be available at a future date.

