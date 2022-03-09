U.S. markets closed

Techman Robot at the iREX 2022 Warming up for the newly upgraded TM Robot S

·3 min read

TOKYO, March 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Techman Robot made a grand comeback to iREX to showcase applications of human-robot collaboration, rapid integration with palletizing and welding operator, as well as the integration with AI vision. The newly upgraded TM Robot S will be launched soon, with comprehensive hardware and software enhancements; smarter integration with vision and peripheral software, more intuitive human-machine interface, and safer human-machine collaboration, suitable for a variety of industrial applications, and fully realizing smart manufacturing.

TM AI+, an AI intelligent vision solution developed by Techman Robot, can be used not only alone, but also with the built-in vision system of TM Robot, which has evolved into an intelligent collaborative robot with AI recognition. TM AI + is the industry's first integration of traditional machine and advanced AI vision in a single robotic system, which can help solve the problems including vision recognition, barcode reading, OCR, OK/NG image classification and assembly. It is currently used in quality control of Japanese automobile manufacturers and is also implemented for the product identification of pizza and fried chicken chains. From automobile to food, it can be applied in a wide range of industries.

"In addition to the original collaborative robot series," Techman Robot said, "we keep developing total solutions to help enterprises and closing the gap for every business, such as the welding operator launched this time. Techman Robot's exclusive welding operator interface helps users to meet the welding needs of different shaped workpieces, and is compatible with the well-known welding companies OTC and Panasonic. It can be controlled directly through the robot interface and is no longer limited by the traditional way of using welding robots. It can provide visual assisted positioning function and uses hand guiding to teach welding on points and tracks intuitively and quickly, offering Japanese and global system integration suppliers the possibility of using TM robots to develop more welding applications."

Techman Robot will be launching the newly upgraded TM Robot S series in April 2022. This series has enhanced the safety of human-machine collaboration over the current models. It has passed European and American safety certifications and has the industry's most advanced collaborative arm with 31 safety certifications, the highest in the industry. In response to various industrial applications, Techman Robot has upgraded the dust and water resistance level of the S series and launched a newly developed robot teach pendent to make teaching and deploying robots easier and faster. More hardware upgrades will be announced in April. In addition to hardware upgrades, Techman Robot's innovative human-machine interface- TMFlow has been completely revised and upgraded to version 2.0, providing a more intuitive operating experience. In addition, more powerful offline programming software can be used for application path simulation and Cycletime calculation. TM Robot S series have both new software and hardware upgrades to quickly assist customers in creating collaborative robot solutions for various needs.

According to Japan Robot Association, JARA, the post-epidemic era has driven automation transformation, and the demand of automation is growing in Europe, the United States, and Japan. In 2021, Japan's industrial robot orders will increase by 29.6% year-on-year to 940.5 billion yen, showing growth for the second consecutive year.

Techman Robot is optimistic on the development of automation and will continue to build up distributors and system integrators, and expand its sales network to 25 partners in Japan.

In the second half of 2022, Techman Robot will establish Japanese technical service department to assist Japanese customers to quickly deal with implementation and after-sales service.

Looking upon 2022, Techman Robot will release newly upgraded TM Robot S, and continue to recruit system integrators on semiconductor, electronics and welding fields to jointly explore Japanese market. With AI vision, intelligent factory management system, Techman Robot will assist the enterprises to the future of smart manufacturing. More information, please visit www.tm-robot.com

SOURCE Techman Robot Inc.

