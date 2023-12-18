Techna-X Berhad's (KLSE:TECHNAX) 33% Dip In Price Shows Sentiment Is Matching Revenues

Techna-X Berhad (KLSE:TECHNAX) shareholders that were waiting for something to happen have been dealt a blow with a 33% share price drop in the last month. For any long-term shareholders, the last month ends a year to forget by locking in a 67% share price decline.

Following the heavy fall in price, Techna-X Berhad's price-to-sales (or "P/S") ratio of 0.4x might make it look like a buy right now compared to the Hospitality industry in Malaysia, where around half of the companies have P/S ratios above 1.4x and even P/S above 4x are quite common. However, the P/S might be low for a reason and it requires further investigation to determine if it's justified.

See our latest analysis for Techna-X Berhad

KLSE:TECHNAX Price to Sales Ratio vs Industry December 18th 2023

What Does Techna-X Berhad's Recent Performance Look Like?

For example, consider that Techna-X Berhad's financial performance has been poor lately as its revenue has been in decline. One possibility is that the P/S is low because investors think the company won't do enough to avoid underperforming the broader industry in the near future. If you like the company, you'd be hoping this isn't the case so that you could potentially pick up some stock while it's out of favour.

Although there are no analyst estimates available for Techna-X Berhad, take a look at this free data-rich visualisation to see how the company stacks up on earnings, revenue and cash flow.

Do Revenue Forecasts Match The Low P/S Ratio?

There's an inherent assumption that a company should underperform the industry for P/S ratios like Techna-X Berhad's to be considered reasonable.

In reviewing the last year of financials, we were disheartened to see the company's revenues fell to the tune of 33%. At least revenue has managed not to go completely backwards from three years ago in aggregate, thanks to the earlier period of growth. So it appears to us that the company has had a mixed result in terms of growing revenue over that time.

This is in contrast to the rest of the industry, which is expected to grow by 4.8% over the next year, materially higher than the company's recent medium-term annualised growth rates.

Story continues

With this information, we can see why Techna-X Berhad is trading at a P/S lower than the industry. It seems most investors are expecting to see the recent limited growth rates continue into the future and are only willing to pay a reduced amount for the stock.

The Key Takeaway

Techna-X Berhad's recently weak share price has pulled its P/S back below other Hospitality companies. Generally, our preference is to limit the use of the price-to-sales ratio to establishing what the market thinks about the overall health of a company.

Our examination of Techna-X Berhad confirms that the company's revenue trends over the past three-year years are a key factor in its low price-to-sales ratio, as we suspected, given they fall short of current industry expectations. Right now shareholders are accepting the low P/S as they concede future revenue probably won't provide any pleasant surprises. If recent medium-term revenue trends continue, it's hard to see the share price experience a reversal of fortunes anytime soon.

There are also other vital risk factors to consider before investing and we've discovered 3 warning signs for Techna-X Berhad that you should be aware of.

It's important to make sure you look for a great company, not just the first idea you come across. So if growing profitability aligns with your idea of a great company, take a peek at this free list of interesting companies with strong recent earnings growth (and a low P/E).

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.