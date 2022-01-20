U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,525.75
    +1.50 (+0.03%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,929.00
    +19.00 (+0.05%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,046.25
    +12.75 (+0.08%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,059.70
    +0.50 (+0.02%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    86.00
    -0.96 (-1.10%)
     

  • Gold

    1,844.10
    +0.90 (+0.05%)
     

  • Silver

    24.18
    -0.05 (-0.19%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1366
    +0.0019 (+0.17%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.8270
    -0.0380 (-2.04%)
     

  • Vix

    23.85
    +1.06 (+4.65%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3633
    +0.0021 (+0.16%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.1200
    -0.2330 (-0.20%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    41,729.45
    -684.11 (-1.61%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    988.56
    -6.19 (-0.62%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,589.66
    +26.11 (+0.35%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,306.22
    -161.01 (-0.59%)
     

Technavio Forecasts Toys Market Size in Europe to Grow by USD 8.75 Billion between 2020 and 2025

·6 min read

NEW YORK, Jan. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- There has been a constant rise in the demand for product premiumization in toys market which is influenced by the expansion of the product portfolio, as per the latest research report of "Toys Market in Europe - Forecast and Analysis".

Attractive Opportunities in Toys Market in Europe by Product, Distribution Channel, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
Attractive Opportunities in Toys Market in Europe by Product, Distribution Channel, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

If we look back at the historic data, the sales through online shopping platforms accounted for almost 11% of the revenue of the toys market in the UK in 2020.

Key Toy Market in Europe Report Highlights:

  1. Market growth 2020-2025: USD 8.75 billion

  2. Growth momentum & CAGR: Accelerate at a CAGR of 5%

  3. YoY growth (%): 4.53%

  4. Performing market contribution: Rest of Europe at 41%

  5. Key consumer countries: UK, Germany, France, Italy and Rest of Europe

Want more data and information that is not included in this report? Reach out to our analysts and get this report can be personalized according to your needs. Speak to an Analyst.

Regional Market Analysis

With 41% of the growth originating from the Rest of Europe, this region will record a fast growth rate during 2021-2025.

The growing e-commerce market is expected to boost the growth of the toy market in the Rest of Europe.

Apart from the growth in the e-commerce market, the two key reasons for the increasing toys market's growth in Europe are:

  • The UK market is mainly driven by the adoption of toys as a gifting item and the increase in the number of occasional purchases during Black Friday and Cyber Monday, as well as traditional festivities such as Christmas and Easter.

In addition, increased purchases through online shopping platforms drive the growth of the market in the UK.

  • Despite a difficult trading year for many industries, the toys market in the UK remained buoyant and resistant as overall sales increased by 5% in terms of value, with the biggest spike in sales that came during the first lockdown of 2020, maintaining the UK's position as the largest toys market in Europe and fourth-largest globally.

Moreover, toys such as board games constitute a key source of entertainment not only for children but also for customers of all age groups, brick-and-mortar retail stores and toy and board game cafes, such as Draughts (UK), offer people avenues to convene and play.

For Additional Information about the regional market: Request for a free sample report.

Key Vendors and Vendor Strategies

Atlas Games, Clementoni Spa, Franckh Kosmos Verlags GmbH and Co. KG, Hasbro Inc., LEGO System AS, Mattel Inc., Ravensburger AG, The Goliath Games LLC, TOMY Co. Ltd., VTech Holdings Ltd. are few of the key vendors in the toys market in Europe.

The key players operating in the market mainly focus on introducing new products to cater to the interests of consumers. Vendors such as Hasbro, Mattel, and LEGO are engaged in continuous product innovation and portfolio expansion.

  • In addition, the majority of players in Europe are commencing and initiating mergers and acquisitions as one of their key strategies to achieve consolidation and optimize their offerings.

  • Moreover, the construction toys segment was the largest of all the other toys market in Europe in 2020. Construction toys include various toys and sets used for constructing different models. They are usually made of plastic, metal, or wood.

  • Some major macroeconomic factors that have a prominent impact on the construction toys market in Europe include the expansion of the middle-class population and its growing disposable incomes, the declining child mortality rates, and the increasing birth rates. The growth in the child population (0-14 years) increases the target audience base for construction and activity toys, thereby creating growth opportunities for the vendors in the market.

Download our free sample report to get a brief understanding about various other vendors and the vendors strategies.

Key Market Drivers

Our analysts have extensively outlined the information on the key market drivers and their impact on the toys market in Europe.

  • Expanding product portfolio influencing product premiumization:

For instance, the detailed LEGO interpretation of the motorcycle captures the features of the real-life machine, with elements replicating the full-size Harley-Davidson Fat Boy. The model will be equipped with additional features such as solid-disc wheels, a teardrop fuel tank, an integrated speedometer, and dual-exhaust pipes.

Furthermore, branding is the key to attracting and retaining customers in the toys market, as product premiumization is critical as most vendors offer similar products that have relatively similar features. Hence, product differentiation through effective branding initiatives enables the vendors to retain and broaden their customer base and helps the brand strengthen its market position.

To know about a few other market drivers, trends, and challenges.

Download our free sample report

Related Reports:

Toys and Games Market by Product, Distribution Channel, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Educational Toys Market by Product, Age and Geography – Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Toys Market Scope in Europe

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2020

Forecast period

2021-2025

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 5%

Market growth 2021-2025

$ 8.75 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

4.53

Regional analysis

Europe

Performing market contribution

Rest of Europe at 41%

Key consumer countries

UK

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope

Key companies profiled

Atlas Games, Clementoni Spa, Franckh Kosmos Verlags GmbH and Co. KG, Hasbro Inc., LEGO System AS, Mattel Inc., Ravensburger AG, The Goliath Games LLC, TOMY Co. Ltd., and VTech Holdings Ltd.

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/technavio-forecasts-toys-market-size-in-europe-to-grow-by-usd-8-75-billion-between-2020-and-2025--301462877.html

SOURCE Technavio

Recommended Stories

  • Why Ford Stock Is Down Today

    Shares of Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) were trading down on Wednesday, after the company previewed a series of one-time items it expects to report with its fourth-quarter earnings. As of 1 p.m. ET, Ford's shares were down about 7.2% from Tuesday's closing price. At first glance, Ford's preview, released after the U.S. markets closed on Tuesday, was good news.

  • The Nasdaq Composite just logged its 66th correction since 1971—here’s what history says happens next in the stock market

    The yield-sensitive Nasdaq Composite Index on Wednesday logs its first close in correction territory since March. Here's what history says happens next.

  • Morgan Stanley Says It’s Time to Look at Beaten-Down Quality Stocks; Suggests 3 Names to Buy

    Let’s talk about quality stocks. Of course, this is the direction that every investor wants to go; but the question is, how to recognize them? Do we go all-in on the big-value, big-name giants? Or do we dig a little deeper, and find the high-end nuggets that are hiding in the sandheap? Weighing in from investment bank Morgan Stanley, chief investment officer Lisa Shalett recommends the latter. She recommends investors to look for beaten-down stocks, equities that have lost value recently – but t

  • 10 Jim Cramer Stocks to Buy in Q1 2022

    In this article, we discuss the 10 Jim Cramer stocks to buy in Q1 2022. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Jim Cramer Stocks to Buy in Q1 2022. Investors have been scrambling to identify the “real value” of stocks as reports suggest that as […]

  • Kinder Morgan profit tops expectations on higher gasoline, jet fuel volumes

    Global jet fuel demand, however, has again come under pressure with some countries reimposing border restrictions and other curbs to keep the Omicron coronavirus variant at bay, prompting travelers to reconsider their plans. "We saw a little bit more downside momentum on jet fuel due to omicron variant, but combined, we didn't really see a meaningful impact as we exited the year," senior executive Dax Sanders said in the earnings call. Kinder Morgan reported a 48% jump in jet fuel volumes and 7% jump in gasoline, following a year of coronavirus-driven decline.

  • Why Digital World Acquisition and Phunware Shares Are Sinking Today

    After posting explosive gains yesterday, shares of Digital World Acquisition (NASDAQ: DWAC) and Phunware (NASDAQ: PHUN) are giving up ground in Wednesday's trading. With excitement building around Trump Media & Technology Group's upcoming Truth Social media platform and a recent rally held by the former president potentially pointing to another presidential campaign in 2024, Digital World Acquisition and Phunware surged on Tuesday. Digital World Acquisition is a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) that's on track to take Trump Media & Technology Group public through a merger, and Phunware is being eyed by investors as a potential software service provider for Truth Social or another White House bid.

  • Wedbush Pounds the Table on Sofi Stock

    Like many of its peers in the fintech sector, Sofi Technologies (SOFI) stock has been taking a hammering over the past few months. However, that all changed on Wednesday, after the company was granted the long-hoped-for U.S. banking charter by the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency. The much-needed sentiment boost could help kick off a turnaround and Wedbush’s David Chiaverini believes the final hurdle cleared on the path to becoming a bank should “accelerate earnings growth.” However, th

  • 8 Big Stocks Lose More Than Half Their Value As Bear Looms

    Still wondering if a bear market is coming soon for the S&P 500? It's already here now for a staggering number of big U.S. stocks.

  • Dow Jones Futures: Market Correction Extends Losses; Four Stocks In Beat-Up Sector Worth Watching

    The market correction worsened Wednesday. Some stocks in the beat-up software sector are worth watching.

  • Why Rivian Stock Dropped Again Today

    For the fourth trading day in a row, Rivian (NASDAQ: RIVN) stock is falling. Down 3.5% as of 1:35 p.m. ET, Rivian stock actually costs less today than it did at its initial public offering (IPO) two months ago. First and foremost, Rivian is an unprofitable electric truck start-up.

  • Why Nikola Stock Is Down Again Today

    There wasn't any company-specific news released today, but investors may be following a larger trend of selling technology stocks as bond yields rise. Nikola's stock is down by 6% as of 10:50 a.m. ET. Investors typically sell high-growth tech stocks when bond yields rise because it means that future profits from these companies will be worth less than they would have been if rates remained lower.

  • 3 Warren Buffett dividend stocks yielding as high as 4.6%

    Still earning peanuts in your savings account? These 3 income stocks might help.

  • A Fintech Founder Goes on Leave After Alleged Abusive Phone Call

    (Bloomberg) -- The co-founder of fintech unicorn BharatPe will go on a two-month leave of absence, a remarkable turn of events for an outspoken 39-year-old who several Indian media outlets in recent weeks had alleged having made an abusive phone call to a bank employee. Most Read from BloombergEarly Omicron Breakthroughs Show MRNA Vaccines’ WeaknessStocks Drop as Selloff Puts Nasdaq Into Correction: Markets WrapMicrosoft Buys Scandal-Tainted Activision in Bet on MetaverseCovid-19 Infected Lions

  • Why Unilever Stock Rose as Much as 10% Today

    A day after a sharp drop, shares of the European consumer products and food maker rose. Only it wasn't a simple rebound -- Unilever did an about-face.

  • 3 top dividend stocks poised to give you a pay raise next month

    Inflation is red-hot. Keep up with these dividend growers.

  • Fed may trigger 'bigger corrections' in stock market with its actions: strategist

    Brace for stock market volatility, warns this top investing strategist.

  • Nasdaq is on the brink of plunging into correction territory. Here’s why Wall Street predicts more pain ahead

    If premarket trading volumes are any indication, the Nasdaq could hit this low point as soon as this morning.

  • 2 Unstoppable Stocks That Could Turn $200,000 Into $1 Million by 2030

    The stock market isn't the right place for New Year's resolutions. Always focus on the long term for the best results.

  • Bank of America, Morgan Stanley stocks rise after Q4 profits beat estimates

    Yahoo Finance's Brian Cheung joins the Live show to discuss fourth quarter earnings for Bank of America and Morgan Stanley.

  • Ford Has Made Billions on Its Rivian Stake. Why That’s a Problem.

    Ford will record an $8.2 billion gain on its investment in Rivian when the Detroit auto maker reports its fourth-quarter financials.