Technavio Forecasts Worldwide Cash Logistics Market to Reach USD 15.84 billion between 2020 and 2025

·5 min read

NEW YORK, Jan. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the latest research report, "Cash Logistics Market by Service and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025", the cash logistics industry is changing and is likely to grow at a moderate rate over the next several years. The cash logistics market share is expected to increase by USD 15.84 billion from 2020 and 2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of almost 10%. The market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic growth strategies to gain a competitive advantage.

Attractive Opportunities in Cash Logistics Market by Service and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Vendors will try to incorporate various solutions to enhance their services and increase their market shares, especially because of the growing B2C e-commerce industry particularly in countries such as US and Canada.

Cash Logistics Market Report Highlights:

  1. Market growth 2020-2025: USD 15.84 billion

  2. Growth momentum & CAGR: Accelerate at a CAGR of 10%

  3. YoY growth (%): 8.66%

  4. Performing market contribution: APAC at 35%

  5. Key consumer countries: US, China, India, Germany, and UK

Regional Market Analysis

With 35% of the growth originating from APAC, this region will record a fast growth rate during 2021-2025. China and India are the key markets for cash logistics in APAC.

During the projected period, the cash logistics market in APAC is expected to develop at a moderate rate. This is attributable to the expansion of banking facilities in remote places, as well as an increase in the flow of cash circulation due to the region's high cash demand. The market's expansion has been aided by improving transportation infrastructure, an increase in the number of ATMs, and an increase in the region's purchasing power.

Apart from the rapid economic growth, the other key reasons for the increasing cash logistics market's growth in APAC is:

  • The market will grow due to an increase in foreign commerce and investments, as well as an increase in regional safety and security concerns. Furthermore, in Asia, more than half of the population prefers to pay using cash. A large chunk of the world's underbanked population, which relies on cash transactions, lives in Australia, India, China, Japan, Singapore, and South Korea. This means that the market in the region has a lot of room to grow. Despite a wide spectrum of government-led cashless initiatives, these countries have a strong cash culture during the forecasted period.

Key Vendors and Vendor Strategies

G4S Plc, GardaWorld Security Corp., GSLS, Global Security Logistics Co, Loomis AB, Prosegur Cash SA, Cash Logistik Security AG, CMS Info Systems Pvt. Ltd., and Security and Intelligence Services (India) Ltd. are a few of the key vendors in the cash logistics market.

The vendors in the market are constantly focusing on broadening their product portfolio through expanding their product offerings. Additionally, vendors are focusing on expanding their presence in new regions.

For instance:

  • Cash Logistik Security AG offers a secure transition from cash to deposit money for the banking sector.

  • CMS Info Systems Pvt. Ltd., offers ATM services, with daily cash replenishment, 24X7 first-line maintenance for maximum uptime, and other ancillary services.

  • G4S Plc: the company offers cash in transit (CIT), cash processing, and automated teller machine (ATM) services.

Key Market Drivers

Our analysts have extensively outlined the information on the key market drivers and their impact on the last mile delivery market.

  • Growing preference for outsourcing cash management services by financial institutions

Related Reports:

Healthcare Logistics Market in Canada by Product and Service - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Healthcare Logistics Market in North America by Product, Service, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Cash Logistics Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2020

Forecast period

2021-2025

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 10%

Market growth 2021-2025

$ 15.84 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

8.66

Regional analysis

APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America

Performing market contribution

APAC at 35%

Key consumer countries

US, China, India, Germany, and UK

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

G4S Plc, GardaWorld Security Corp., GSLS, Global Security Logistics Co, Loomis AB, Prosegur Cash SA, Cash Logistik Security AG, CMS Info Systems Pvt. Ltd., and Security and Intelligence Services (India) Ltd.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period,

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/technavio-forecasts-worldwide-cash-logistics-market-to-reach-usd-15-84-billion-between-2020-and-2025--301462114.html

SOURCE Technavio

