Technavio Forecasts Worldwide Drayage Services Market to Reach USD 2.90 billion between 2021-2025

NEW YORK, Jan. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the latest research report, "Drayage Services Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025," the global services industry is changing and is likely to grow at a moderate rate over the next several years. The drayage services market share is expected to increase by USD 2.90 billion from 2020 to 2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 2%. The market is fragmented, with a large number of international and regional road freight transportation companies competing.

Attractive Opportunities in Drayage Services Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Vendors will try to incorporate various solutions to enhance their services and increase their market shares, especially because of the growing demand for cross-border trade and digital transformation in the market, particularly in countries such as Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Italy, Poland, and Spain.

Market growth 2021-2025: USD 2.90 million Growth momentum & CAGR: Accelerate at a CAGR of 2% YoY growth (%): 1.49% Performing market contribution: APAC at 38% Key consumer countries: US, China, Germany, UK, and Japan

Regional Market Analysis

With 38% of the growth originating from APAC, this region will record a fast growth rate during 2021-2025. China and Japan are the key markets for drayage services in APAC.

With APAC's strong economic expansion, people's per capita income has risen considerably in recent years, resulting in increased consumer spending power and, as a result, more e-commerce sales. This will aid the expansion of the APAC drayage services market during the forecast period.

Apart from the rapid economic growth, the other key reasons for the increasing drayage services market's growth in APAC are:

Geopolitics is driving port activity in APAC, as regional manufacturing powerhouses spend more on facilities to boost their influence and get greater access to resources and prospective markets in the Middle East and Central Asia. This will spur infrastructure development and investments in nations like China, Japan, India, Singapore, Australia, and the Philippines, as well as in the modernization of ports and terminals.

Key Vendors and Vendor Strategies

Boa Logistics LLC, Evans Delivery Co. Inc., Hub Group Inc., Schneider National Inc., XPO Logistics Inc. are a few of the key vendors in the drayage service market.

The vendors in the market are constantly focusing on broadening their product portfolio through expanding their product offerings. Additionally, vendors are focusing on expanding their presence in new regions.

For instance:

In January 2021, J.B. Hunt, a transport service was named as one of the World's Most Admired Companies by Fortune magazine for the tenth time. In May 2020, the company was named to the Fortune 500 List for the eighth consecutive year.

In February 2021, RoadOne, an IntermodaLogistic company, announced the acquisition of The JZ Expedited Companies, headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida.

In March 2021, Schneider National, a premier provider of trucking, intermodal, and logistics services, was named one of the Women in Trucking's 2021 Top Women in Transportation to Watch.

Key Market Drivers

Our analysts have extensively outlined the information on the key market drivers and their impact on the drayage services market.

Growth in the manufacturing industry:

Drayage Services Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 2% Market growth 2021-2025 $ 2.90 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 1.49 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 38% Key consumer countries US, China, Germany, UK, and Japan Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Boa Logistics LLC, Evans Delivery Co. Inc. , Hub Group Inc., ITS ConGlobal , J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc., Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc., PLS Logistics, RoadOne IntermodaLogistics Inc., Schneider National Inc., and XPO Logistics Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

