Technavio Forecasts Worldwide Mobile Gaming Market to Reach USD 63.66 billion between 2020 and 2025

NEW YORK, Jan. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the latest research report, "Mobile Gaming Market by Platform and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025", the mobile gaming industry is changing and is likely to grow at a moderate rate over the next several years. The mobile gaming market share is expected to increase by USD 63.66 billion from 2020 to 2025, and the market's growth momentum will decelerate at a CAGR of almost 13%. The market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic growth strategies to gain a competitive advantage.

Vendors engage heavily in planning, product design, and development, as well as in acquiring additional players and increasing their product portfolios. To obtain a firm presence in the market, all vendors develop unique products, solutions, and services.

Mobile Gaming Market Report Highlights:

Market growth 2020-2025: USD 63.66 billion Growth momentum & CAGR: Decelerate at a CAGR of almost 13% YoY growth (%): 14.77% Performing market contribution: APAC at 46% Key consumer countries: China, US, Japan, South Korea (Republic of Korea), and Germany

Regional Market Analysis

With 46% of the growth originating from APAC, this region will record a fast growth rate during 2021-2025. China and Japan are the key markets for mobile gaming in APAC. Market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in North America, South America, and MEA.

Vendors are collaborating with telecommunications companies to bring mobile-based cloud gaming to market. Due to the presence of major smartphone original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) such as Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd. (Huawei Technologies), Lenovo Group, and HTC Corp., APAC dominates the worldwide mobile gaming market (HTC).

Apart from the rapid economic growth, the other key reasons for the increasing mobile gaming market's growth in APAC is:

Due to the great availability of raw materials and low labor costs, most smartphone OEMs prefer to establish manufacturing facilities in APAC. In India and China, demand for consumer electrical products produced by Chinese enterprises is booming. As a result, Chinese consumer electronics device manufacturers have doubled their production capacity and this will further increase during the forecasted period.

Key Vendors and Vendor Strategies

Activision Blizzard Inc., CyberAgent Inc., Electronic Arts Inc., GungHo Online Entertainment Inc., Microsoft Corp., NetEase Inc., Niantic Inc., Tencent Holdings Ltd., The Walt Disney Co., Ubisoft Entertainment are a few of the key vendors in the mobile gaming market.

The vendors in the market are constantly focusing on broadening their product portfolio through expanding their product offerings. Additionally, vendors are focusing on expanding their presence in new regions.

For instance:

Activision Blizzard Inc. offers mobile games like Call of Duty, Diablo and others.

CyberAgent Inc. offers games like Shadowverse, Sengoku Enbu KIZNA, and others.

Electronic Arts Inc. offers games like Need for Speed, Star Wars, and other games.

Key Market Drivers

Our analysts have extensively outlined the information on the key market drivers and their impact on the last mile delivery market.

Popularity of multiplayer mobile games

Mobile Gaming Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of 13% Market growth 2021-2025 $ 63.66 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 14.77 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 46% Key consumer countries China, US, Japan, South Korea (Republic of Korea), and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Activision Blizzard Inc., CyberAgent Inc., Electronic Arts Inc., GungHo Online Entertainment Inc., Microsoft Corp., NetEase Inc., Niantic Inc., Tencent Holdings Ltd., The Walt Disney Co., and Ubisoft Entertainment Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

