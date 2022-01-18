U.S. markets open in 5 hours 54 minutes

Technavio Forecasts Worldwide Mobile Gaming Market to Reach USD 63.66 billion between 2020 and 2025

·5 min read

NEW YORK, Jan. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the latest research report, "Mobile Gaming Market by Platform and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025", the mobile gaming industry is changing and is likely to grow at a moderate rate over the next several years. The mobile gaming market share is expected to increase by USD 63.66 billion from 2020 to 2025, and the market's growth momentum will decelerate at a CAGR of almost 13%. The market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic growth strategies to gain a competitive advantage.

Attractive Opportunities in Mobile Gaming Market by Platform and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Vendors engage heavily in planning, product design, and development, as well as in acquiring additional players and increasing their product portfolios. To obtain a firm presence in the market, all vendors develop unique products, solutions, and services.

Mobile Gaming Market Report Highlights:

  1. Market growth 2020-2025: USD 63.66 billion

  2. Growth momentum & CAGR: Decelerate at a CAGR of almost 13%

  3. YoY growth (%): 14.77%

  4. Performing market contribution: APAC at 46%

  5. Key consumer countries: China, US, Japan, South Korea (Republic of Korea), and Germany

Want more data and information that is not included in this report? Reach out to our analysts and get this report can be personalized according to your needs. Speak to an Analyst.

Regional Market Analysis
With 46% of the growth originating from APAC, this region will record a fast growth rate during 2021-2025. China and Japan are the key markets for mobile gaming in APAC. Market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in North America, South America, and MEA.

Vendors are collaborating with telecommunications companies to bring mobile-based cloud gaming to market. Due to the presence of major smartphone original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) such as Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd. (Huawei Technologies), Lenovo Group, and HTC Corp., APAC dominates the worldwide mobile gaming market (HTC).

Apart from the rapid economic growth, the other key reasons for the increasing mobile gaming market's growth in APAC is:

  • Due to the great availability of raw materials and low labor costs, most smartphone OEMs prefer to establish manufacturing facilities in APAC. In India and China, demand for consumer electrical products produced by Chinese enterprises is booming. As a result, Chinese consumer electronics device manufacturers have doubled their production capacity and this will further increase during the forecasted period.

For Additional Information about the regional market: Request for a free sample report.

Key Vendors and Vendor Strategies
Activision Blizzard Inc., CyberAgent Inc., Electronic Arts Inc., GungHo Online Entertainment Inc., Microsoft Corp., NetEase Inc., Niantic Inc., Tencent Holdings Ltd., The Walt Disney Co., Ubisoft Entertainment are a few of the key vendors in the mobile gaming market.

The vendors in the market are constantly focusing on broadening their product portfolio through expanding their product offerings. Additionally, vendors are focusing on expanding their presence in new regions.

For instance:

  • Activision Blizzard Inc. offers mobile games like Call of Duty, Diablo and others.

  • CyberAgent Inc. offers games like Shadowverse, Sengoku Enbu KIZNA, and others.

  • Electronic Arts Inc. offers games like Need for Speed, Star Wars, and other games.

Download our free sample report to get a brief understanding of various other vendors and the vendor's strategies.

Key Market Drivers
Our analysts have extensively outlined the information on the key market drivers and their impact on the last mile delivery market.

  • Popularity of multiplayer mobile games

Related Reports:

Video Streaming Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Video Game Market by Platform and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Mobile Gaming Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2020

Forecast period

2021-2025

Growth momentum & CAGR

Decelerate at a CAGR of 13%

Market growth 2021-2025

$ 63.66 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

14.77

Regional analysis

APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America

Performing market contribution

APAC at 46%

Key consumer countries

China, US, Japan, South Korea (Republic of Korea), and Germany

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Activision Blizzard Inc., CyberAgent Inc., Electronic Arts Inc., GungHo Online Entertainment Inc., Microsoft Corp., NetEase Inc., Niantic Inc., Tencent Holdings Ltd., The Walt Disney Co., and Ubisoft Entertainment

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period,

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Download our free sample report

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/technavio-forecasts-worldwide-mobile-gaming-market-to-reach-usd-63-66-billion-between-2020-and-2025--301462044.html

SOURCE Technavio

