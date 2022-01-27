U.S. markets closed

Technavio Forecasts Worldwide Moringa Products Market size to grow by USD 2.85 Billion between 2020 and 2025

·5 min read

NEW YORK, Jan. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- There has been a constant rise in the millennial population worldwide demanding for moringa products due to their health benefits as per the latest market reports for "Moringa Products Market – Forecast and Analysis".

Attractive Opportunities in Moringa Products Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
Attractive Opportunities in Moringa Products Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

If we look back at the historic data, for instance, in the food segment, the application of Moringa oleifera seeds is carried out on a wide scale as they are consumed in raw form and are also used as ingredients and additives in the preparation of several food items.

Key Moringa Products Market Report Highlights:

  1. Market growth 2020-2025: USD 2.85 billion

  2. Growth momentum & CAGR: Accelerate at a CAGR of 8%

  3. YoY growth (%): 6.50%

  4. Performing market contribution: APAC at 57%

  5. Key consumer countries: India, China, US, Germany, and UK.

Want more data and information that is not included in this report? Reach out to our analysts and get this report can be personalized according to your needs. Speak to an Analyst.

Regional Market Analysis

With 57% of the growth originating from APAC, this region will record a fast growth rate from 2020 to 2025.

The consumption of moringa seeds, moringa leaf powder, and moringa pods (drumsticks) is widely popular in APAC, while the global leading suppliers of moringa products including countries such as the Philippines, Taiwan, Bangladesh, India, and Afghanistan are expected to boost the growth of moringa products market in the APAC region.

Apart from leading consumers, the two key reasons for the increasing moringa products market's growth in APAC are:

  • Increasing disposable income and the rising exports of moringa products to other continents are the major drivers that will drive the market growth in the region during the forecast period.

Moreover, several private-label brands are available in the region, especially China and India, which are the key markets offering moringa products, such as moringa seeds and pods, through local retail chains and grocery stores.

  • The sales of the private-label brands of moringa products, especially moringa powder and moringa oil, through e-commerce websites are surging.

For Additional Information about the regional market: Request for a free sample report.

Key Vendors and Vendor Strategies

Aayuritz Phytonutrients Pvt. Ltd., Ancient GreenFields Pvt. Ltd., Bio Moringa Oleifera GmbH, Earth Expo Co., GREEN ERA FOODS & NUTRACEUTICS, Grenera Nutrients Pvt. Ltd., Kuli Kuli Inc., KV Natural Ingredients Pvt. Ltd., Moringa Farms Inc., ORGANIC INDIA Pvt. Ltd. are few of the key vendors in the global moringa products market.

The vendors in the market are constantly competing on basis of factors such as price, quality, innovation, service, packaging, brand image, distribution, and promotion.

For instance:

  • The major vendors for moringa products in APAC include Ancient GreenFields Pvt. Ltd., Earth Expo Co., and Grenera Nutrients Pvt. Ltd., among others.

  • To survive the competition, vendors are promoting online sales through third-party e-commerce players, such as Amazon and eBay. As people in developing countries such as India and China are facing job layoffs and salary cuts, they prefer procuring low-priced packaged food products, such as private-label moringa products.

  • However, the availability of moringa products from unorganized vendors is expected to limit the growth of moringa products from genuine brands. Therefore, the market in the region is expected to grow at a considerable rate during the forecast period.

Download our free sample report to get a brief understanding about various other vendors and the vendors strategies.

Key Market Drivers

Our analysts have extensively outlined the information on the key market drivers and their impact on the global moringa products market.

  • Rising awareness of health benefits of moringa products:

Furthermore, Moringa leaves enhance energy levels and help in healing ulcers, restricting tumors, controlling blood pressure, and reducing inflammation.

This growth is attributable to the increasing consumer demand for moringa products that is being propelled by growing awareness about their health benefits. The market for moringa products, which include moringa leaf powder, has grown significantly and is expected to be consistent during the forecast period.

To know about a few other market drivers, trends, and challenges. Download our free sample report

Related Reports:

Functional Food and Beverages Market in North America by Product and Geography – Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Organic Chips Market by Distribution Channel and Geography – Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Moringa Products Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2020

Forecast period

2021-2025

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 8%

Market growth 2021-2025

$ 2.85 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

6.50

Regional analysis

APAC, Europe, North America, MEA, and South America

Performing market contribution

APAC at 57%

Key consumer countries

India, China, US, Germany, and UK

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Aayuritz Phytonutrients Pvt. Ltd., Ancient GreenFields Pvt. Ltd., Bio Moringa Oleifera GmbH, Earth Expo Co., GREEN ERA FOODS & NUTRACEUTICS, Grenera Nutrients Pvt. Ltd., Kuli Kuli Inc., KV Natural Ingredients Pvt. Ltd., Moringa Farms Inc., and ORGANIC INDIA Pvt. Ltd.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period,

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/technavio-forecasts-worldwide-moringa-products-market-size-to-grow-by-usd-2-85-billion-between-2020-and-2025--301467816.html

SOURCE Technavio

