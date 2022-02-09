U.S. markets open in 7 hours 44 minutes

Technavio's Butadiene Market Research Report Highlights the Key Findings in the Area of Vendor Landscape, Key Market Segments, Regions, and Latest Trends and Drivers

·6 min read

Butadiene market will have BASF SE, Braskem SA, and China National Petroleum Corp. as major participants during 2022-2026

NEW YORK, Feb. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The latest Butadiene market research report by Technavio infers that the increasing demand from the automotive industry is driving this market's growth.

Attractive Opportunities in Butadiene Market by Derivative Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
Attractive Opportunities in Butadiene Market by Derivative Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Resulting in market growth of USD 10.77 billion from 2021 to 2026, read additional information about the market, get FREE sample report.

Key Considerations for Market Forecast:

  • Impact of supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and change in customer behavior

  • Optimistic, probable, and pessimistic scenarios for all markets as the impact of pandemic unfolds

  • Quarterly impact analysis and updates on market estimates

Unlock the Butadiene Market Forecast through Our Sample Report- https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR72137

Vendor Landscape
The market structure is expected to remain fragmented during the forecast period. Vendors are deploying different organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

BASF SE, Braskem SA, China National Petroleum Corp., Dow Inc., Evonik Industries AG, Exxon Mobil Corp., Formosa Petrochemical Corp, INEOS Group Holdings SA, Royal Dutch Shell Plc, and TPC Group among others are some of the few key vendors competing to maintain their market position in the market.

Top 3 Vendor Analysis of Butadiene Market

  • BASF SE: Offers high purity butadiene obtained from butadiene extraction technology.

  • Braskem SA: Offers production of butadiene, for a raw material used in the synthetic rubber industry in the manufacture of tires and rubber products in general.

  • China National Petroleum Corp: Offers Styrene-Butadiene Thermoplastic Elastomer (SBS) under petro chemical products.

View more about the market's vendor landscape highlights with a comprehensive list of vendors and their offerings.

Key Market Segmentation

  • Segmentation by Derivative type:

Request a FREE Sample of this report for more highlights into the market segments.

Regional Market Outlook
During the forecast period, APAC will account for 57 percent of market growth. Butadiene's main markets in APAC include China, India, and Japan. The market in APAC will increase at a quicker rate than the industry in other regions.

Butadiene market expansion in APAC would be aided by the presence of a high number of manufacturing industries in growing economies such as China throughout the forecast period. In addition, by 2025, China will produce 120.7 million motorcycle tires and 420 million bicycle tires each year. This has a significant impact on the country's market need for butadiene.

On the other hand, In India, there are numerous tire manufacturers such as MRF, TVS, Apollo Tires, and JK Tires and around 6,000 non-tire manufacturers producing seals, conveyor belts, and extruded and molded rubber profiles to be used in automotive, railway, defense, aerospace, and other applications. Indian truck and bus tire production increased by 35% in December 2020 as compared to the same month of the previous year.

Download our FREE sample report for more key highlights on the regional market share of most of the above-mentioned countries.

Latest Trends, Driving the Global Butadiene Market

  • Market Driver:

Due to an increase in the price of natural rubber, tyre producers have been forced to replace it with synthetic rubber, of which SBR is one of the least expensive. Furthermore, due to an increase in demand for lightweight and fuel-efficient automobiles, the global automotive industry is predicted to develop during the forecast period. Due to an expansion in the middle-class population, high discretionary incomes, and a rise in the employed population, significant demand for passenger automobiles is projected in developed countries such as the United States and developing countries such as China and India.

  • Market Trend:

On the basis of achieving sustainability, the development of renewable chemicals for the production of rubber is quickly increasing. The use of renewable feedstock for the production of synthetic rubber has been spurred by high pricing and an unlimited supply of petroleum raw materials and natural rubber. Gevo, Amyris, and Genomatica, for example, are working on making synthetic rubber from bio-based raw materials including sugar, glycerin, and other plant-based raw materials. As a result, the key market participants' sporadic attention on achieving cost-effectiveness and sustainability through the development of bio-based feedstock would undoubtedly have an impact on the global butadiene market's growth throughout the forecast period.

Find additional information about various other market drivers & trends mentioned in our FREE sample report.

Need More? Are You Looking for Information Not Covered in This Report?

  • Want to understand more about the various research methodology?

  • Evaluate a specific segment or region in detail

  • Identify key suppliers, customers, or other market players

  • Analyze market regulations

Tailor this report according to your needs. Get it done with our $1000 worth of free customization. Speak to Our Analyst Now!

Related Reports:
Fortifying Agent Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
Acrylonitrile Market in Europe by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Butadiene Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.15%

Market growth 2022-2026

$ 10.77 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

5.90

Regional analysis

APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA

Performing market contribution

APAC at 57%

Key consumer countries

China, US, India, Germany, and Japan

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope

Key companies profiled

BASF SE, Braskem SA, China National Petroleum Corp., Dow Inc., Evonik Industries AG, Exxon Mobil Corp., Formosa Petrochemical Corp, INEOS Group Holdings SA, Royal Dutch Shell Plc, and TPC Group

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/technavios-butadiene-market-research-report-highlights-the-key-findings-in-the-area-of-vendor-landscape-key-market-segments-regions-and-latest-trends-and-drivers-301477421.html

SOURCE Technavio

