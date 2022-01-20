Technavio's CBD-Infused Cosmetics Market Research Report Highlights the Key Findings in the Area of Vendor Landscape, Key Market Segments, Regions, and Latest Trends and Drivers

NEW YORK, Jan. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The latest CBD-infused cosmetics market research report by Technavio indicates that the growth in global personal products is driving this market's growth.

Attractive Opportunities in CBD Infused Cosmetics Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Resulting in market growth of USD 3.07 billion from 2020 to 2025

Vendor Landscape

The market structure is expected to remain fragmented during the forecast period. Vendors are deploying different organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

Cronos Group Inc., Elixinol Global Ltd., Endoca BV, Green Light Acquisitions LLC, Isodiol International Inc., Khiron Life Sciences Corp., LOreal SA, The CBD Skincare Co., The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. and Unilever Group among others are some of the few key vendors competing to maintain their market position in the market.

Various players in the market are engaging in launching differentiated products to up their game in the cosmetic industry. Some vendors are redirecting their marketing efforts toward digital marketing mediums. Many vendors are offering shopping vouchers and discounts to attract customers. Moreover, many vendors in the market focus on the minimal use of packaging materials and prefer to use recycled raw materials for packaging.

Key Market Segmentation

Segmentation by Product:

Regional Market Outlook

North America will contribute to 45% of the market growth during the forecast period. The US is the key market in the North America region. The main factors that contribute to the growth of the market in the US are the launch of innovative products, the growing use of online platforms to shop for CBD-infused cosmetics, and the rising awareness and growing adoption of organic cosmetic products. Moreover, organic CBD-infused cosmetics are free from chemicals and are considered good for the skin. Thus, the rise in the use of such products will drive value sales in the CBD-infused cosmetics market in North America.

Apart from the US in the region, if we look at the country-wise market growth, UK, China, Canada and Germany will contribute to the highest market growth.

Latest Trends, Driving the Global CBD Infused Cosmetics Market

Market Driver:

The growing competition and customer demand for innovative products have compelled vendors to start focusing actively on bettering their R&D operations. In addition, vendors are focusing on differentiating themselves from their competitors. Consumers usually look for CBD-infused cosmetics that can address multiple skin-related issues in minimal time. Moreover, consumers also look for products that are effective and easy to use. Hence, customers have started using several cosmetic products, including CBD-infused cosmetic products. This is expected to augment the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Market Trend:

The rising awareness about hair, skin, and health problems caused by the use of synthetic cosmetic products has increased the demand for organic CBD-infused cosmetic products. The regular application of synthetic cosmetic products can lead to various hair, skin, and health-related issues, such as skin irritation, skin allergies, chemical burns, and various hormonal disorders. Therefore, in the last few years, manufacturers of CBD-infused cosmetics are focused more on organic cosmetic products to attract the attention of more consumers. These organic CBD-infused cosmetics are free from harmful ingredients, such as sulfate and formaldehyde. Thus, the initiative to extend product lines by vendors will further enhance the growth prospect of the market.

CBD-infused Cosmetics Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 21.42% Market growth 2021-2025 $ 3.07 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 20.74 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution North America at 45% Key consumer countries US, UK, China, Canada, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Cronos Group Inc., Elixinol Global Ltd., Endoca BV, Green Light Acquisitions LLC, Isodiol International Inc., Khiron Life Sciences Corp., LOreal SA, The CBD Skincare Co., The Estee Lauder Companies Inc., and Unilever Group Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

