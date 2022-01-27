U.S. markets open in 6 hours 39 minutes

Technavio's E-Learning Market in Europe Report by Geography, Product and End-user Segments - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024

·5 min read

NEW YORK, Jan. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The latest e-learning market in Europe report by Technavio infers that the growing emphasis on personalized learning is driving this market's growth.

Attractive Opportunities in E-learning Market in Europe by Product, End-user, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024
Attractive Opportunities in E-learning Market in Europe by Product, End-user, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024

Resulting in the market growth of USD 28.36 billion from 2019 to 2024

Vendor Landscape
The market structure is expected to remain fragmented during the forecast period. Vendors are deploying different organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

Adobe Inc., Articulate Global Inc., Cengage Learning Holdings II Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., City & Guilds Group, Instructure Inc., John Wiley & Sons Inc., Pearson Plc, Providence Equity Partners LLC, and Skillsoft Ltd. are some of the few key vendors competing to maintain their market position in the market.

Various players in the market are engaging in strategic partnerships and joint ventures coupled with launching differentiated products to up their game in the e-learning industry.

View more about the market's vendor landscape highlights with a comprehensive list of vendors and their offerings.

Key Market Segmentation

  • Segmentation by Product:

Segmentation by Product:

Regional Market Outlook
Rest of Europe will contribute to 53% of the market growth during the forecast period. The growth of this region can be accredited to the rise in the adoption of social learning along with the benefits of various knowledge-sharing platforms.

Apart from regions, if we look at the country-wise market growth, France and Italy are the key markets for the adoption of e-learning in rest of Europe followed by Germany and UK.

Download our FREE sample report for more key highlights on the regional market share of most of the above-mentioned countries.

Latest Trends, Driving the E-Learning Market in Europe

  • Market Driver:

The assessment of e-learning courses helps in extracting the level of proficiency of the learners. These also aid in creating learners' awareness for monitoring their learning progress. Moreover, e-learning courses allow the learners to re-study and improve their proficiency in the section of the subjects they are weak. Furthermore, the learners are also provided with certificates as per their grades by the vendors post the completion of their courses. Hence, the consistent assessments on the subject efficiency and certifications are expected to drive the e-learning market growth during the forecast period in Europe.

  • Market Challenge:

High developments costs are involved in e-learning courses, depending on the instructional model chosen. For example, designing language courses for children involves creating basic words and graphical presentations as compared to that of higher education students which includes short lectures and conversations with tutors. Hence, the costs paid to the developers differ as per the group of target learners. Moreover, the e-learning courses need to be updated regularly to sync with the improving technology and market trends, to survive in the growing e-learning market sector. Furthermore, it takes a prolonged period to meet the break-even point for the new players in the market, in turn, impacting the market growth adversely.

Find additional information about various other market drivers & trends mentioned in our FREE sample report.

Need More? Are You Looking for Information Not Covered in This Report?

  • Want to understand more about the various research methodology?

  • Evaluate a specific segment or region in detail

  • Identify key suppliers, customers, or other market players

  • Analyze market regulations

Tailor this report according to your needs. Get it done with our $1000 worth of free customization. Speak to Our Analyst Now!

Related Reports:

Corporate E-Learning Market by End-user, Deployment, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

E-learning Market in UK by Product and End-user - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

E-learning Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2019

Forecast period

2020-2024

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 13%

Market growth 2020-2024

USD 28.36 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

12.29

Regional analysis

UK, Germany, and Rest of Europe

Performing market contribution

Rest of Europe at 53%

Key consumer countries

UK, Germany, France, and Italy

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Adobe Inc., Articulate Global Inc., Cengage Learning Holdings II Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., City & Guilds Group, Instructure Inc., John Wiley & Sons Inc., Pearson Plc, Providence Equity Partners LLC, and Skillsoft Ltd.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period,

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/technavios-e-learning-market-in-europe-report-by-geography-product-and-end-user-segments--forecast-and-analysis-2020-2024-301467697.html

SOURCE Technavio

