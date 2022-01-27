Technavio's E-Learning Market in Europe Report by Geography, Product and End-user Segments - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024

NEW YORK, Jan. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The latest e-learning market in Europe report by Technavio infers that the growing emphasis on personalized learning is driving this market's growth.

Attractive Opportunities in E-learning Market in Europe by Product, End-user, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024

Vendor Landscape

The market structure is expected to remain fragmented during the forecast period. Vendors are deploying different organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

Adobe Inc., Articulate Global Inc., Cengage Learning Holdings II Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., City & Guilds Group, Instructure Inc., John Wiley & Sons Inc., Pearson Plc, Providence Equity Partners LLC, and Skillsoft Ltd. are some of the few key vendors competing to maintain their market position in the market.

Various players in the market are engaging in strategic partnerships and joint ventures coupled with launching differentiated products to up their game in the e-learning industry.

Key Market Segmentation

Segmentation by Product:

Regional Market Outlook

Rest of Europe will contribute to 53% of the market growth during the forecast period. The growth of this region can be accredited to the rise in the adoption of social learning along with the benefits of various knowledge-sharing platforms.

Apart from regions, if we look at the country-wise market growth, France and Italy are the key markets for the adoption of e-learning in rest of Europe followed by Germany and UK.

Latest Trends, Driving the E-Learning Market in Europe

Market Driver:

The assessment of e-learning courses helps in extracting the level of proficiency of the learners. These also aid in creating learners' awareness for monitoring their learning progress. Moreover, e-learning courses allow the learners to re-study and improve their proficiency in the section of the subjects they are weak. Furthermore, the learners are also provided with certificates as per their grades by the vendors post the completion of their courses. Hence, the consistent assessments on the subject efficiency and certifications are expected to drive the e-learning market growth during the forecast period in Europe.

Story continues

Market Challenge:

High developments costs are involved in e-learning courses, depending on the instructional model chosen. For example, designing language courses for children involves creating basic words and graphical presentations as compared to that of higher education students which includes short lectures and conversations with tutors. Hence, the costs paid to the developers differ as per the group of target learners. Moreover, the e-learning courses need to be updated regularly to sync with the improving technology and market trends, to survive in the growing e-learning market sector. Furthermore, it takes a prolonged period to meet the break-even point for the new players in the market, in turn, impacting the market growth adversely.

E-learning Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2019 Forecast period 2020-2024 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 13% Market growth 2020-2024 USD 28.36 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 12.29 Regional analysis UK, Germany, and Rest of Europe Performing market contribution Rest of Europe at 53% Key consumer countries UK, Germany, France, and Italy Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Adobe Inc., Articulate Global Inc., Cengage Learning Holdings II Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., City & Guilds Group, Instructure Inc., John Wiley & Sons Inc., Pearson Plc, Providence Equity Partners LLC, and Skillsoft Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

