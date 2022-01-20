U.S. markets closed

Technavio's Elevator and Escalator Market in India Research Report Highlights the Key Findings in the Area of Vendor Landscape, Key Market Segments, Regions, and Latest Trends and Drivers

·5 min read

NEW YORK, Jan. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The latest elevator and escalator market research report in India by Technavio infers that the growth in the global industrial machinery market is driving this market's growth.

Attractive Opportunities in Elevator and Escalator Market in India by Product and End-user - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Resulting in market growth of USD 522.84 million from 2020 to 2025, read additional information about the elevator and escalator market in India. Get FREE sample report.

Vendor Landscape

The market structure is expected to remain fragmented during the forecast period. Vendors are deploying different growth strategies such as offering innovative elevator designs that are not only cost-effective but also energy-efficient compared with conventional elevators to compete in the market.

ESCON Elevators Pvt Ltd., Fujitec Co. Ltd., Hitachi Ltd., Johnson Lifts Pvt. Ltd., KONE Corp., Mitsubishi Electric Corp., Otis Worldwide Corp., Schindler Holding Ltd., thyssenkrupp AG, Toshiba Corp. among others are some of the few key vendors competing to maintain their market position in the market.

Various players in the market are engaging in strategies of launching differentiated products to up their game in the elevator and escalator industry. For instance, most of the well-established vendors in the market are focusing on differentiating themselves from the other regional vendors by providing solutions such as new technologies-based smart elevators. Moreover, these vendors are targeting new customers through innovative solutions of elevators that are equipped with AI-based platforms.

View more about the market's vendor landscape highlights with a comprehensive list of vendors and their offerings.

Key Market Segmentation

  • Segmentation by Product:

  • Segmentation by End-user:

Request a FREE Sample of this report for more highlights into the market segments.

Regional Market Outlook

The increasing demand for multifamily rental buildings drives the growth of the traction elevator market in India. The increasing costs of material, land, and labor have pushed developers to maximize the number of floors to increase the population density. In addition, retailers are pushing developers to create multi-use buildings due to rapid urbanization and high demand.

The rising population of India has increased the number of vertical houses in the country. This development is also a consequence of rapid urbanization that has increased the population density in many cities in India. These vertical houses, also known as high-rise buildings, require elevators to help people move from one floor to another.

Download our FREE sample report for more key highlights on the India market share

Latest Trends, Driving the Elevator and Escalator Market in India

  • Market Driver:

Growing industrial output leading to capacity additions in process and discrete industries. The global demand for energy, chemicals and petrochemicals, pulp and paper products, and processed food and beverages continues to grow because of the rapid economic expansion of developing countries. Similarly, pulp and paper product manufacturers are focused on increasing production capacity for packaging paper to cater to growing demand from online commerce and industrial packaging sectors.

  • Market Trend:

Since the past few years, India has been witnessing a rapid increase in investments both by government and private entities on large-scale metro projects, especially in tier-1 and tier-2 cities, to provide an effective transport system to consumers. With a rapid rise in urbanization, more people have shifted to urban areas in search of better livelihood and job opportunities; this has resulted in the scarcity of efficient transport systems. The continuous growth in the construction of new metro stations has not only equipped the economy with advanced infrastructure but also increased the demand for elevators and escalators.

Find additional information about various other market drivers & trends mentioned in our FREE sample report.

Need More? Are You Looking for Information Not Covered in This Report?

  • Want to understand more about the various research methodology?

  • Evaluate a specific segment or region in detail

  • Identify key suppliers, customers, or other market players

  • Analyze market regulations

Tailor this report according to your needs. Get it done with our $1000 worth of free customization. Speak to Our Analyst Now!

Related Reports:

Escalator Market by Offering and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Elevator and Escalator Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Elevator and Escalator Market Scope in India

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2020

Forecast period

2021-2025

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 9%

Market growth 2021-2025

$ 522.84 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

8.10

Regional analysis

India

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope

Key companies profiled

ESCON Elevators Pvt Ltd., Fujitec Co. Ltd., Hitachi Ltd., Johnson Lifts Pvt. Ltd., KONE Corp., Mitsubishi Electric Corp., Otis Worldwide Corp., Schindler Holding Ltd., thyssenkrupp AG, and Toshiba Corp.

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/technavios-elevator-and-escalator-market-in-india-research-report-highlights-the-key-findings-in-the-area-of-vendor-landscape-key-market-segments-regions-and-latest-trends-and-drivers-301463138.html

SOURCE Technavio

