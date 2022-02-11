U.S. markets closed

Technavio's Fortifying Agent Market Research Report Highlights the Key Findings in the Area of Vendor Landscape, Key Market Segments, Regions, and Latest Trends and Drivers

·6 min read

NEW YORK, Feb. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Fortifying Agent market share is estimated to increase by USD 43.24 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth is anticipated to accelerate at a CAGR of 10.64%. Factors such as the rising concerns on ever-increasing health problems such as high blood pressure, cardiovascular diseases, Alzheimer's disease, and many others are significantly driving the fortifying agent market in this region.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Fortifying Agent Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
Our research report on "Fortifying Agent Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026" has extensively covered factors influencing the parent market growth potential in the coming years, which will determine the levels of growth of the market share during the forecast period.

Fortifying Agent market report key highlights

  • Estimated year-on-year growth rate: 10.40%

  • Key market segments: Application (dietary supplements, dairy and dairy products, cereals and cereal-based products, infant formula, and others) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA).

  • Key Consumer Region & contribution: North America at 33%

Fortifying Agent Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 10.64%

Market growth 2022-2026

$ 43.24 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

10.40

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA

Performing market contribution

North America at 33%

Key consumer countries

US, China, India, Germany, Canada, and Brazil

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope

Key companies profiled

Arla Foods Ingredients Group P/S, BASF SE, Cargill Inc., Evonik Industries AG, Ingredion Inc., International Flavors & Fragrances Inc., Kellogg Co., Koninklijke DSM NV, Nestle SA, and PPG Industries Inc.

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Fortifying Agent Market Share Trend

  • The rising consumption of vitamin-infused foods & beverages

The increased prevalence of vitamin deficiencies, which can cause health diseases like anemia, scurvy, beriberi, and pellagra, are driving the worldwide fortifying agent market expansion. Furthermore, investigations have shown that these are not merely deficiency disorders, but conditions that occur in a community that is reasonably well-nourished. Thus, vitamin fortification of foods has been shown to be a useful method for addressing nutritional inadequacies in the general population. Moreover, the introduction of newly manufactured goods with modified vitamin blends, and vitamin D fortified milk, will drive market expansion over the projection period.

Fortifying Agent Market Challenge

  • The stringent government regulations

The governments of countries such as the United States, India, the United Kingdom, and others check food fortification regulations on a regular basis in order to protect their populations from the detrimental effects of fortifying agents. For example, according to new regulations released by the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India in August 2018, all fortified food products on the market would now have to carry the "+F" emblem on their label and meet with the standards specified by the food safety authority (FSSAI). The rules went into force in January of this year. During the projected period, such factors are expected to hamper the market's growth.

Key market vendors insights

The fortifying agent market share is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic strategies to compete in the market.

Some of the key market vendors are:

  • Arla Foods Ingredients Group P/S

  • BASF SE

  • Cargill Inc.

  • Evonik Industries AG

  • Ingredion Inc.

  • International Flavors & Fragrances Inc.

  • Kellogg Co.

  • Koninklijke DSM NV

  • Nestle SA

  • PPG Industries Inc.

  • Key Segment Analysis by Application

Regional Market Analysis

North America will contribute to 33% of the fortifying agent market share growth during the forecast period. US, China, India, Germany, Canada, and Brazil are the major markets for fortifying agent market share.

The significant increase in the health consciousness of consumers and the bourgeoning support of government organizations is expected to boost the fortifying agent market share in the region.

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

