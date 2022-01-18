U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,662.85
    +3.82 (+0.08%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,911.81
    -201.79 (-0.56%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,893.75
    +86.95 (+0.59%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,162.46
    +3.02 (+0.14%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    84.63
    +0.81 (+0.97%)
     

  • Gold

    1,821.50
    +5.00 (+0.28%)
     

  • Silver

    23.09
    +0.18 (+0.77%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1421
    +0.0010 (+0.09%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7720
    +0.0610 (+3.57%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3657
    +0.0010 (+0.07%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.5600
    -0.0200 (-0.02%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,216.82
    -741.80 (-1.73%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,015.64
    -10.09 (-0.98%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,611.23
    +68.28 (+0.91%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,576.31
    +242.79 (+0.86%)
     

Technavio's Gifts Novelty and Souvenirs Market Research Report Highlights the Key Findings in the Area of Vendor Landscape, Key Market Segments, Regions, and Latest Trends and Drivers

·5 min read

NEW YORK, Jan. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The latest gifts novelty and souvenirs market research report by Technavio infers that the growing culture of gifting is driving this market's growth, resulting in market growth of USD 11.88 billion from 2020 to 2025.

Attractive Opportunities in Gifts Novelty and Souvenirs Market by Product, Distribution Channel, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
Attractive Opportunities in Gifts Novelty and Souvenirs Market by Product, Distribution Channel, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Read additional information about the market, Get FREE sample report.

Vendor Landscape

The market structure is expected to remain fragmented during the forecast period. Vendors are deploying growth strategies such as building brand and brand equity to compete in the market.

American Greetings Corp., Archies Ltd., Card Factory Plc, funkypigeon.com Ltd., Hallmark Licensing LLC, PersonalizationMall.com LLC, Redbubble Ltd., Scotts Highland Services Ltd., Spencer Gifts LLC, and The Walt Disney Co., among others, are some of the few key vendors competing to maintain their market position in the market.

Various players in the market are engaging in strategic partnerships to up their game in the apparel, accessories & luxury goods industry. For instance, in March 2021, American Greetings, in partnership with Actress Marlee Matlin, launched Innovative Sign Language Digital Greeting.

View more about the market's vendor landscape highlights with a comprehensive list of vendors and their offerings.

Key Market Segmentation

  • Gifts Novelty And Souvenirs Market: Product Landscape:

  • Gifts Novelty And Souvenirs Market: Distribution Channel Landscape:

  • Gifts Novelty And Souvenirs Market: Geographic Landscape

Request a FREE Sample of this report for more highlights into the market segments.

Regional Market Outlook

Europe will contribute to 35% of the market growth during the forecast period. The growth of this region can be attributed to the early penetration of the e-commerce market. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in South America.

Apart from regions, if we look at the country-wise market growth, France, Germany, and the UK will contribute to the highest market growth.

Download our FREE sample report for more key highlights on the regional market share of most of the above-mentioned countries.

Latest Trends and Drivers in the Gifts Novelty and Souvenirs Market

  • Market Driver:

Consumers are increasingly preferring modern products that suit the interior of their houses. This is encouraging vendors to invest in R&D and introduce advanced products to sustain themselves in the market. The demand for innovative products such as digital and illuminated photo frames as gifts and showpieces is increasing. Customers are gradually increasing their spending on gifts, novelty, and souvenirs. This has driven the demand for premium gift items. With technological advancements leading to product innovation and premiumization, the sales of gifts and souvenirs will rise, driving the growth of the gifts novelty and souvenirs market.

  • Market Trend:

Personalization of gifts helps small gift and souvenir retailers develop long-term relationships with customers. It also encourages repeat business for the companies. Personalized gifts are used for occasions such as birthdays, New Year, Women's Day, retirement, and promotion. Vendors are introducing gift personalization services to address this growing demand for personalized gifts. This growing trend and demand for personalized gifts are expected to fuel the market during the forecast period

Find additional information about various other market drivers & trends mentioned in our FREE sample report.

Need More? Are You Looking for Information Not Covered in This Report?

  • Want to understand more about the various research methodology?

  • Evaluate a specific segment or region in detail

  • Identify key suppliers, customers, or other market players

  • Analyze market regulations

Tailor this report according to your needs. Get it done with our USD 1000 worth of free customization. Speak to Our Analyst Now!

Related Reports:

Gems and Jewelry Market by Distribution Channel and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Luxury Watch Market by End-user, Distribution Channel, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Gifts Novelty and Souvenirs Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2020

Forecast period

2021-2025

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 3%

Market growth 2021-2025

USD 11.88 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

3.00

Regional analysis

Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and MEA

Performing market contribution

Europe at 35%

Key consumer countries

US, China, France, Germany, and UK

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

American Greetings Corp., American Stationery Co. Inc., Archies Ltd., Card Factory Plc, Cimpress Plc, funkypigeon.com Ltd., Hallmark Licensing LLC, Memorable Gifts, PersonalizationMall.com LLC, Redbubble Ltd., Scotts Highland Services Ltd., Shutterfly Inc., Signature Gifts Inc., Sixty Stores Ltd., Spencer Gifts LLC, The Walt Disney Co., Things Remembered Inc., Zazzle Inc.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/technavios-gifts-novelty-and-souvenirs-market-research-report-highlights-the-key-findings-in-the-area-of-vendor-landscape-key-market-segments-regions-and-latest-trends-and-drivers-301460621.html

SOURCE Technavio

Recommended Stories

  • Warren Buffett says these are the best businesses to own — 3 examples from Berkshire's portfolio

    Stop sinking your money in mediocre businesses. Buy the best instead.

  • Billionaire Louis-Dreyfus Gets $457 Million From Trading Giant

    (Bloomberg) -- Just over a year ago, Margarita Louis-Dreyfus’s financial outlook looked grim. Most Read from BloombergDeadly Strikes on UAE Upset Efforts to Ease Gulf FrictionsFourth Pfizer Dose Is Insufficient to Ward Off Omicron, Israeli Trial SuggestsOne of the World’s Wealthiest Oil Exporters Is Becoming UnlivableDjokovic Loses Shot at Tennis History as Australia Deports StarChina Cuts Interest Rate as Growth Risks Worsen With OmicronThe Russian-born heiress was trying to sell a stake in Lou

  • 10 Dividend Stocks to Buy According to Ken Fisher

    In this article, we discuss the 10 dividend stocks to buy according to Ken Fisher based on Q3 holdings of his fund. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of Fisher’s history, investment philosophy, and hedge fund performance, go directly to the 5 Dividend Stocks to Buy According to Ken Fisher. Kenneth Lawrence Fisher […]

  • Buy These 2 Small-Cap Stocks to Double Your Investment, Say Analysts

    Let’s not beat about the bush too much. At the end of the day every investor wants to see a strong return on their outlay. The stronger, the better. The thing is, the markets are predicated on a simple equation. Go with the safer bets, i.e. the mega-caps, and you will probably make bank, although less likely to see enormous gains. On the other hand, take a chance on a smaller, less established name and the rewards could be far grander. However, there’s a catch; this is a risky play and you are f

  • Jefferies: 3 top internet stocks for 2022 with as much as 40% upside

    Tech stocks have been bruised. But this trio looks poised to pop in 2022.

  • Dow Jones Futures Rise After Market Rally Holds Support; Apple, Qualcomm Lead 5 Stocks Near Buy Points

    The stock market rally is on the back foot, while the Nasdaq has lagged the S&P 500 for nearly a year. But Apple is holding up.

  • Be a landlord for Amazon and FedEx with these REITs that yield up to 4.1%

    The REITs are paying big dividends from diverse commercial property holdings.

  • Reddit Stock Portfolio: 10 Most Popular Tech Stocks To Consider

    In this article, we discuss the 10 most popular tech stocks to consider on Reddit. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the Reddit Stock Portfolio: 5 Most Popular Tech Stocks To Consider. Reddit has become an important internet platform for the finance world in the past year […]

  • Is the Stock Market Open Today? These Are the Trading Hours on Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

    Investors looking for a brief respite from two weeks of volatile trading on Wall Street may get one on Monday, when Martin Luther King Jr. Day is observed this year.

  • 10 Best Dividend Aristocrats to Buy for 2022

    In this article, we discuss 10 best dividend aristocrats to buy for 2022. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to 5 Best Dividend Aristocrats to Buy for 2022. In 2021, the S&P 500 dividend aristocrats included 65 companies from 11 diversified industries, exhibiting growth prospects and strong company […]

  • The 3 Best Vanguard Funds for Value Investors

    Find out which of Vanguard's value funds are the best for building a solid core-satellite value investing strategy for your portfolio.

  • The Truth Behind Trading Semiconductor (Chip) Stocks

    Semiconductor companies offer an endless variety of trading and investment opportunities in the technology space.

  • The Market is Rightfully Skeptical about the AT&T (NYSE:T) Turnaround

    After touching the levels not seen since the Great Recession, AT&T Inc. (NYSE: T) is looking for a merger-propelled turnaround. While institutions are optimistic about the opportunities, the public rightfully remains uncertain about the future.

  • Sundial Growers Stock in 2022: Skyrocket or Crash?

    This year will be a big test for cannabis company Sundial Growers (NASDAQ: SNDL). With one recent acquisition closed and another that could be complete in the next few months, the business is undergoing some significant changes that will likely dictate the direction of its share price this year. In 2021, its stock was up over 400% at one point and ended up finishing the year with a 22% gain -- far better than the Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences ETF, which fell 19%.

  • Down 40% From Its High, Is CrowdStrike Stock a Smart Buy?

    In the latter half, supply chain constraints helped drive the consumer price index (a popular proxy for inflation) to a 39-year high, causing the Federal Reserve to accelerate the taper of its asset purchase program. Unfortunately for shareholders, CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD) was caught in the fray, and the cybersecurity company has seen its share price fall 40.1% from its all-time high. With that in mind, is CrowdStrike stock a smart buy right now?

  • 10 Cryptocurrencies Reddit is Buying for the Next Bull Run

    In this article, we discuss the 10 cryptocurrencies Reddit is buying for the next bull run. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these currencies, go directly to the 5 Cryptocurrencies Reddit is Buying for the Next Bull Run. The past year was in many ways a defining one for the crypto industry. […]

  • Rivian Stock Just Fell Below its IPO Price of $78 Per Share: Time to Buy?

    Share prices of Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN) briefly fell to $75.13 per share on Friday before closing the session at $79.95 per share. It was the first time Rivian stock dipped below its initial public offering (IPO) price of $78 per share. Howard Smith: Markets aren't always efficient, and that's how investors can gain an advantage.

  • 3 Top Metaverse Stocks I'd Buy Right Now Without Any Hesitation

    The metaverse seems to be the latest investing megatrend that's caught the attention of investors and the news media. Before you discount this as just another passing fad, ARK Invest founder and respected technology pundit, Cathie Wood, told CNBC in December that the metaverse could be a "multi-trillion dollar opportunity" and that it will impact "every sector in ways that we cannot even imagine right now." For savvy tech investors, this sounds like an opportunity that could be too good to pass up.

  • These 3 Stocks Could Pay Massive Dividends in 2022

    The oil market hasn't always been kind to dividend investors. The sector has often had to slash or suspend dividend payments during oil price downturns, which have happened twice this decade. Instead of setting a high base payout, some are setting lower quarterly payments and supplementing with variable or special dividends when oil prices are higher.

  • Bitcoin investors dig in for long haul in 'staggering' shift

    As bitcoin heads into 2022, a growing cohort of long-term investors is doubling down on its stashes of the cryptocurrency, hoping a December dip was merely a festive blip. Since last July, for example, the amount of bitcoin held in digital wallets with no outflows for more than five months has been steadily increasing, according to digital currency brokerage Genesis Trading. "The number of bitcoins that haven't moved in over a year has been climbing since July," said Noelle Acheson, head of market insights at Genesis Trading.