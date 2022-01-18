U.S. markets closed

Technavio's Green Packaging Market Research Report Highlights the Key Findings in the Area of Vendor Landscape, Key Market Segments, Regions, and Latest Trends and Drivers

·5 min read

NEW YORK, Jan. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The latest green packaging market research report by Technavio infers that the growing demand for bio-based resins as a packaging material is driving this market's growth, resulting in market growth of USD 118.88 billion from 2020 to 2025.

Attractive Opportunities in Green Packaging Market by Product, End-user, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Read additional information about the green packaging market. Get FREE sample report.

Our green packaging market report covers the following areas:

Vendor Landscape
The market structure is expected to remain fragmented during the forecast period. Vendors are deploying growth strategies such as product differentiation and price differentiation to compete in the market.

Amcor Plc, Ball Corp., Be Green Packaging, Crown Holdings Inc., DS Smith Plc, DuPont de Nemours Inc., Evergreen Packaging LLC, Mondi Group, Nampak Ltd., and Sealed Air Corp. are some of the few key vendors competing to maintain their market position in the market.

Various players in the market are engaging in strategic partnerships to up their game in the metal & glass containers industry. For instance, in June 2020, Ball Corp. announced a partnership with Blue Ocean Innovative Solutions for the retail launch of the ball aluminum cup.

View more about the market's vendor landscape highlights with a comprehensive list of vendors and their offerings.

Key Market Segmentation

  • Segmentation by Product:

  • Segmentation by End-user:

Request a FREE Sample of this report for more highlights into the market segments.

Regional Market Outlook
APAC will contribute 47% of the market growth during the forecast period. The growth of this region can be attributed to the surge in demand for sustainable packaging solutions from the food and beverage, pharmaceutical, e-commerce, and organized retail industries in countries such as China, India, Australia, Singapore, Japan, Malaysia, and South Korea.

If we look at the country-wise market growth, China and India will contribute to the highest market growth in the region. Market growth in APAC will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions.

Download our FREE sample report for more key highlights on the regional market share of most of the above-mentioned countries.

Latest Trends and Drivers in the Green Packaging Market

  • Market Driver:

The packaging solutions manufactured from renewable bio-based resins or bio-based polymers, such as cellulose, starch, bio-epoxy, and polyglycolic acid, are helping businesses in reducing their reliance on fossil fuels. The degradation of polymer resins is generated by products such as water and hydrocarbons, which do not harm the environment. Thus, the rise in the demand for sustainable packaging materials across the value chain is driving the growth of the global green packaging market.

  • Market Trend:

The main reason for the growth of the market in emerging countries is the change in the perception of retailers and consumers about packaging materials. Packaging waste accounts for a large share of the global plastic waste. The increase in the number of landfills with plastic waste is raising the emission of greenhouse gases, which can harm the environment. The increasing demand for sustainable business development in emerging countries will strengthen the global demand for green packaging solutions.

Find additional information about various other market drivers & trends mentioned in our FREE sample report.

Need More? Are You Looking for Information Not Covered in This Report?

  • Want to understand more about the various research methodology?

  • Evaluate a specific segment or region in detail

  • Identify key suppliers, customers, or other market players

  • Analyze market regulations

Tailor this report according to your needs. Get it done with our USD 1000 worth of free customization. Speak to Our Analyst Now!

Related Reports:

Food Packaging Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Converted Flexible Packaging Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Green Packaging Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2020

Forecast period

2021-2025

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.63%

Market growth 2021-2025

USD 118.88 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

7.87

Regional analysis

APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA

Performing market contribution

APAC at 47%

Key consumer countries

US, China, UK, India, and Germany

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Amcor Plc, Ardagh Group SA, Ball Corp., Be Green Packaging, BioMass Packaging, Clondalkin Group Holdings BV, Crown Holdings Inc., DS Smith Plc, DuPont de Nemours Inc., Ecologic, Elopak AS, Evergreen Packaging LLC, Mondi Group, Nampak Ltd., Sealed Air Corp., SGD Pharma, Stora Enso Oyj, Sustainable packaging industries, Tetra Laval International SA

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/technavios-green-packaging-market-research-report-highlights-the-key-findings-in-the-area-of-vendor-landscape-key-market-segments-regions-and-latest-trends-and-drivers-301460449.html

SOURCE Technavio

