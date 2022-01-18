Technavio's Green Packaging Market Research Report Highlights the Key Findings in the Area of Vendor Landscape, Key Market Segments, Regions, and Latest Trends and Drivers

NEW YORK, Jan. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The latest green packaging market research report by Technavio infers that the growing demand for bio-based resins as a packaging material is driving this market's growth, resulting in market growth of USD 118.88 billion from 2020 to 2025.

Attractive Opportunities in Green Packaging Market by Product, End-user, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Our green packaging market report covers the following areas:

Vendor Landscape

The market structure is expected to remain fragmented during the forecast period. Vendors are deploying growth strategies such as product differentiation and price differentiation to compete in the market.

Amcor Plc, Ball Corp., Be Green Packaging, Crown Holdings Inc., DS Smith Plc, DuPont de Nemours Inc., Evergreen Packaging LLC, Mondi Group, Nampak Ltd., and Sealed Air Corp. are some of the few key vendors competing to maintain their market position in the market.

Various players in the market are engaging in strategic partnerships to up their game in the metal & glass containers industry. For instance, in June 2020, Ball Corp. announced a partnership with Blue Ocean Innovative Solutions for the retail launch of the ball aluminum cup.

Key Market Segmentation

Segmentation by Product:

Segmentation by End-user:

Regional Market Outlook

APAC will contribute 47% of the market growth during the forecast period. The growth of this region can be attributed to the surge in demand for sustainable packaging solutions from the food and beverage, pharmaceutical, e-commerce, and organized retail industries in countries such as China, India, Australia, Singapore, Japan, Malaysia, and South Korea.

If we look at the country-wise market growth, China and India will contribute to the highest market growth in the region. Market growth in APAC will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions.

Story continues

Latest Trends and Drivers in the Green Packaging Market

Market Driver:

The packaging solutions manufactured from renewable bio-based resins or bio-based polymers, such as cellulose, starch, bio-epoxy, and polyglycolic acid, are helping businesses in reducing their reliance on fossil fuels. The degradation of polymer resins is generated by products such as water and hydrocarbons, which do not harm the environment. Thus, the rise in the demand for sustainable packaging materials across the value chain is driving the growth of the global green packaging market.

Market Trend:

The main reason for the growth of the market in emerging countries is the change in the perception of retailers and consumers about packaging materials. Packaging waste accounts for a large share of the global plastic waste. The increase in the number of landfills with plastic waste is raising the emission of greenhouse gases, which can harm the environment. The increasing demand for sustainable business development in emerging countries will strengthen the global demand for green packaging solutions.

