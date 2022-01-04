Technavio's Hair Dryer Market Research Report Highlights the Key Findings in the Area of Vendor Landscape, Key Market Segments, Regions, and Latest Trends and Drivers

NEW YORK, Jan. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The latest research report "Hair Dryer Market by Product, End-user, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025", by Technavio infers the market to be driven positively by the increasing low-cost hair dryers. The report also suggests the organic pigment market witness an accelerating growth momentum at a CAGR of 4.36% during the forecast period.

Resulting in a market growth of USD 1.46 billion from 2020 to 2025

Vendor Landscape

The hairdryer market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. The prominent vendors are expected to focus on developing solutions for autonomous parking during the forecast period. Vendors have a large selection of high-quality hair dryers, which adds to their product distinction. Furthermore, the vendors have a dedicated customer base and invest much in product development. The market will witness the entry of several new players, which will moderately intensify the level of competition among the existing players during the forecast period.

The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

Beauty by Imagination Inc.

Conair Corp.

Coty Inc.

Dyson Ltd.

Havells India Ltd.

Koninklijke Philips NV

MacAndrews and Forbes Inc.

Orchids International

Panasonic Corp.

Skyline Home Appliances

Key Market Segmentation

Segmentation by Product:

Regional Market Outlook

APAC will contribute 38% of the market growth during the forecast period. China and Japan are the key markets for hair dryers in APAC. One of the main factors driving the hairdryer market expansion in APAC over the forecast period is the increasing low-cost hair dryers.

The entry of worldwide players such as Toni and Guy, Jean-Claude Biguine Salon & Spa, and Saks Hair and Beauty salons, among others, is a major driving element. The changing work culture and rapid urbanization are the key reasons for increased spending on hair care in this region. Thus, with the expansion of professional hair care salons, the demand for hair dryers is expected to increase over the forecast period in APAC.

Apart from regions, if we look at the country-wise market growth, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA will contribute to the highest market growth.

Latest Trends, Driving the Hair Dryer Market

Hair Dryer Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.36% Market growth 2021-2025 $ 1.46 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 2.68 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 38% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and Brazil Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Beauty by Imagination Inc., Conair Corp., Coty Inc., Dyson Ltd., Havells India Ltd., Koninklijke Philips NV, MacAndrews and Forbes Inc., Orchids International, Panasonic Corp., and Skyline Home Appliances Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

