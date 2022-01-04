U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,793.54
    -3.02 (-0.06%)
     

  • Dow 30

    36,799.65
    +214.59 (+0.59%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,622.72
    -210.08 (-1.33%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,268.87
    +23.56 (+1.05%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    76.98
    -0.01 (-0.01%)
     

  • Gold

    1,814.60
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • Silver

    23.09
    +0.03 (+0.15%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1287
    -0.0003 (-0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6680
    +0.0400 (+2.46%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3532
    +0.0005 (+0.04%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    116.1500
    +0.0240 (+0.02%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    46,006.74
    -409.03 (-0.88%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,181.56
    +10.21 (+0.87%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,505.15
    +120.61 (+1.63%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,301.79
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

Technavio's Hair Dryer Market Research Report Highlights the Key Findings in the Area of Vendor Landscape, Key Market Segments, Regions, and Latest Trends and Drivers

·6 min read

NEW YORK, Jan. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The latest research report "Hair Dryer Market by Product, End-user, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025", by Technavio infers the market to be driven positively by the increasing low-cost hair dryers. The report also suggests the organic pigment market witness an accelerating growth momentum at a CAGR of 4.36% during the forecast period.

Latest market research report titled Hair Dryer Market has been announced by Technavio which is proudly partnering with Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years
Latest market research report titled Hair Dryer Market has been announced by Technavio which is proudly partnering with Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years

Resulting in a market growth of USD 1.46 billion from 2020 to 2025, read additional information about the market, Get a FREE sample report.

Vendor Landscape

The hairdryer market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. The prominent vendors are expected to focus on developing solutions for autonomous parking during the forecast period. Vendors have a large selection of high-quality hair dryers, which adds to their product distinction. Furthermore, the vendors have a dedicated customer base and invest much in product development. The market will witness the entry of several new players, which will moderately intensify the level of competition among the existing players during the forecast period.

The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

  • Beauty by Imagination Inc.

  • Conair Corp.

  • Coty Inc.

  • Dyson Ltd.

  • Havells India Ltd.

  • Koninklijke Philips NV

  • MacAndrews and Forbes Inc.

  • Orchids International

  • Panasonic Corp.

  • Skyline Home Appliances

View more about the market's vendor landscape highlights with a comprehensive list of vendors and their offerings.

Key Market Segmentation

  • Segmentation by Product:

Request a FREE Sample of this report for more highlights into the market segments.

Regional Market Outlook

APAC will contribute 38% of the market growth during the forecast period. China and Japan are the key markets for hair dryers in APAC. One of the main factors driving the hairdryer market expansion in APAC over the forecast period is the increasing low-cost hair dryers.

The entry of worldwide players such as Toni and Guy, Jean-Claude Biguine Salon & Spa, and Saks Hair and Beauty salons, among others, is a major driving element. The changing work culture and rapid urbanization are the key reasons for increased spending on hair care in this region. Thus, with the expansion of professional hair care salons, the demand for hair dryers is expected to increase over the forecast period in APAC.

Apart from regions, if we look at the country-wise market growth, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA will contribute to the highest market growth.

Download our FREE sample report for more key highlights on the regional market share of most of the above-mentioned countries.

Latest Trends, Driving the Hair Dryer Market

  • Market Driver:

  • Market Trend:

Find additional information about various other market drivers & trends mentioned in our FREE sample report.

Need More? Are You Looking for Information Not Covered in This Report?

  • Want to understand more about the various research methodology?

  • Evaluate a specific segment or region in detail

  • Identify key suppliers, customers, or other market players

  • Analyze market regulations

Tailor this report according to your needs. Get it done with our $1000 worth of free customization. Speak to Our Analyst Now!

Related Reports:

Household Kitchen Blenders Market by Product, Distribution Channel, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Capsule Coffee Machine Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Hair Dryer Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2020

Forecast period

2021-2025

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.36%

Market growth 2021-2025

$ 1.46 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

2.68

Regional analysis

APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA

Performing market contribution

APAC at 38%

Key consumer countries

US, China, Japan, Germany, and Brazil

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Beauty by Imagination Inc., Conair Corp., Coty Inc., Dyson Ltd., Havells India Ltd., Koninklijke Philips NV, MacAndrews and Forbes Inc., Orchids International, Panasonic Corp., and Skyline Home Appliances

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period,

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/technavios-hair-dryer-market-research-report-highlights-the-key-findings-in-the-area-of-vendor-landscape-key-market-segments-regions-and-latest-trends-and-drivers-301452459.html

SOURCE Technavio

Recommended Stories

  • Best and Worst States for Pensions

    Anyone living in Connecticut might consider other ways to save for retirement in case the state government doesn't get its house in order. If you're an Arkansas resident who's counting on your pension and not saving anything for retirement, you might want to consider some backup options: Arkansas saw an increase in its unfunded liabilities by a third, the largest increase in the study. Mississippi is the seventh-best state to live in if you're in the middle class, but that could just as easily change if the state doesn't take better care of its pension system in the coming years.

  • Ford Americas president talks F-150 Lightning demand, chip crisis, and electric vehicle competition

    Kumar Galhotra, Ford's president of the Americas and International Markets Group, joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss Ford's F-150 electric truck demand and the increasing production of electric vehicles.

  • Deere says its robo-tractors are ready to till the fields

    John Deere & Co said on Tuesday it will start commercial delivery this year of technology that enables a tractor to till a field without an operator in the cab, a first for the top North American tractor manufacturer after years of effort to automate farm work. Deere plans a low-volume launch this year delivering systems for 12 to 20 machines, and then scaling up, Jahmy Hindman, Deere's chief technology officer, told Reuters. The company is weighing whether to sell the technology, lease it, or offer it to farmers in a subscription package that could allow for upgrades as hardware and software evolve, he said.

  • New England Power Prices Soar on Higher Gas Costs, Deep Freeze

    (Bloomberg) -- Electricity prices in New England jumped on Tuesday as a frigid start to the day spurred demand when the cost of natural gas used to fuel power plants soared.Most Read from BloombergU.S. Logs Record 1 Million Virus Cases With Data DelayOmicron Cases Are Hitting Highs, But New Data Put End in SightPolice Pinpoint Starting Point of Historic Colorado WildfireHow Safe Is Flying With the Omicron Variant Surging?Taiwan’s Tech Giants Are Being Hit by India Culture ShockReal-time power pr

  • China Halves Fuel Export Quota in Year’s First Batch Allocations

    (Bloomberg) -- China slashed its fuel export quota by more than half in the first batch of allocations for 2022, highlighting the nation’s strategy of progressively limiting overseas sales. Most Read from BloombergOmicron Cases Are Hitting Highs, But New Data Put End in SightU.S. Logs Record 1 Million Virus Cases With Data DelayPolice Pinpoint Starting Point of Historic Colorado WildfireIvanka Trump, Donald Trump Jr. Subpoenaed in Asset ProbeU.S. Catches Kremlin Insider Who May Have Secrets of 2

  • Why Pinduoduo Stock Got Destroyed Today

    Shares of Chinese "mobile only" e-commerce site Pinduoduo (NASDAQ: PDD) are getting hit disproportionately hard however, down 11.8%. In a report on the disconnect between stock-market performance within China and the performance of Chinese stocks that trade in the United States, WSJ pointed out that "the total value of onshore Chinese stocks rose about 20% last year" -- but "Chinese stocks listed in the U.S." declined by 42%, on average. As it turns out, much of the increase in the value of the Chinese stock market last year came about simply through the addition of new listings of companies on Chinese exchanges.

  • How Much Less You’ll Spend Throughout Retirement Depends on These 2 Factors

    How much will you spend in retirement? This is a vital question to ponder as you approach your golden years. After all, a successful retirement plan not only focuses on the accumulation of money and assets, but also the sustainable … Continue reading → The post How Much Less You’ll Spend Throughout Retirement Depends on These 2 Factors appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Biden Launches Plan to Fight Meatpacker Giants on Inflation

    (Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden promised to “fight for fairer prices” for farmers and consumers Monday as he announced plans to combat the market power of the giant conglomerates that dominate meat and poultry processing.Most Read from BloombergOmicron Cases Are Hitting Highs, But New Data Put End in SightU.S. Sets Global Daily Record of Over 1 Million Virus CasesPolice Pinpoint Starting Point of Historic Colorado WildfireIvanka Trump, Donald Trump Jr. Subpoenaed in Asset ProbeU.S. Catches Kr

  • Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Buy And Watch Span Chips, Software, Internet Plays

    When looking for the best artificial intelligence stocks to buy, identify companies using AI technology to improve products or gain a strategic edge, such as Google, Microsoft and Nvidia.

  • XPeng Weighs In on Delistings, Data Security, and China’s EV Boom

    China-related risks aren't going away, so investors will have to keep working to understand them. Talking with the Chinese-based companies is a great approach.

  • New COVID-19 variants will emerge ‘unless we redouble’ global vaccination efforts, doctor says

    Dr. Peter Hotez, Co-Director of the Center for Vaccine Development at Texas Children's Hospital, discusses global vaccination efforts, the Omicron wave, high demand for testing, and coronavirus cases.

  • Toyota dethrones GM as U.S. sales leader after nearly a century on top

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Japanese automaker Toyota Motor Corp outsold General Motors Co in the United States in 2021, marking the first time the Detroit automaker has not led U.S. auto sales for a full year since 1931. Toyota sold 2.332 million vehicles in the United States in 2021, compared with 2.218 million for General Motors, the automakers said on Tuesday. GM's U.S. sales were down 13% for 2021 - and down 43% in the fourth quarter - while Toyota was up 10% for the year.

  • Top Gold Stocks for January 2022

    Gold has long been regarded as a safe haven in times of market turmoil. Many investors have gained exposure to the precious metal by buying stocks of companies engaged in exploration and mining. Some of the major players in the gold industry include Canada-based Franco-Nevada Corp.

  • MBA Class Of 2021 Jobs: Offers Soar For Cornell Grads

    According to its 2021 jobs report, 97% of Cornell Johnson MBAs received employment offers within three months of graduation. Courtesy photo Though salaries and bonuses continue to rise year-over-year for Cornell University’s MBA graduates, ... The post MBA Class Of 2021 Jobs: Offers Soar For Cornell Grads appeared first on Poets&Quants.

  • U.S. manufacturing catches breath; supply logjam starting to break up

    U.S. manufacturing activity slowed in December amid a cooling in demand for goods, but supply constraints are starting to ease and a measure of prices paid for inputs by factories fell by the most in a decade. The Institute for Supply Management (ISM) survey on Tuesday also suggested some improvement in labor supply, with a gauge of factory employment rising to an eight-month high. The survey does not fully capture the impact of the Omicron COVID-19 variant, which is rapidly spreading across the United States and abroad.

  • Top Communications Stocks for January 2022

    These are the communications stocks with the best value, fastest growth, and most momentum for January 2022.

  • Natural Gas Price Forecast – Natural Gas Markets Continue Consolidating

    The natural gas markets have been slightly negative to kick off the new trading year, and this should not be a huge surprise considering just how much natural gas there is in America.

  • U.S. court revives lawsuit against Pfizer, others on Iraq terrorism funding claims

    A U.S. appeals court on Tuesday revived a lawsuit against AstraZeneca Plc, Pfizer Inc and other companies over allegations their contracts with Iraq's health ministry helped fund terrorism that killed Americans during the war in Iraq. The plaintiffs contend that the militia group Jaysh al-Mahdi, sponsored by Hezbollah, controlled Iraq's health ministry and that the 21 defendant U.S. and European medical equipment and pharmaceutical companies made corrupt payments to obtain medical-supply contracts.

  • Why ConocoPhillips, Core Labs, and Centennial Resource Stocks Just Popped

    Things are looking ugly for tech stocks on Tuesday, with the tech-heavy Nasdaq down 1.7% as of 2:35 p.m. ET. Energy stocks, on the other hand, are coming up roses, as the "OPEC+" cartel of oil-producing nations (plus Russia) delivers some good news for oil prices. Result: All across the oil sector, energy stocks are bouncing higher.

  • Exxon Mobil to Post Multi-Fold Jump in Q4 Earnings

    Exxon Mobil’s earnings for the fourth quarter would rise multi-fold on higher revenue when it reports results on Feb 1.