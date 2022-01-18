U.S. markets open in 5 hours 54 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,609.75
    -45.00 (-0.97%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,574.00
    -222.00 (-0.62%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,337.25
    -258.50 (-1.66%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,138.40
    -19.30 (-0.89%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    85.41
    +1.59 (+1.90%)
     

  • Gold

    1,813.40
    -3.10 (-0.17%)
     

  • Silver

    22.96
    +0.04 (+0.18%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1400
    -0.0010 (-0.09%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7720
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    21.34
    +1.03 (+5.07%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3645
    -0.0002 (-0.02%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.7200
    +0.1400 (+0.12%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    41,879.09
    -812.77 (-1.90%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,003.04
    -22.69 (-2.21%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,568.96
    -42.27 (-0.56%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,257.25
    -76.27 (-0.27%)
     

Technavio's High-End Bicycle Market Research Report Highlights the Key Findings in the Area of Vendor Landscape, Key Market Segments, Regions, and Latest Trends and Drivers

·5 min read

NEW YORK, Jan. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The latest High-End Bicycle market research report, "High-End Bicycle Market by Product, Distribution Channel, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025" by Technavio infers that the growing popularity of e-commerce is notably driving this market's growth.

Attractive Opportunities in High-End Bicycle Market by Product, Distribution Channel, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
Attractive Opportunities in High-End Bicycle Market by Product, Distribution Channel, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Resulting in the market growth of USD 3.88 billion from 2020 to 2025, read additional information about the high-end bicycle market. Get a FREE sample report.

Vendor Landscape

The market structure is expected to remain fragmented during the forecast period. Vendors are deploying different organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

Accell Group NV, BH BIKES EUROPE SL, Derby Cycle Holding GmbH, Dorel Industries Inc., Giant Manufacturing Co. Ltd., Grimaldi Industri AB, Klever Mobility Europe GmbH, Merida Industry Co. Ltd., Specialized Bicycle Components Inc., and Trek Bicycle Corp. among others are some of the few key vendors competing to maintain their market position in the market.

Various players in the market are engaging in strategic partnerships and joint ventures coupled with launching differentiated products to up their game in the high-end bicycle industry. For instance, in May 2021, the high-end bicycle company introduced the latest addition to their kid's bike fleet with Jett, an adjustable, perfectly proportional, and child-liftable bike for the next generation of riders.

View more about the market's vendor landscape highlights with a comprehensive list of vendors and their offerings.

Key Market Segmentation

  • Segmentation by Product:

  • Segmentation by Distribution Channel:

Request a FREE Sample of this report for more highlights into the market segments.

Regional Market Outlook

APAC will contribute to 33% of the market growth during the forecast period. The growth of this region can be attributed to the availability of a large number of vendors and the growing disposable income of a major share of the population.

Apart from regions, if we look at the country-wise market growth, the US, China, Germany, UK, France, and Japan will contribute to the highest market growth.

Download our FREE sample report for more key highlights on the regional market share of most of the above-mentioned countries.

Latest Trends, Driving the Global High-End Bicycle Market

  • Market Driver:

The main reasons for the increase in disposable income are economic recovery in developing nations and stable economic development in most rich countries. Consumers with a lot of disposable income can afford to buy high-end goods. The e-commerce industry is rapidly expanding due to the cost-effective business model used by online businesses. Online businesses' supply chain management is extremely cost-effective since it eliminates the costs involved with marketing intermediaries, allowing them to sell bicycles at a lower price than retail outlets.

  • Market Trend:

Find additional information about various other market drivers & trends mentioned in our FREE sample report.

Need More? Are You Looking for Information Not Covered in This Report?

  • Want to understand more about the various research methodology?

  • Evaluate a specific segment or region in detail

  • Identify key suppliers, customers, or other market players

  • Analyze market regulations

Tailor this report according to your needs. Get it done with our $1000 worth of free customization. Speak to Our Analyst Now!

Related Reports:

Folding Electric Bicycle Market by Distribution Channel and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Bike Helmet Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

High-End Bicycle Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2020

Forecast period

2021-2025

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.00%

Market growth 2021-2025

$ 3.88 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

4.92

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA

Performing market contribution

APAC at 33%

Key consumer countries

US, China, Germany, UK, France, and Japan

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Accell Group NV, BH BIKES EUROPE SL, Derby Cycle Holding GmbH, Dorel Industries Inc., Giant Manufacturing Co. Ltd., Grimaldi Industri AB, Klever Mobility Europe GmbH, Merida Industry Co. Ltd., Specialized Bicycle Components Inc., and Trek Bicycle Corp.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period,

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/technavios-high-end-bicycle-market-research-report-highlights-the-key-findings-in-the-area-of-vendor-landscape-key-market-segments-regions-and-latest-trends-and-drivers-301462049.html

SOURCE Technavio

Recommended Stories

  • Warren Buffett says these are the best businesses to own — 3 examples from Berkshire's portfolio

    Stop sinking your money in mediocre businesses. Buy the best instead.

  • Stocks, Futures Fall as Treasury Yields Surge: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Most stocks fell Tuesday amid a jump in Treasury yields as investors girded for interest-rate hikes by the Federal Reserve to quell high inflation.Most Read from BloombergFourth Pfizer Dose Is Insufficient to Ward Off Omicron, Israeli Trial SuggestsDeadly Drone Strikes on UAE Raise Gulf Tensions, Roil Oil MarketOne of the World’s Wealthiest Oil Exporters Is Becoming UnlivableOlympic Ticket Sales Halted; Hong Kong Arrests: Virus UpdateDjokovic Loses Shot at Tennis History as Austra

  • Buy These 2 Small-Cap Stocks to Double Your Investment, Say Analysts

    Let’s not beat about the bush too much. At the end of the day every investor wants to see a strong return on their outlay. The stronger, the better. The thing is, the markets are predicated on a simple equation. Go with the safer bets, i.e. the mega-caps, and you will probably make bank, although less likely to see enormous gains. On the other hand, take a chance on a smaller, less established name and the rewards could be far grander. However, there’s a catch; this is a risky play and you are f

  • Brent Oil Jumps to Highest Since 2014 as Physical Market Booms

    (Bloomberg) -- Brent oil surged to the highest level in seven years as physical markets run hot in the world’s largest consuming region and Goldman Sachs Group Inc. said prices are headed for $100 a barrel. Most Read from BloombergFourth Pfizer Dose Is Insufficient to Ward Off Omicron, Israeli Trial SuggestsDeadly Drone Strikes on UAE Raise Gulf Tensions, Roil Oil MarketOne of the World’s Wealthiest Oil Exporters Is Becoming UnlivableOlympic Ticket Sales Halted; Hong Kong Arrests: Virus UpdateDj

  • Dow Jones Futures Rise After Market Rally Holds Support; Apple, Qualcomm Lead 5 Stocks Near Buy Points

    The stock market rally is on the back foot, while the Nasdaq has lagged the S&P 500 for nearly a year. But Apple is holding up.

  • 10 Dividend Stocks to Buy According to Ken Fisher

    In this article, we discuss the 10 dividend stocks to buy according to Ken Fisher based on Q3 holdings of his fund. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of Fisher’s history, investment philosophy, and hedge fund performance, go directly to the 5 Dividend Stocks to Buy According to Ken Fisher. Kenneth Lawrence Fisher […]

  • Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) earnings and shareholder returns have been trending downwards for the last five years, but the stock lifts 3.6% this past week

    Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited ( NYSE:TEVA ) shareholders should be happy to see the share price up 12% in the...

  • 3 Top Metaverse Stocks I'd Buy Right Now Without Any Hesitation

    The metaverse seems to be the latest investing megatrend that's caught the attention of investors and the news media. Before you discount this as just another passing fad, ARK Invest founder and respected technology pundit, Cathie Wood, told CNBC in December that the metaverse could be a "multi-trillion dollar opportunity" and that it will impact "every sector in ways that we cannot even imagine right now." For savvy tech investors, this sounds like an opportunity that could be too good to pass up.

  • Be a landlord for Amazon and FedEx with these REITs that yield up to 4.1%

    The REITs are paying big dividends from diverse commercial property holdings.

  • Reddit Stock Portfolio: 10 Most Popular Tech Stocks To Consider

    In this article, we discuss the 10 most popular tech stocks to consider on Reddit. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the Reddit Stock Portfolio: 5 Most Popular Tech Stocks To Consider. Reddit has become an important internet platform for the finance world in the past year […]

  • 3 Cathie Wood Stocks to Buy and Hold for 10 Years

    These fast-growing stocks from the ETF guru's portfolios could make investors rich over the coming decade.

  • The Truth Behind Trading Semiconductor (Chip) Stocks

    Semiconductor companies offer an endless variety of trading and investment opportunities in the technology space.

  • 10 Best Dividend Aristocrats to Buy for 2022

    In this article, we discuss 10 best dividend aristocrats to buy for 2022. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to 5 Best Dividend Aristocrats to Buy for 2022. In 2021, the S&P 500 dividend aristocrats included 65 companies from 11 diversified industries, exhibiting growth prospects and strong company […]

  • These 3 Stocks Could Pay Massive Dividends in 2022

    The oil market hasn't always been kind to dividend investors. The sector has often had to slash or suspend dividend payments during oil price downturns, which have happened twice this decade. Instead of setting a high base payout, some are setting lower quarterly payments and supplementing with variable or special dividends when oil prices are higher.

  • 2 Top Bargain Stocks Ready for a Bull Run

    Many technology stocks took it on the nose in 2021. Cathie Wood's high-growth, tech stock-focused exchange traded fund (ETF) ARK Innovation (NYSEMKT: ARKK) took a hit last year and lost 24% of its value. The tech sector is stumbling out of the gate in 2022 as well, already down almost 10% versus an essentially flat index.

  • 10 Cryptocurrencies Reddit is Buying for the Next Bull Run

    In this article, we discuss the 10 cryptocurrencies Reddit is buying for the next bull run. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these currencies, go directly to the 5 Cryptocurrencies Reddit is Buying for the Next Bull Run. The past year was in many ways a defining one for the crypto industry. […]

  • Bitcoin investors dig in for long haul in 'staggering' shift

    As bitcoin heads into 2022, a growing cohort of long-term investors is doubling down on its stashes of the cryptocurrency, hoping a December dip was merely a festive blip. Since last July, for example, the amount of bitcoin held in digital wallets with no outflows for more than five months has been steadily increasing, according to digital currency brokerage Genesis Trading. "The number of bitcoins that haven't moved in over a year has been climbing since July," said Noelle Acheson, head of market insights at Genesis Trading.

  • First Mover Asia: Bitcoin Is Off on US Holiday and Could Fall Further

    Ether and most other altcoins also drop amid more bad news for the global economy.

  • 5 Best Chinese Stocks To Buy And Watch: This EV Startup Flashes Buy Signal

    Hundreds of Chinese companies are listed on U.S. markets. China is the world's most-populous nation and the second-largest economy with a booming urban middle class and amazing entrepreneurial activity. Often dozens of Chinese stocks are among the top performers at any given time, across an array of sectors.

  • Treasuries Slump Resumes as Fed Rate Hike Bets Ramp Up

    (Bloomberg) -- Treasuries fell across the curve Tuesday, with two-year yields soaring above 1% for the first time since 2020 on increased speculation of a Federal Reserve rate hike in March.Most Read from BloombergFourth Pfizer Dose Is Insufficient to Ward Off Omicron, Israeli Trial SuggestsDeadly Drone Strikes on UAE Raise Gulf Tensions, Roil Oil MarketOne of the World’s Wealthiest Oil Exporters Is Becoming UnlivableOlympic Ticket Sales Halted; Hong Kong Arrests: Virus UpdateDjokovic Loses Shot