U.S. markets open in 5 hours 40 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,380.50
    -29.00 (-0.66%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,414.00
    -213.00 (-0.62%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,141.75
    -98.75 (-0.69%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,010.20
    -15.50 (-0.77%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    93.05
    -0.05 (-0.05%)
     

  • Gold

    1,857.10
    +15.00 (+0.81%)
     

  • Silver

    23.70
    +0.33 (+1.42%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1312
    -0.0039 (-0.34%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9550
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    30.64
    +6.73 (+28.15%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3501
    -0.0065 (-0.48%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.1000
    -0.3100 (-0.27%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,140.05
    -344.24 (-0.81%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    958.87
    -38.09 (-3.82%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,512.02
    -149.00 (-1.94%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,079.59
    -616.49 (-2.23%)
     

Technavio's Laser PCB Drilling Market in APAC Research Report Highlights the Key Findings in the Area of Vendor Landscape, Key Market Segments, Regions, and Latest Trends and Drivers

·7 min read

NEW YORK, Feb. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Laser PCB Drilling Market in APAC share is estimated to increase by USD 297.82 million from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth is anticipated to accelerate at a CAGR of 7.55%. Factors such as growing benefits of laser drilling over conventional drilling are significantly driving the laser PCB drilling market share in APAC.

Attractive Opportunities in Laser PCB Drilling Market in APAC by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
Attractive Opportunities in Laser PCB Drilling Market in APAC by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Our research report on "Laser PCB Drilling Market in APAC by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026" has extensively covered factors influencing the parent market growth potential in the coming years, which will determine the levels of growth of the market share during the forecast period.

Laser PCB Drilling Market in APAC report key highlights

  • Estimated year-on-year growth rate: 7.10%

  • Key market segments: Application (consumer electronics, communications, automotive, and others) and geography (China, Taiwan, South Korea (Republic of Korea), and the Rest of APAC).

  • Key Consumer Region & contribution: China at 47%

Laser PCB Drilling Market Scope in APAC

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.55%

Market growth 2022-2026

$ 297.82 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

7.10

Regional analysis

APAC

Performing market contribution

China at 47%

Key consumer countries

China, Taiwan, and South Korea (Republic of Korea)

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope

Key companies profiled

Fittech Co. Ltd., Hans Laser Technology Industry Group Co. Ltd., Hitachi High-Technologies Corp., LPKF Laser and Electronics AG, Mitsubishi Electric Corp., MKS Instruments Inc., Orbotech Ltd., Schmoll Asia Pacific, Sumitomo Heavy Industries Ltd., and Via Mechanics Ltd.

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Do reach out to our analysts for more customized reports as per needs. Speak to our Analyst now!

Laser PCB Drilling Market in APAC Share Trend

  • The technological innovations in laser processing

    Compact laser drilling machines are in high demand due to the use of various materials and the growing number of SMEs in the PCB manufacturing industry. Vendors are concentrating on providing tiny laser processing devices with 3D profiling capabilities that require little installation space. End-users rely on metal fabrication tools for precision drilling, such as laser drilling machines, but the development of compact laser drilling machines has benefited them not only in drilling different types of parts with greater efficiency, but also in decreasing the carbon footprint on the shop floor. During the projected period, a large number of suppliers will be attracted by SMEs' increased awareness and demand for compact laser drilling machines.

Laser PCB Drilling Market in APAC Challenge

  • The availability of alternative tools

    Excessive heat generated during the drilling process in laser machines may limit their use, particularly in heat-sensitive and heat-resistant materials including plastic, foam products, wood, stainless steel, titanium, and Hastelloy. Unlike laser PCB drilling machines, waterjet drilling does not leave a burr or heat-affected zone (HAZ), saving money on later processes like polishing and restoration. Waterjet drilling machines' ability to precisely cut heat-sensitive and heat-resistant materials without creating heat has raised their appeal among end-user industries, posing a threat to the laser PCB drilling market's growth in the foreseeable term.

Get free sample for extensive insights on key market Drivers, Trends, and Challenges influencing the laser PCB drilling market share in APAC.

Key market vendors insights

The laser PCB drilling market share in APAC is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic strategies to compete in the market.

Some of the key market vendors are:

  • Fittech Co. Ltd.

  • Hans Laser Technology Industry Group Co. Ltd.

  • Hitachi High-Technologies Corp.

  • LPKF Laser and Electronics AG

  • Mitsubishi Electric Corp.

  • MKS Instruments Inc.

  • Orbotech Ltd.

  • Schmoll Asia Pacific

  • Sumitomo Heavy Industries Ltd.

  • Via Mechanics Ltd.

For more detailed highlights on products offerings and the growth strategies adopted by other vendors, Download free sample report

  • Key Segment Analysis by Application

Regional Market Analysis

China will contribute to 47% of the laser PCB drilling market share in APAC growth during the forecast period. China, Taiwan, and South Korea (Republic of Korea) are the major markets for laser PCB drilling market share in APAC.

The increase in the demand for PCBs from the automotive, aerospace, telecommunication, and electronic and electrical industries is expected to boost the laser PCB drilling market share in APAC.

Request our free sample for additional highlights and key segments that are expected to impact the market during the forecast period.

Related Reports:-

Sanitary Valves Market in US - The sanitary valves market share in the US is expected to increase by USD 57.38 million from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 4.52%. Download Exclusive Free Sample Report

Metal Fabrication Equipment Market - The metal fabrication equipment market share in Germany is expected to increase by USD 33.74 million from 2021 to 2026, at a CAGR of 4.03%. Download Exclusive Free Sample Report

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem

  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition

  • Market segment analysis

  • Market size 2021

  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2021 - 2026

Five Forces Analysis

  • Bargaining power of buyers

  • Bargaining power of suppliers

  • Threat of new entrants

  • Threat of substitutes

  • Threat of rivalry

  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Application

  • Market segments

  • Comparison by Application

  • Consumer electronics - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Communications - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • ·Automotive - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Market opportunity by Application

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation

  • Geographic comparison

  • China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Taiwan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • South Korea (Republic of Korea) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Rest of APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Market opportunity by geography

  • Market drivers

  • Market challenges

  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Vendor landscape

  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered

  • Market positioning of vendors

  • Fittech Co. Ltd.

  • Hans Laser Technology Industry Group Co. Ltd.

  • Hitachi High-Technologies Corp.

  • LPKF Laser and Electronics AG

  • Mitsubishi Electric Corp.

  • MKS Instruments Inc.

  • Orbotech Ltd.

  • Schmoll Asia Pacific

  • Sumitomo Heavy Industries Ltd.

  • Via Mechanics Ltd.

Appendix

  • Scope of the report

  • Currency conversion rates for US$

  • Research methodology

  • List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/technavios-laser-pcb-drilling-market-in-apac-research-report-highlights-the-key-findings-in-the-area-of-vendor-landscape-key-market-segments-regions-and-latest-trends-and-drivers-301480037.html

SOURCE Technavio

Recommended Stories

  • What a Russian invasion of Ukraine would mean for markets as Biden warns Putin of ‘severe costs’

    A White House warning that Russia could invade Ukraine “any day now” shook up financial markets Friday. Here's what investors need to know about military action and markets.

  • 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks Trading at Rock-Bottom Prices

    Buy cheap? Even in the stock market, buyers like to find a bargain. Defining a bargain, however, can be tricky. There’s a stigma that gets attached to low stock prices, based on the reality that most stocks don’t fall without a reason. And those reasons are usually rooted in some facet of poor company performance. But not always, and that’s why finding stock bargains can be tricky. There are plenty of low-priced equities out there with sound fundamentals and solid future prospects, and these opt

  • 3 Monster Stocks I'd Buy First if I Had to Build a Portfolio From Scratch

    If you are new to investing or even an experienced investor, this trio of stocks should be considered as key holdings for your portfolio.

  • The Stock Market Dropped Because There’s Something Scarier Than Rate Hikes

    The stock market shrugged off the Fed and inflation this week. It couldn’t shrug off warnings from the U.S. and U.K. that Russia could soon invade Ukraine.

  • Cathie Wood’s ARK Stays the Course, Betting Big on Innovation

    The flagship ARK Innovation exchange-traded fund has bought more than $400 million of high-growth stocks over the past two weeks.

  • Billionaire George Soros reveals stake in Rivian, sells some tech shares

    Billionaire George Soros' investment fund has taken a more than $1 billion stake in electric-pickup maker Rivian Automotive Inc.

  • 5 Unstoppable Stocks That Can Turn $150,000 Into $1 Million by 2032 (or Sooner)

    Both the growth stock-dependent Nasdaq Composite and broad-based S&P 500 underwent their largest correction since the March 2020 pandemic-induced crash. The first stock that could deliver a 567% (or greater) return over the next decade and make people millionaires off a $150,000 investment is cloud-based lending platform Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST). The traditional lending process, at least for personal loans, can be slow, arduous, and costly, for both banks and the customer attempting to take out a loan.

  • Bearish Bets: 2 Nasdaq Stocks You Should Consider Shorting This Week

    Using technical analysis of the charts of those stocks, and, when appropriate, recent actions and grades from TheStreet's Quant Ratings, we zero in on five names. While we will not be weighing in with fundamental analysis, we hope this piece will give investors interested in stocks on the way down a good starting point to do further homework on the names. Etsy Inc. recently was downgraded to Hold with a C+ rating by TheStreet's Quant Ratings.

  • Best Stocks, Crypto, and ETFs to Watch – Walmart, Gold, AMD, NVIDIA, Shiba Inu in Focus

    NVIDIA earnings on Wednesday may test the staying power of long-term bulls.

  • Is Affirm Holdings Stock a Buy Now?

    Affirm's (NASDAQ: AFRM) stock price plunged 21% on Feb. 10 after the "buy now, pay later" (BNPL) services provider posted its second-quarter earnings. The report had been partly leaked earlier in the day, which prompted Affirm to release its entire earnings report ahead of schedule.

  • 10 Best Fortune 500 Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we discuss 10 best Fortune 500 stocks to buy now. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to 5 Best Fortune 500 Stocks to Buy Now. The Fortune 500 list consists of the largest public and private companies from the United States, ranked by annual revenues, […]

  • 4 Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist Right Now

    The dividend yield on the S&P 500 is currently near a 20-year low of around 1.3%. Meanwhile, even traditionally higher-yielding sectors like real estate investment trusts (REITs) are offering relatively low yields (less than 3% on average) following that sector's big run-up last year. Four that stand out as great buys right now are EPR Properties (NYSE: EPR), Enbridge (NYSE: ENB), Medical Properties Trust (NYSE: MPW), and Kinder Morgan (NYSE: KMI).

  • DraftKings Isn’t the Best Way to Play the Online Gambling Boom. Buy These 6 Stocks Instead.

    Steep losses caused by heavy spending on marketing and ads worry investors, but the growth opportunity is huge. We handicap six of the biggest companies.

  • Himalaya yogi ran India's top bourse as puppet master, regulator says

    The former head of India's largest stock exchange shared confidential information with a yogi and sought his advice on crucial decisions, a probe by the market regulator has found, ahead of the bourse's much-awaited public listing. In a case of "bizarre misconduct" that was a "glaring breach" of regulations, Chitra Ramkrishna, the former chief executive of National Stock Exchange (NSE), shared information including the bourse's financial projections, business plans and board agenda with a purported spiritual guru in the Himalayas, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) said. "The sharing of financial and business plans of NSE ... is a glaring, if not unimaginable, act that could shake the very foundations of the stock exchange," SEBI said in an order, imposing penalties on Ramkrishna, the bourse and other top former executives for the lapses.

  • Goodyear Tire’s stock suffers worst day since Black Monday after disappointing FCF outlook

    Shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co. pulled a sharp U-turn to sink deep into negative territory Friday, after the tire maker followed a strong earnings report with a disappointing full-year outlook for free cash flow.

  • The China lithium question: a clash of the West's corporate and strategic interests

    The deal went through swiftly - and almost immediately prompted calls for a national security review. Just three months after Chinese-state-owned Zijin Mining Group announced its US$960 million plans to buy Canadian miner Neo Lithium, the proposal was signed, screened and delivered. At a corporate level, the deal made sense. Neo Lithium's biggest mine operation is in Argentina, where Zijin already has interests and plans to build a lithium carbonate plant. Canadian officials also said carmakers

  • Should You Buy Alphabet Now or Wait Until After the Stock Split?

    There's no denying that Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG) has become a force to be reckoned with. Not many companies can boast that their signature product or service has become a verb: "Google it." Beyond search, Alphabet is a leader in digital advertising, smartphone operating systems led by Android, and cloud computing with its fast-growing Google Cloud.

  • Is Meta Stock A Buy? The Bull And Bear Case After Facebook Parent's Crash

    Meta stock a buy? Facebook's parent just crashed. Are its problems really that bad, or is it a great bargain?

  • A Stock Investor’s Playbook for the New World of Rising Rates

    (Bloomberg) -- The biggest risk for 2022 seen by major fund managers across the world surveyed in December by Bloomberg News was an abrupt policy shift by central banks. Turns out, they were right. Most Read from BloombergCovid’s Great Uncoupling: Gap Widens Between Cases and DeathsHere’s What the Pandemic Has in Store for the World NextBiden-Putin Call Is Inconclusive as Ukraine Tensions DeepenZelenskiy Invites Biden; Scholz Prepares Visit: Ukraine UpdateU.K. Hospital Patient Dies From Confirme

  • 3M's (NYSE:MMM) Upcoming Dividend Will Be Larger Than Last Year's

    3M Company's ( NYSE:MMM ) dividend will be increasing to US$1.49 on 12th of March. This takes the dividend yield to...