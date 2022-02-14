Technavio's Laser PCB Drilling Market in APAC Research Report Highlights the Key Findings in the Area of Vendor Landscape, Key Market Segments, Regions, and Latest Trends and Drivers

NEW YORK, Feb. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Laser PCB Drilling Market in APAC share is estimated to increase by USD 297.82 million from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth is anticipated to accelerate at a CAGR of 7.55%. Factors such as growing benefits of laser drilling over conventional drilling are significantly driving the laser PCB drilling market share in APAC.

Attractive Opportunities in Laser PCB Drilling Market in APAC by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Our research report on "Laser PCB Drilling Market in APAC by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026" has extensively covered factors influencing the parent market growth potential in the coming years, which will determine the levels of growth of the market share during the forecast period.

Laser PCB Drilling Market in APAC report key highlights

Estimated year-on-year growth rate: 7.10%

Key market segments: Application (consumer electronics, communications, automotive, and others) and geography (China, Taiwan, South Korea (Republic of Korea), and the Rest of APAC).

Key Consumer Region & contribution: China at 47%

Laser PCB Drilling Market Scope in APAC Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.55% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 297.82 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 7.10 Regional analysis APAC Performing market contribution China at 47% Key consumer countries China, Taiwan, and South Korea (Republic of Korea) Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Fittech Co. Ltd., Hans Laser Technology Industry Group Co. Ltd., Hitachi High-Technologies Corp., LPKF Laser and Electronics AG, Mitsubishi Electric Corp., MKS Instruments Inc., Orbotech Ltd., Schmoll Asia Pacific, Sumitomo Heavy Industries Ltd., and Via Mechanics Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Laser PCB Drilling Market in APAC Share Trend

The technological innovations in laser processing



Compact laser drilling machines are in high demand due to the use of various materials and the growing number of SMEs in the PCB manufacturing industry. Vendors are concentrating on providing tiny laser processing devices with 3D profiling capabilities that require little installation space. End-users rely on metal fabrication tools for precision drilling, such as laser drilling machines, but the development of compact laser drilling machines has benefited them not only in drilling different types of parts with greater efficiency, but also in decreasing the carbon footprint on the shop floor. During the projected period, a large number of suppliers will be attracted by SMEs' increased awareness and demand for compact laser drilling machines.

Laser PCB Drilling Market in APAC Challenge

The availability of alternative tools



Excessive heat generated during the drilling process in laser machines may limit their use, particularly in heat-sensitive and heat-resistant materials including plastic, foam products, wood, stainless steel, titanium, and Hastelloy. Unlike laser PCB drilling machines, waterjet drilling does not leave a burr or heat-affected zone (HAZ), saving money on later processes like polishing and restoration. Waterjet drilling machines' ability to precisely cut heat-sensitive and heat-resistant materials without creating heat has raised their appeal among end-user industries, posing a threat to the laser PCB drilling market's growth in the foreseeable term.

Key market vendors insights

The laser PCB drilling market share in APAC is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic strategies to compete in the market.

Some of the key market vendors are:

Fittech Co. Ltd.

Hans Laser Technology Industry Group Co. Ltd.

Hitachi High-Technologies Corp.

LPKF Laser and Electronics AG

Mitsubishi Electric Corp.

MKS Instruments Inc.

Orbotech Ltd.

Schmoll Asia Pacific

Sumitomo Heavy Industries Ltd.

Via Mechanics Ltd.

Key Segment Analysis by Application

Regional Market Analysis

China will contribute to 47% of the laser PCB drilling market share in APAC growth during the forecast period. China, Taiwan, and South Korea (Republic of Korea) are the major markets for laser PCB drilling market share in APAC.

The increase in the demand for PCBs from the automotive, aerospace, telecommunication, and electronic and electrical industries is expected to boost the laser PCB drilling market share in APAC.

