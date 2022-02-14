Technavio's Laser PCB Drilling Market in APAC Research Report Highlights the Key Findings in the Area of Vendor Landscape, Key Market Segments, Regions, and Latest Trends and Drivers
NEW YORK, Feb. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Laser PCB Drilling Market in APAC share is estimated to increase by USD 297.82 million from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth is anticipated to accelerate at a CAGR of 7.55%. Factors such as growing benefits of laser drilling over conventional drilling are significantly driving the laser PCB drilling market share in APAC.
Our research report on "Laser PCB Drilling Market in APAC by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026" has extensively covered factors influencing the parent market growth potential in the coming years, which will determine the levels of growth of the market share during the forecast period.
Laser PCB Drilling Market in APAC report key highlights
Estimated year-on-year growth rate: 7.10%
Key market segments: Application (consumer electronics, communications, automotive, and others) and geography (China, Taiwan, South Korea (Republic of Korea), and the Rest of APAC).
Key Consumer Region & contribution: China at 47%
Laser PCB Drilling Market Scope in APAC
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2021
Forecast period
2022-2026
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.55%
Market growth 2022-2026
$ 297.82 million
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
7.10
Regional analysis
APAC
Performing market contribution
China at 47%
Key consumer countries
China, Taiwan, and South Korea (Republic of Korea)
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope
Key companies profiled
Fittech Co. Ltd., Hans Laser Technology Industry Group Co. Ltd., Hitachi High-Technologies Corp., LPKF Laser and Electronics AG, Mitsubishi Electric Corp., MKS Instruments Inc., Orbotech Ltd., Schmoll Asia Pacific, Sumitomo Heavy Industries Ltd., and Via Mechanics Ltd.
Market dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Do reach out to our analysts for more customized reports as per needs. Speak to our Analyst now!
Laser PCB Drilling Market in APAC Share Trend
The technological innovations in laser processing
Compact laser drilling machines are in high demand due to the use of various materials and the growing number of SMEs in the PCB manufacturing industry. Vendors are concentrating on providing tiny laser processing devices with 3D profiling capabilities that require little installation space. End-users rely on metal fabrication tools for precision drilling, such as laser drilling machines, but the development of compact laser drilling machines has benefited them not only in drilling different types of parts with greater efficiency, but also in decreasing the carbon footprint on the shop floor. During the projected period, a large number of suppliers will be attracted by SMEs' increased awareness and demand for compact laser drilling machines.
Laser PCB Drilling Market in APAC Challenge
The availability of alternative tools
Excessive heat generated during the drilling process in laser machines may limit their use, particularly in heat-sensitive and heat-resistant materials including plastic, foam products, wood, stainless steel, titanium, and Hastelloy. Unlike laser PCB drilling machines, waterjet drilling does not leave a burr or heat-affected zone (HAZ), saving money on later processes like polishing and restoration. Waterjet drilling machines' ability to precisely cut heat-sensitive and heat-resistant materials without creating heat has raised their appeal among end-user industries, posing a threat to the laser PCB drilling market's growth in the foreseeable term.
Get free sample for extensive insights on key market Drivers, Trends, and Challenges influencing the laser PCB drilling market share in APAC.
Key market vendors insights
The laser PCB drilling market share in APAC is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic strategies to compete in the market.
Some of the key market vendors are:
Fittech Co. Ltd.
Hans Laser Technology Industry Group Co. Ltd.
Hitachi High-Technologies Corp.
LPKF Laser and Electronics AG
Mitsubishi Electric Corp.
MKS Instruments Inc.
Orbotech Ltd.
Schmoll Asia Pacific
Sumitomo Heavy Industries Ltd.
Via Mechanics Ltd.
For more detailed highlights on products offerings and the growth strategies adopted by other vendors, Download free sample report
Key Segment Analysis by Application
Regional Market Analysis
China will contribute to 47% of the laser PCB drilling market share in APAC growth during the forecast period. China, Taiwan, and South Korea (Republic of Korea) are the major markets for laser PCB drilling market share in APAC.
The increase in the demand for PCBs from the automotive, aerospace, telecommunication, and electronic and electrical industries is expected to boost the laser PCB drilling market share in APAC.
Request our free sample for additional highlights and key segments that are expected to impact the market during the forecast period.
Related Reports:-
Sanitary Valves Market in US - The sanitary valves market share in the US is expected to increase by USD 57.38 million from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 4.52%. Download Exclusive Free Sample Report
Metal Fabrication Equipment Market - The metal fabrication equipment market share in Germany is expected to increase by USD 33.74 million from 2021 to 2026, at a CAGR of 4.03%. Download Exclusive Free Sample Report
Table of Contents
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
Market ecosystem
Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
Market definition
Market segment analysis
Market size 2021
Market outlook: Forecast for 2021 - 2026
Five Forces Analysis
Bargaining power of buyers
Bargaining power of suppliers
Threat of new entrants
Threat of substitutes
Threat of rivalry
Market condition
Market Segmentation by Application
Market segments
Comparison by Application
Consumer electronics - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Communications - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
·Automotive - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Market opportunity by Application
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
Geographic segmentation
Geographic comparison
China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Taiwan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
South Korea (Republic of Korea) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Rest of APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Market opportunity by geography
Market drivers
Market challenges
Market trends
Vendor Landscape
Vendor landscape
Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
Vendors covered
Market positioning of vendors
Fittech Co. Ltd.
Hans Laser Technology Industry Group Co. Ltd.
Hitachi High-Technologies Corp.
LPKF Laser and Electronics AG
Mitsubishi Electric Corp.
MKS Instruments Inc.
Orbotech Ltd.
Schmoll Asia Pacific
Sumitomo Heavy Industries Ltd.
Via Mechanics Ltd.
Appendix
Scope of the report
Currency conversion rates for US$
Research methodology
List of abbreviations
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/technavios-laser-pcb-drilling-market-in-apac-research-report-highlights-the-key-findings-in-the-area-of-vendor-landscape-key-market-segments-regions-and-latest-trends-and-drivers-301480037.html
SOURCE Technavio