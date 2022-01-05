U.S. markets open in 7 hours 2 minutes

Technavio's Library Management Software Market Report Highlights the Key Findings in the Area of Vendor Landscape, Key Market Segments, Regions, and Latest Trends and Drivers

·6 min read

NEW YORK, Jan. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The latest research report "Library Management Software Market by End-user, Deployment, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025 ", by Technavio infers the market to be driven positively by the rise in demand for library management software from APAC. The report also suggests the library management software market witness an accelerating growth momentum at a CAGR of 2.41% during the forecast period.

Attractive Opportunities in Library Management Software Market by End-user, Deployment, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Resulting in the market growth of USD 273.59 million from 2020 to 2025, read additional information about the market, Get a FREE sample report.

Vendor Landscape
The library management market is fragmented due to the presence of several players and is expected to remain fragmented during the forecast period. Vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic growth and business strategies to compete in the market.

The presence of many players, which continuously offer innovative products to have a strong foothold, will augment the competition in the market. Product selection has also become convoluted with the availability of advanced software, thus intensifying the competition. Major vendors are selected based on revenue, popularity, product range, and user base. The market is expected to grow substantially during the forecast period due to strategic M&A deals among players in the online and offline content space.

The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

  • Awapal Solutions Pvt. Ltd.

  • Axiell Group

  • Civica UK Ltd.

  • CR2 Technologies Ltd.

  • Insight Informatics Pty Ltd.

  • PowerSchool Group LLC

  • PrimaSoft PC Inc.

  • ProQuest LLC

  • PTFS Inc.

  • Soutron Ltd.

View more about the market's vendor landscape highlights with a comprehensive list of vendors and their offerings.

Key Market Segmentation

  • Segmentation by End-Users:

  • Segmentation by Deployment:

  • Predictable expenses

  • No requirement for a powerful local server

  • No maintenance fees

  • Low IT personnel costs

  • Inclusion of free upgrades in the subscription or support fees

Request a FREE Sample of this report for more highlights into the market segments.

Regional Market Outlook
51% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. The US is a key market for library management software in North America. Factors such as better connectivity, high-speed broadband, and the adoption of digital technologies by students and teachers drive the development of digitalized and automated library systems on a large scale in America.

The development of diverse library management software in the region is driven by the use of technologies based on web resources as well as innovative IT solutions that promote a better learning experience.

The rising adoption of online education enhanced the use of cloud-based services, accelerated digital transformation, increased the need for the latest technologies, and created a stronger demand for library management. Such factors will drive the growth of the library management software market across the region during the forecast period.

Download our FREE sample report for more key highlights on the regional market share of most of the above-mentioned countries.

Latest Trends, Driving the Library Management Software Market

  • Market Driver:

  • Market Trend:

Find additional information about various other market drivers & trends mentioned in our FREE sample report.

Need More? Are You Looking for Information Not Covered in This Report?

  • Want to understand more about the various research methodology?

  • Evaluate a specific segment or region in detail

  • Identify key suppliers, customers, or other market players

  • Analyze market regulations

Tailor this report according to your needs. Get it done with our $1000 worth of free customization. Speak to Our Analyst Now!

Related Reports:

K-12 Makerspace Materials Market by Product, School Level, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Library Management Software Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2020

Forecast period

2021-2025

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 2.41%

Market growth 2021-2025

USD 273.59 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

0.97

Regional analysis

North America, APAC, Europe, MEA, and South America

Performing market contribution

North America at 51%

Key consumer countries

US, UK, China, Russian Federation, and Japan

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Awapal Solutions Pvt. Ltd., Axiell Group, Civica UK Ltd., CR2 Technologies Ltd., Insight Informatics Pty Ltd., PowerSchool Group LLC, PrimaSoft PC Inc., ProQuest LLC, PTFS Inc., and Soutron Ltd.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period,

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

