Technavio's Library Management Software Market Report Highlights the Key Findings in the Area of Vendor Landscape, Key Market Segments, Regions, and Latest Trends and Drivers

NEW YORK, Jan. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The latest research report "Library Management Software Market by End-user, Deployment, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025 ", by Technavio infers the market to be driven positively by the rise in demand for library management software from APAC. The report also suggests the library management software market witness an accelerating growth momentum at a CAGR of 2.41% during the forecast period.

Attractive Opportunities in Library Management Software Market by End-user, Deployment, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Resulting in the market growth of USD 273.59 million from 2020 to 2025, read additional information about the market, Get a FREE sample report.

Vendor Landscape

The library management market is fragmented due to the presence of several players and is expected to remain fragmented during the forecast period. Vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic growth and business strategies to compete in the market.

The presence of many players, which continuously offer innovative products to have a strong foothold, will augment the competition in the market. Product selection has also become convoluted with the availability of advanced software, thus intensifying the competition. Major vendors are selected based on revenue, popularity, product range, and user base. The market is expected to grow substantially during the forecast period due to strategic M&A deals among players in the online and offline content space.

The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

Awapal Solutions Pvt. Ltd.

Axiell Group

Civica UK Ltd.

CR2 Technologies Ltd.

Insight Informatics Pty Ltd.

PowerSchool Group LLC

PrimaSoft PC Inc.

ProQuest LLC

PTFS Inc.

Soutron Ltd.

View more about the market's vendor landscape highlights with a comprehensive list of vendors and their offerings.

Key Market Segmentation

Segmentation by End-Users:

Segmentation by Deployment:

Predictable expenses

No requirement for a powerful local server

No maintenance fees

Low IT personnel costs

Inclusion of free upgrades in the subscription or support fees

Story continues

Regional Market Outlook

51% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. The US is a key market for library management software in North America. Factors such as better connectivity, high-speed broadband, and the adoption of digital technologies by students and teachers drive the development of digitalized and automated library systems on a large scale in America.

The development of diverse library management software in the region is driven by the use of technologies based on web resources as well as innovative IT solutions that promote a better learning experience.

The rising adoption of online education enhanced the use of cloud-based services, accelerated digital transformation, increased the need for the latest technologies, and created a stronger demand for library management. Such factors will drive the growth of the library management software market across the region during the forecast period.

Latest Trends, Driving the Library Management Software Market

Market Driver:

Market Trend:

Library Management Software Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 2.41% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 273.59 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 0.97 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, MEA, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 51% Key consumer countries US, UK, China, Russian Federation, and Japan Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Awapal Solutions Pvt. Ltd., Axiell Group, Civica UK Ltd., CR2 Technologies Ltd., Insight Informatics Pty Ltd., PowerSchool Group LLC, PrimaSoft PC Inc., ProQuest LLC, PTFS Inc., and Soutron Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

