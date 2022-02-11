U.S. markets closed

Technavio's Life Annuity Insurance Market in Czech Republic Research Report Highlights the Key Findings in the Area of Vendor Landscape, Key Market Segments, Regions, and Latest Trends and Drivers

·5 min read

NEW YORK, Feb. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Life Annuity Insurance Market in the Czech Republic share is estimated to increase by USD 602.58 million from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth is anticipated to decelerate at a CAGR of 4.90%. Factors such as the increasing adoption of life annuity insurance are significantly driving the life annuity insurance market share in the Czech Republic in this region.

Attractive Opportunities in Life Annuity Insurance Market in Czech Republic by Premium Type and Premium Paid Type - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Our research report on "Life Annuity Insurance Market in the Czech Republic by Premium Type and Premium Paid Type - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026" has extensively covered factors influencing the parent market growth potential in the coming years, which will determine the levels of growth of the market share during the forecast period.

Life Annuity Insurance Market in Czech Republic report key highlights

  • Estimated year-on-year growth rate: 5.40%

  • Key market segments: Premium type (single premium and regular premium) and premium paid type (normally paid and one-time paid).

Life Annuity Insurance Market Scope in the Czech Republic

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Decelerate at a CAGR of 4.90%

Market growth 2022-2026

$ 602.58 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

5.40

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope

Key companies profiled

Allianz Group, CSOB Pojistovna, Generali Ceska pojistovna, Kooperativa pojistovna, MetLife Services and Solutions LLC, NN Zivotni pojistovna N.V., and UNIQA

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Do reach out to our analysts for more customized reports as per needs. Speak to our Analyst now!

Life Annuity Insurance Market in Czech Republic Share Trend

  • Integration of IT and analytic solutions by key vendors

To obtain consumer data and keep a competitive edge in the market, insurance brokers currently use data analysis technologies. By applying sophisticated models and forecasting possible future occurrences, such technologies aid in the discovery of hidden data patterns. Customers can get critical information regarding portfolio metrics, financial risks, price deficiencies, and profitability thanks to the combination of IT and analytics. As a result, suppliers' use of innovative technologies is likely to have a favorable impact on the market in question during the projection period.

Life Annuity Insurance Market in Czech Republic Challenge

  • The Vulnerability toward cybercrime

Hacking of computers and in-house software, as well as infiltration into intranet portals, are examples of cybercrime occurrences. Misappropriation of data on devices or in the cloud, as well as the sale of clients' sensitive information to competitors, can have an impact on the Czech Republic's life annuity insurance industry. Hackers could gain access to an organization's data if there is a cybersecurity breach or data misuse. It could also result in a significant financial loss for the vendors, so the issue must be handled at the source. As a result, the threat of cybercrime is expected to stifle the expansion of the Czech Republic's life annuity insurance market during the forecast period.

Get a free sample for extensive insights on key market Drivers, Trends, and Challenges influencing the life annuity insurance market share in the Czech Republic.

Key market vendors insights

The life annuity insurance market share in the Czech Republic share is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic strategies to compete in the market.

Some of the key market vendors are:

  • Allianz Group

  • CSOB Pojistovna

  • Generali Ceska pojistovna

  • Kooperativa pojistovna

  • MetLife Services and Solutions LLC

  • NN Zivotni pojistovna N.V.

  • UNIQA

For more detailed highlights on products offerings and the growth strategies adopted by other vendors, Download a free sample report

  • Key Segment Analysis by Premium Type

Related Reports:-

Banknote Market - The banknote market share is expected to increase by USD 2.47 billion from 2020 to 2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 4.18%. Download Exclusive Free Sample Report

Trust and Corporate Service Market - The trust and corporate service market share is expected to increase by USD 1.43 billion from 2021 to 2026, at a CAGR of 3.59%. Download Exclusive Free Sample Report

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/technavios-life-annuity-insurance-market-in-czech-republic-research-report-highlights-the-key-findings-in-the-area-of-vendor-landscape-key-market-segments-regions-and-latest-trends-and-drivers-301478777.html

SOURCE Technavio

