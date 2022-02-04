U.S. markets closed

Technavio's Pharma E-commerce Market in Europe|Research Report Highlights the Key Findings in the Area of Vendor Landscape, Key Market Segments, Regions, and Latest Trends and Drivers

·5 min read

NEW YORK, Feb. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The latest pharma e-commerce market research report in Europe by Technavio indicates that the availability of secure internet facilities in Europe is driving this market's growth.

Attractive Opportunities in Pharma E-Commerce Market in Europe by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Resulting in the market growth of USD 12.81 billion from 2020 to 2025, read additional information about the Pharma e-commerce market in Europe, Get FREE sample report.

Vendor Landscape

The market structure is expected to remain fragmented during the forecast period. Vendors are deploying different organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

apo-rot BV, Dirk Rossmann GmbH, Euro Apotheke K Talu eK, Mail.Ru Group Ltd., McKesson Corp., myCARE e.k, SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE NV, UK MEDS Direct Ltd., Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc., and Zur Rose Group AG among others are some of the few key vendors competing to maintain their market position in the market.

Various players in the market are engaging in strategies such as launching differentiated products and expanding their reach in the pharmaceutical industry. For instance, SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE NV generates its revenue by offerings medications and pharma-related BPC products in different countries of Europe. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. offers Alliance Healthcare pharmaceutical wholesaling and distribution businesses and an equity method investment in AmerisourceBergen.

View more about the market's vendor landscape highlights with a comprehensive list of vendors and their offerings.

Key Market Segmentation

  • Segmentation by Product:

Request a FREE Sample of this report for more highlights into the market segments.

Regional Market Outlook

The Rest of Europe will contribute to 45% of the market growth during the forecast period. The growth of this region is because these regions have late adopted pharma e-commerce which is leading to high awareness and an increase in adoption for a longer period.

Apart from regions, if we look at the country-wise market growth, UK and Germany will contribute to the highest market growth. The factors driving growth in these regions are the increase in the number of vendors entering the market due to fewer regulations in the market.

Download our FREE sample report for more key highlights on the regional market share of most of the above-mentioned countries.

Latest Trends, Driving the Pharma e-commerce market in Europe

  • Market Driver:

The presence of secure internet service is one of the key drivers for the pharma e-commerce market growth in Europe. Consumers are encouraged to order medicines using online platforms which also makes it convenient for them to find the required drugs and order them accordingly. Moreover, these online platforms are designed with additional features such as advanced information about the drugs like side effects, low-cost substitutes of the drug, reminders of medicines to the consumers resulting in helping them make decisions for better online purchases.

  • Market Trend:

There has been an increase in awareness about medicines' availability through online platforms which is encouraging newly-regulated states such as Austria, France, and Spain to enter into the pharma e-commerce market in Europe. Moreover, there has been incidence such as a huge shortage of pharmacists in the rural sectors resulting in limited access to good quality healthcare services. On the other hand, advanced medicines are available on a large amount in the urban sectors. Therefore, the rural regions have to depend on the utilization of existing technology for advanced medical services like online medicine ordering ideally for fulfilling the healthcare requirements in the regions.

Find additional information about various other market drivers & trends mentioned in our FREE sample report.

Need More? Are You Looking for Information Not Covered in This Report?

  • Want to understand more about the various research methodology?

  • Evaluate a specific segment or region in detail

  • Identify key suppliers, customers, or other market players

  • Analyze market regulations

Tailor this report according to your needs. Get it done with our $1000 worth of free customization. Speak to Our Analyst Now!

Related Reports:

ePharmacy Market by Drug Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Online Grocery Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Pharma E-commerce Market Scope in Europe

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2020

Forecast period

2021-2025

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 14%

Market growth 2021-2025

$ 12.81 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

13.00

Regional analysis

Europe

Performing market contribution

Rest of Europe at 45%

Key consumer countries

UK, Germany, and Rest of Europe

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope

Key companies profiled

apo-rot BV, Dirk Rossmann GmbH, Euro Apotheke K Talu eK, Mail.Ru Group Ltd., McKesson Corp., myCARE e.k, SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE NV, UK MEDS Direct Ltd., Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc., and Zur Rose Group AG

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/technavios-pharma-e-commerce-market-in-europeresearch-report-highlights-the-key-findings-in-the-area-of-vendor-landscape-key-market-segments-regions-and-latest-trends-and-drivers-301473144.html

SOURCE Technavio

