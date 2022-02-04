Technavio's Pharma E-commerce Market in Europe|Research Report Highlights the Key Findings in the Area of Vendor Landscape, Key Market Segments, Regions, and Latest Trends and Drivers

NEW YORK, Feb. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The latest pharma e-commerce market research report in Europe by Technavio indicates that the availability of secure internet facilities in Europe is driving this market's growth.

Attractive Opportunities in Pharma E-Commerce Market in Europe by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Resulting in the market growth of USD 12.81 billion from 2020 to 2025, read additional information about the Pharma e-commerce market in Europe, Get FREE sample report .

Vendor Landscape

The market structure is expected to remain fragmented during the forecast period. Vendors are deploying different organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

apo-rot BV, Dirk Rossmann GmbH, Euro Apotheke K Talu eK, Mail.Ru Group Ltd., McKesson Corp., myCARE e.k, SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE NV, UK MEDS Direct Ltd., Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc., and Zur Rose Group AG among others are some of the few key vendors competing to maintain their market position in the market.

Various players in the market are engaging in strategies such as launching differentiated products and expanding their reach in the pharmaceutical industry. For instance, SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE NV generates its revenue by offerings medications and pharma-related BPC products in different countries of Europe. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. offers Alliance Healthcare pharmaceutical wholesaling and distribution businesses and an equity method investment in AmerisourceBergen.

Key Market Segmentation

Segmentation by Product:

Regional Market Outlook

The Rest of Europe will contribute to 45% of the market growth during the forecast period. The growth of this region is because these regions have late adopted pharma e-commerce which is leading to high awareness and an increase in adoption for a longer period.

Apart from regions, if we look at the country-wise market growth, UK and Germany will contribute to the highest market growth. The factors driving growth in these regions are the increase in the number of vendors entering the market due to fewer regulations in the market.

Latest Trends, Driving the Pharma e-commerce market in Europe

Market Driver:

The presence of secure internet service is one of the key drivers for the pharma e-commerce market growth in Europe. Consumers are encouraged to order medicines using online platforms which also makes it convenient for them to find the required drugs and order them accordingly. Moreover, these online platforms are designed with additional features such as advanced information about the drugs like side effects, low-cost substitutes of the drug, reminders of medicines to the consumers resulting in helping them make decisions for better online purchases.

Market Trend:

There has been an increase in awareness about medicines' availability through online platforms which is encouraging newly-regulated states such as Austria, France, and Spain to enter into the pharma e-commerce market in Europe. Moreover, there has been incidence such as a huge shortage of pharmacists in the rural sectors resulting in limited access to good quality healthcare services. On the other hand, advanced medicines are available on a large amount in the urban sectors. Therefore, the rural regions have to depend on the utilization of existing technology for advanced medical services like online medicine ordering ideally for fulfilling the healthcare requirements in the regions.

Pharma E-commerce Market Scope in Europe Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 14% Market growth 2021-2025 $ 12.81 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 13.00 Regional analysis Europe Performing market contribution Rest of Europe at 45% Key consumer countries UK, Germany, and Rest of Europe Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled apo-rot BV, Dirk Rossmann GmbH, Euro Apotheke K Talu eK, Mail.Ru Group Ltd., McKesson Corp., myCARE e.k, SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE NV, UK MEDS Direct Ltd., Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc., and Zur Rose Group AG Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

