Technavio's Pharma E-commerce Market Research Report Highlights the Key Findings in the Area of Vendor Landscape, Key Market Segments, Regions, and Latest Trends and Drivers

NEW YORK, Jan. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The latest market research report, "Pharma E-Commerce Market in Europe by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025" by Technavio infers that the availability of the internet provides convenience to consumers is driving the pharma e-commerce market's growth.

Pharma E-Commerce Market in Europe by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Vendor Landscape

The pharma e-commerce market structure is expected to remain fragmented during the forecast period. Vendors are deploying different organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

apo-rot BV, Dirk Rossmann GmbH, Euro Apotheke K Talu eK, Mail.Ru Group Ltd., McKesson Corp., myCARE e.k, SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE NV, UK MEDS Direct Ltd., Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc., Zur Rose Group AG, among others are some of the few key vendors competing to maintain their market position in the pharma e-commerce market.

Various players in the pharma e-commerce market are engaging in strategic partnerships and joint ventures coupled with launching differentiated products to up their game in the retailing industry. For instance, apo-rot BV is a company that offers pharmaceutical products through an online portal.

Key Market Segmentation

Segmentation by Product:

Regional Market Outlook

The rest of Europe will contribute to 45% of the market growth during the forecast period. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in Europe and the UK. The growth of this region can be attributed to the high awareness among consumers and the high penetration of vendors.

Apart from regions, if we look at the country-wise market growth, the China, US, Japan, Germany, and France will contribute to the highest market growth.

Latest Trends, Driving the Pharma E-commerce Market

Market Driver:

Consumers in Europe have access to a secure Internet service that allows them to place online orders for medicines. Consumers can order medicines through an online platform that allows them to quickly locate the pharmaceuticals they need and place orders from a single source.

Consumers can get information such as side effects, low-cost prescription replacements, medicine reminders, and drug interactions by using the online platform. Over 350 million people use the internet in Europe, and there are more than 7,000 licensed pharmaceutical e-commerce sites. Consumers can make better online purchases thanks to the large number of products offered.

Market Trend:

Another aspect helping the pharma e-commerce market share rise in Europe is the growing acceptance in newly regulated European states. As people become more aware of the availability of pharmaceuticals through e-commerce platforms, newly regulated European countries like Austria, France, and Spain are entering the market. In the rural sector, pharmacists are in low supply.

Advanced drugs are only available in developed urban areas, and rural communities have limited access to quality healthcare. As a result, regions must leverage and utilize existing technology to provide sophisticated medical services, such as online prescription ordering, at an optimal level to meet the region's healthcare needs.

Pharma E-commerce Market Scope in Europe Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 14% Market growth 2021-2025 $ 12.81 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 13.00 Regional analysis Europe Performing market contribution Rest of Europe at 45% Key consumer countries UK, Germany, and Rest of Europe Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled apo-rot BV, Dirk Rossmann GmbH, Euro Apotheke K Talu eK, Mail.Ru Group Ltd., McKesson Corp., myCARE e.k, SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE NV, UK MEDS Direct Ltd., Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc., and Zur Rose Group AG Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

