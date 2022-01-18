U.S. markets open in 8 hours 58 minutes

Technavio's Pillows Market Research Report Highlights the Key Findings in the Area of Vendor Landscape, Key Market Segments, Regions, and Latest Trends and Drivers

·5 min read

NEW YORK, Jan. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The latest pillows market research report by Technavio infers that rising demand for cervical pillows is driving this market's growth, resulting in the market growth of USD 11.58 billion from 2020 to 2025.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Pillows Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Read additional information about the pillows market. Get FREE sample report.

The report also covers the following areas:

Vendor Landscape

The market structure is expected to remain fragmented during the forecast period. Vendors are deploying different organic and inorganic growth strategies such as omnichannel marketing to compete in the market.

8 Hours LLC, AISleep.com, Casper Sleep Inc., Comfy Quilts Ltd., Czech Feather and Down Co., H.I.G. Capital LLC, Headleveler, Hollander Sleep Products LLC, SpaceFoam.com, and Throwboy, among others, are some of the key vendors competing to maintain their market position in the market.

Various players in the market are engaging in strategic partnerships and launching differentiated products to up their game in the furniture industry. For instance, in August 2020, Casper Sleep Inc. announced partnerships with four furniture and mattress retailers in North America, namely Sam's Club, Ashley HomeStore, Denver Mattress, and Mathis Brothers.

View more about the market's vendor landscape highlights with a comprehensive list of vendors and their offerings.

Key Market Segmentation

  • Segmentation by Application:

Request a FREE Sample of this report for more highlights into the market segments.

Regional Market Outlook

North America will contribute to 36% of the market growth during the forecast period. The growth of this region can be attributed to the increasing number of vendors and their diversified range of innovative product offerings.

If we look at the country-wise market growth, the US will be a key country in the regional market. Market growth in North America will be faster than the growth of the market in South America.

Download our FREE sample report for more key highlights on the regional market share

Latest Trends and Drivers in the Pillows Market

  • Market Driver:

Cervical pillows have pain-relieving properties and health benefits, which is increasing their popularity among consumers. These pillows are specially designed orthopedic pillows and help in relaxing muscles by maintaining the cervical curve. The demand for cervical pillows is high among people who have cervical injuries related to the head, neck, shoulder, and spine. The rising demand for cervical pillows has encouraged vendors to offer innovative products such as customizable cervical pillows.

  • Market Trend:

The growing adoption of smartphones and the increasing internet penetration have boosted the sales of pillows through online channels. Online shopping has been made hassle-free, with the advent of technologically advanced gadgets and internet-enabled advanced transaction platforms. Consumers have the convenience to select products based on price, quality, and other factors. High discounts offered by various online retailers are further driving the popularity of online shopping. The growing awareness about the ease and convenience of online shopping will encourage vendors to distribute their products through online channels.

Find additional information about various other market drivers & trends mentioned in our FREE sample report.

Need More? Are You Looking for Information Not Covered in This Report?

  • Want to understand more about the various research methodology?

  • Evaluate a specific segment or region in detail

  • Identify key suppliers, customers, or other market players

  • Analyze market regulations

Tailor this report according to your needs. Get it done with our USD 1000 worth of free customization. Speak to Our Analyst Now!

Related Reports:

Blanket Market by Distribution Channel and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Bedding Market by Distribution Channel and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Pillows Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2020

Forecast period

2021-2025

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.96%

Market growth 2021-2025

USD 11.58 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

5.44

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America

Performing market contribution

North America at 36%

Key consumer countries

US, China, Germany, UK, and France

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

8 Hours LLC, AISleep.com, Casper Sleep Inc., Comfy Quilts Ltd., Czech Feather and Down Co., FXI Inc., H.I.G. Capital LLC, Headleveler, Hollander Sleep Products LLC, Latexco NV, Leggett and Platt Inc., My Pillow Inc., Paradise Pillow Inc., Polyflex (India) Pvt. Ltd., Serta Simmons Bedding LLC, Sleepsia India Pvt Ltd, SpaceFoam.com, Standard Textile Co. Inc., The White Willow, and Throwboy

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period,

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/technavios-pillows-market-research-report-highlights-the-key-findings-in-the-area-of-vendor-landscape-key-market-segments-regions-and-latest-trends-and-drivers-301462030.html

SOURCE Technavio

