Technavio's Polyolefin Powder Market Research Report Highlights the Key Findings in the Area of Vendor Landscape, Key Market Segments, Regions, and Latest Trends and Drivers

·6 min read

NEW YORK, Feb. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Polyolefin Powder market share is estimated to increase by 2946.12 thousand tons from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth is anticipated to decelerate at a CAGR of 4.93%. Factors such as strong demand from the automotive industry for interior and exterior automotive applications to replace traditional materials are significantly driving the polyolefin powder market in this region.

Attractive Opportunities in Polyolefin Powder Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
Attractive Opportunities in Polyolefin Powder Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Our research report on "Polyolefin Powder Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026" has extensively covered factors influencing the parent market growth potential in the coming years, which will determine the levels of growth of the market share during the forecast period.

Premium Chocolate market report key highlights

  • Estimated year-on-year growth rate: 5.97%

  • Key market segments: End-user (packaging, building and construction, automotive, and others) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA)

  • Key Consumer Region & contribution: APAC at 64%

Polyolefin Powder Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Decelerate at a CAGR of 4.93%

Market growth 2022-2026

2946.12 thousand tons

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

5.97

Regional analysis

APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA

Performing market contribution

APAC at 64%

Key consumer countries

China, US, India, Germany, and UK

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope

Key companies profiled

Borealis AG, Coperion GmbH, Eastman Chemical Co., Exxon Mobil Corp., INEOS Group Holdings SA, LyondellBasell Industries NV, Micro Powders Inc., Mitsui Chemicals Inc., Moretex Chemical, and Saudi Basic Industries Corp.

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Do reach out to our analysts for more customized reports as per needs. Speak to our Analyst now!

Polyolefin Powder Market Share Trend

  • Increasing demand from roto molding application

It is most cost-effective for businesses with annual production figures of less than 3,000, making it ideal for entrepreneurs, start-ups, and small businesses. Because of the many density varieties available, polyethylene powder is frequently used in rotational molding. Because of its high flexibility, good wrap resistance, uniform shrinkage, and cost-effectiveness in making vehicle fuel tanks, water, sewage, oil, chemicals tanks, and plastic containers, rotational molding is predicted to account for the majority of demand. Furthermore, it does not require thermally stable additives and may be made without severe oxidation utilising high-temperature and high-speed rotational molding equipment. As a result, demand for polyolefin powder will rise over the projection period as the number of rotomolding applications grows.

Polyolefin Powder Market Challenge

  • Growing awareness of the negative impact of plastic on the environment

Polyethylene is poisonous if its components seep into beverages and products, creating health and pregnancy dangers. As a result, government authorities are enacting tight regulations to limit its use. Plastic use is regulated by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and the Registration, Evaluation, Authorization, and Restriction of Chemicals (REACH). The European Union (EU) has established criteria for using plastics as indirect food additives. The EU-No 10/2011 regulation establishes criteria for the use of plastic materials as indirect food additives in Europe. Such strict rules on the use of polyolefin powder are projected to stifle demand for polythene, limiting the market's growth throughout the projection period.

Get free sample for extensive insights on key market Drivers, Trends, and Challenges influencing the polyolefin powder market.

Key market vendors insights
The polyolefin powder market share is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic strategies to compete in the market.

Some of the key market vendors are:

  • Borealis AG

  • Coperion GmbH

  • Eastman Chemical Co.

  • Exxon Mobil Corp.

  • INEOS Group Holdings SA

  • LyondellBasell Industries NV

  • Micro Powders Inc.

  • Mitsui Chemicals Inc.

  • Moretex Chemical

  • Saudi Basic Industries Corp.

For more detailed highlights on products offerings and the growth strategies adopted by other vendors, Download free sample report

  • Key Segment Analysis by End-User

Regional Market Analysis
APAC will contribute to 64% of the polyolefin powder market share growth during the forecast period. China, US, India, Germany, and UK are the major markets for polyolefin powder market share.

The rise in the demand for polyolefins such as polyethylene and polypropylene for food packaging and delivery is expected to boost the polyolefin powder market share in the region.

Request our free sample for additional highlights and key segments that are expected to impact the market during the forecast period.

Related Reports:-
Ethylene Tetrafluoroethylene (ETFE) Market - The ethylene tetrafluoroethylene (ETFE) market share is expected to increase by USD 193.11 million from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 8.00%. Download Exclusive Free Sample Report

Industrial and Institutional Cleaning Chemicals Market - The industrial and institutional cleaning chemicals market share is expected to increase by USD 19.28 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 6.49%. Download Exclusive Free Sample Report

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/technavios-polyolefin-powder-market-research-report-highlights-the-key-findings-in-the-area-of-vendor-landscape-key-market-segments-regions-and-latest-trends-and-drivers-301477444.html

SOURCE Technavio

