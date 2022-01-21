U.S. markets open in 9 hours 29 minutes

Technavio's Powersports Market Report Highlights the Key Findings in the Area of Vendor Landscape, Key Market Segments, Regions, and Latest Trends and Drivers

·5 min read

NEW YORK, Jan. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The latest powersports market report by Technavio infers that the increasing number of recreational and adventure sports activities is driving this market's growth.

Attractive Opportunities in Powersports Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Resulting in market growth of USD 13.45 billion from 2021 to 2026, read additional information about the powersports market, Get FREE sample report.

Vendor Landscape

The powersports market structure is expected to remain fragmented during the forecast period. Vendors are deploying different organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

American Guardian Warranty Services Inc., Bombardier Recreational Products Inc., Harley-Davidson Inc., Honda Motor Co. Ltd., Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd., Polaris Inc., Suzuki Motor Corp., Textron Inc., Yamaha Motor Co. Ltd., and ZHEJIANG CFMOTO POWER Co. Ltd. among others. among others are some of the few key vendors competing to maintain their market position in the market.

Various players in the market are engaging in strategic partnerships and joint ventures coupled with launching differentiated products to up their game in the industry. In February 2021, Bombardier Recreational Products Inc. introduced Lynx snowmobiles to North America. In July 2021, Suzuki Motor Corp. partnered with Daihatsu for the dissemination of case technologies in mini commercial vehicles.

View more about the market's vendor landscape highlights with a comprehensive list of vendors and their offerings.

Key Market Segmentation

  • Segmentation by Type:

Request a FREE Sample of this report for more highlights into the market segments.

Regional Market Outlook

North America will contribute 39% of the market growth during the forecast period. The growth of this region can be attributed to the high popularity of and demand for off-road vehicles such as side-by-side, ATVs, and motorcycles in the US and Canada. In addition, the presence of numerous off-road adventure activities in North America has also played an important role in driving the popularity and sales of powersport vehicles

Apart from regions, if we look at the country-wise market growth, the US, China, Germany, and UK will contribute to the highest market growth.

Download our FREE sample report for more key highlights on the regional market share of most of the above-mentioned countries.

Latest Trends, Driving the Global Powersports Market

  • Market Driver:

Consumers across the globe are increasing their engagement in outdoor recreational activities owing to the rising health awareness in recent years. Mountain racing and dirt racing activities are gaining popularity along with a growing number of sports enthusiasts. Strong growth of the US recreation transportation sector that consists of boats, marines, and off-road vehicles for recreational purposes is driving the demand for powersport vehicles. Additionally, a strong emphasis on safety by providing necessary training and accessories will lower the risks and encourage riders to use off-road vehicles such as ATVs, in turn driving the powersports market demand in the upcoming years.

  • Market Challenge:

Off-roading activities erode the soil by increasing soil bulk density, strength, and permeability. Generally, soil bulk density and strength increase with compaction, while permeability decreases. With an increase in soil compaction, the soil's ability to support vegetation diminishes. Furthermore, Changes in animal behavior, including the abandonment of important activities such as hunting, foraging, and mating, have been linked to the increasing adoption of off-road vehicles. These behavioral and physiological responses to motorized human disturbance impact individuals and wildlife.

Find additional information about various other market drivers & trends mentioned in our FREE sample report.

Need More? Are You Looking for Information Not Covered in This Report?

  • Want to understand more about the various research methodology?

  • Evaluate a specific segment or region in detail

  • Identify key suppliers, customers, or other market players

  • Analyze market regulations

Tailor this report according to your needs. Get it done with our $1000 worth of free customization. Speak to Our Analyst Now!

Related Reports:

Smart Sports Equipment Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Sports Equipment Market by Distribution Channel and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Powersports Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.39%

Market growth 2022-2026

$ 13.45 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

4.87

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America

Performing market contribution

North America at 39%

Key consumer countries

US, Germany, UK, China, and France

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope

Key companies profiled

American Guardian Warranty Services Inc., Bombardier Recreational Products Inc., Harley-Davidson Inc., Honda Motor Co. Ltd., Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd., Polaris Inc., Suzuki Motor Corp., Textron Inc., Yamaha Motor Co. Ltd., and ZHEJIANG CFMOTO POWER Co. Ltd.

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/technavios-powersports-market-report-highlights-the-key-findings-in-the-area-of-vendor-landscape-key-market-segments-regions-and-latest-trends-and-drivers-301464043.html

SOURCE Technavio

