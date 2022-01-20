U.S. markets closed

Technavio's RegTech Market Research Report Highlights the Key Findings in the Area of Vendor Landscape, Key Market Segments, Regions, and Latest Trends and Drivers

·5 min read

NEW YORK, Jan. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The latest market research report, "RegTech Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025" by Technavio infers that the need for identifying financial crime is driving the RegTech market's growth.

Attractive Opportunities in RegTech Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Resulting in the market growth of USD 9.70 billion from 2020 to 2025, read additional information about the market, get a FREE sample report.

Vendor Landscape

The market structure is expected to remain fragmented during the forecast period. Vendors are deploying different organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

Accuity Inc., ACTICO GmbH, Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc., Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Ltd., International Business Machines Corp., NICE Ltd., RIMES Technologies Corp., SAS Institute Inc., Thomson Reuters Corp., Trulioo Information Services Inc. among others are some of the few key vendors competing to maintain their market position in the RegTech market.

Various players in the market are engaging in strategic partnerships and joint ventures coupled with launching differentiated products to up their game in the RegTech industry. For instance, In March 2021, Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc announced the expansion of its European fund regulatory reporting solution through the incorporation of transaction cost calculation services from financial products, trading, and market-making services provider Virtu Financial.

View more about the market's vendor landscape highlights with a comprehensive list of vendors and their offerings.

Key Market Segmentation

  • Segmentation by End-User:

Request a FREE Sample of this report for more highlights into the market segments.

Regional Market Outlook

North America will contribute 32% of the market growth during the forecast period. The growth of this region can be attributed to the extensive presence of some of the large financial institutions over the forecast period.

Apart from regions, if we look at the country-wise market growth, North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA will contribute to the highest market growth.

Download our FREE sample report for more key highlights on the regional market share of most of the above-mentioned countries.

Latest Trends, Driving the Global RegTech Market

  • Market Driver:

Due to the large volume of data that financial institutions deal with daily, manually examining the data to detect potential fraud will take a long time. RegTech is increasingly being employed for real-time fraud detection and prevention skills to tackle these issues. It enables financial institutions to detect financial crimes in a cost-effective and automated manner. RegTech analyses financial transactions using analytics and cognitive capabilities, and delivers early alerts for any potential fraud or illegal transaction.

Furthermore, RegTech provides end-users with intelligent process automation to boost the speed of routine activities while minimizing human intervention to lower the danger of human error, resulting in a fast, secure, and watchful financial value chain free of financial crime risk.

  • Market Trend:

The widespread use of AI across a variety of industries and verticals has improved the detection of patterns and similarities even among seemingly unrelated collections of data, which is critical for extracting new insights from these disparate data sets. Furthermore, AI can process numerous data sets, including behavior patterns in heterogeneous data sources like social media data and stock market values. This can progressively provide fresh insights from previously unnoticed relationships between data. End-users could benefit from the integration of AI and RegTech in terms of complicated pattern matching across data sets and identification of data abnormalities, such as pointing to possible fraud instances.

Find additional information about various other market drivers & trends mentioned in our FREE sample report.

Need More? Are You Looking for Information Not Covered in This Report?

  • Want to understand more about the various research methodology?

  • Evaluate a specific segment or region in detail

  • Identify key suppliers, customers, or other market players

  • Analyze market regulations

Tailor this report according to your needs. Get it done with our $1000 worth of free customization. Speak to Our Analyst Now!

Related Reports:

Telecom Expense Management Software Market by Deployment and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

IoT Data Management Market by Deployment and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

RegTech Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2020

Forecast period

2021-2025

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 20.30%

Market growth 2021-2025

$ 9.70 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

20.08

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA

Performing market contribution

North America at 32%

Key consumer countries

US, UK, France, China, India, and Brazil

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope

Key companies profiled

Abside Smart Financial Technologies , Accuity Inc., ACTICO GmbH, Acuant Inc., Ascent Technologies Inc., Ayasdi AI LLC, Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc., Compliance Solutions Strategies, ComplyAdvantage, Continuity, Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Ltd., Hummingbird RegTech Inc., International Business Machines Corp., VERMEG Ltd Legal, NICE Ltd., RIMES Technologies Corp., SAI Global Pty. Ltd., SAS Institute Inc., Thomson Reuters Corp., and Trulioo Information Services Inc.

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/technavios-regtech-market-research-report-highlights-the-key-findings-in-the-area-of-vendor-landscape-key-market-segments-regions-and-latest-trends-and-drivers-301462907.html

SOURCE Technavio

