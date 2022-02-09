U.S. markets open in 4 hours 41 minutes

Technavio's Renal Biomarkers Market Research Report Highlights the Key Findings in the Area of Vendor Landscape, Key Market Segments, Regions, and Latest Trends and Drivers

·5 min read

NEW YORK, Feb. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Renal Biomarkers Market share is estimated to increase by USD 507.23 million from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth is anticipated to decelerate at a CAGR of 7.40%. Factors such as the rising prevalence of chronic kidney diseases are significantly driving the renal biomarkers market.

Attractive Opportunities in Renal Biomarkers Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
Attractive Opportunities in Renal Biomarkers Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Our research report on "Renal Biomarkers Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026" has extensively covered factors influencing the parent market growth potential in the coming years, which will determine the levels of growth of the market share during the forecast period.

Renal Biomarkers Market report key highlights

  • Estimated year-on-year growth rate: 9.97%

  • Key market segments: End-user (hospitals, clinics and diagnostic laboratories, and research laboratories) and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW).

  • Key Consumer Region & contribution: North America at 47%

Renal Biomarkers Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Decelerate at a CAGR of 7.40%

Market growth 2022-2026

$ 507.23 million

Market structure

Concentrated

YoY growth (%)

9.97

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW

Performing market contribution

North America at 47%

Key consumer countries

US, Germany, UK, Canada, and France

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope

Key companies profiled

Abbott Laboratories, bioMerieux SA, BioPorto AS, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., IQVIA Holdings Inc., Randox Laboratories Ltd., RenalSense Ltd., Siemens AG, SphingoTec GmbH, and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Do reach out to our analysts for more customized reports as per needs.

Renal Biomarkers Market Trend

  • Expansion of MNCs in South America and Mexico

Various worldwide and regional organizations are implementing projects to raise kidney disease awareness and facilitate early detection. The Kidney Disease Screening and Awareness Program (KDSAP) in the United States, for example, is a student-run organization. Free kidney exams and health education are provided to underserved individuals by this group, which works in conjunction with physicians and community members. MRP also participates in the Polycystic Kidney Disease Awareness Day on September 4 to raise awareness about the disease and treatment alternatives. During the projection period, such programmers are expected to raise awareness about kidney illnesses and available therapies.

Renal Biomarkers Market Challenge

  • Increasing Data Security Concerns

Biomarkers are complicated, and they can present a variety of obstacles and complications, such as vascular access malfunction, coagulation system activation, and other issues that medical and nursing staff confront on a regular basis while treating patients undergoing therapy. The lack of standardization of biomarkers further limits the therapy's potential for improvement and diffusion. Technical limitations, such as a lack of connection between the technician or medical personnel and the machines, also reduce the quality of real-time data analytics. These limits apply to both the clinical management of patients and the use of technology. Such issues may limit the global renal biomarkers market's expansion over the forecast period.

Get free sample for extensive insights on key market Drivers, Trends, and Challenges influencing the polyolefin powder market.

Key market vendors insights

The renal biomarkers market share is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic strategies to compete in the market.

Some of the key market vendors are:

  • Abbott Laboratories

  • bioMerieux SA

  • BioPorto AS

  • F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

  • IQVIA Holdings Inc.

  • Randox Laboratories Ltd.

  • RenalSense Ltd.

  • Siemens AG

  • SphingoTec GmbH

  • Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

For more detailed highlights on products offerings and the growth strategies adopted by other vendors,

  • Key Segment Analysis by End-User

Regional Market Analysis

North America will contribute to 47% of the renal biomarkers market share growth during the forecast period. US, Germany, UK, Canada, and France are the major markets for renal biomarkers market share.

The increasing number of patients in hospitals due to the growth of the aging population is expected to boost the renal biomarkers market share in the region.

Request our free sample for additional highlights and key segments that are expected to impact the market during the forecast period.

Related Reports:-

Magnetic Beads - The magnetic beads market share should rise by USD 1.48 billion from 2021 to 2026 at a CAGR of 11.59%. Download Exclusive Free Sample Report

Blue Biotechnology Market - The blue biotechnology market share should rise by USD 3.58 billion from 2021 to 2025 at a CAGR of 7.15%. Download Exclusive Free Sample Report

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/technavios-renal-biomarkers-market-research-report-highlights-the-key-findings-in-the-area-of-vendor-landscape-key-market-segments-regions-and-latest-trends-and-drivers-301477461.html

SOURCE Technavio

