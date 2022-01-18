Technavio's Report on Test Preparation Market in India Highlights the Key Findings in the Area of Vendor Landscape, Key Market Segments, Regions, and Latest Trends and Drivers

NEW YORK, Jan. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The latest report by Technavio on the test preparation market in India infers that the rising number of enrollments in test preparation courses is driving this market's growth, resulting in market growth of USD 7.22 billion from 2020 to 2025.

Attractive Opportunities in Test Preparation Market in India by Product, End-user, and Learning Method - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

The test preparation market covers the following areas:

Test Preparation Market Sizing

Test Preparation Market Forecast

Test Preparation Market Analysis

Vendor Landscape

The market structure is expected to remain fragmented during the forecast period. Vendors are deploying different organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

Aakash Educational Services Ltd., Bansal Classes Kota, CL Educate Ltd., FIITJEE Ltd., Kaplan Inc., Pearson Plc, Testbook Edu Solutions Pvt Ltd, Think and Learn Pvt. Ltd., Toppr Technologies Pvt. Ltd., and Triumphant Institute Of Management Education Pvt. Ltd., among others., are some of the few key vendors competing to maintain their market position in the market.

Various players in the market are engaging in strategic partnerships to up their game in the education services industry. For instance, in January 2020, CL Educate Ltd signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with AICTE, the Implementation Agency for the National Educational Alliance for Technology (NEAT) scheme. Similarly, in December 2020, Think & Learn Pvt. Ltd. inked an agreement with the National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC) to support the training of teachers and trainers.

Key Market Segmentation

Segmentation by Product:

Segmentation by End-user:

Learning method:

Latest Trends and Drivers in the Test Preparation Market in India

Market Driver:

The number of enrollments in test preparation courses is steadily increasing due to the factors such as growing student competition and a significant decline in the test pass percentage in competitive exams. Chances of a student clearing competitive exams are higher in these courses. These factors have led to a high demand for test preparation courses in India, thus driving the market growth.

Market Trend:

Web analytics provides data regarding new student enrollments. This data can further be used to offer improved coaching to new batches. Vendors are using web analytics to study the data concerning the type of exam, student, and previous question papers. The use of learning analytics and web analytics helps vendors improve the coaching provided to students. These benefits are increasing the use of analytics in the test preparation market in India, which is resulting in market growth.

Test Preparation Market Scope in India Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of almost 14% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 7.22 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 13.25 Regional analysis India Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Aakash Educational Services Ltd., Bansal Classes Kota, Brilliant Education Group LLC, CL Educate Ltd., FIITJEE Ltd., Handa Education Services Pvt Ltd, IMS Learning Resources Pvt Ltd, Indiavidual Learning Pvt. Ltd., Jamboree Education Pvt. Ltd, Kaplan Inc., Manipal Global Education Services, Mindworkzz, MockBank, MT Educare, Pearson Plc, Resonance Eduventures Ltd, Testbook Edu Solutions Pvt Ltd, Think and Learn Pvt. Ltd., Toppr Technologies Pvt. Ltd., Triumphant Institute Of Management Education Pvt. Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

