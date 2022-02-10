U.S. markets open in 8 hours 56 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,569.50
    -8.25 (-0.18%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,645.00
    +4.00 (+0.01%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,995.75
    -42.50 (-0.28%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,073.40
    -5.70 (-0.27%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    89.70
    +0.04 (+0.04%)
     

  • Gold

    1,835.00
    -1.60 (-0.09%)
     

  • Silver

    23.29
    -0.05 (-0.22%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1429
    +0.0001 (+0.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9290
    -1.9540 (-100.00%)
     

  • Vix

    19.96
    -21.44 (-100.00%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3531
    -0.0003 (-0.02%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.6140
    +0.0890 (+0.08%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,864.00
    +501.26 (+1.16%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,022.00
    +19.29 (+1.92%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,643.42
    +76.35 (+1.01%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,674.61
    +94.74 (+0.34%)
     

Technavio's School Bus Market Research Report Highlights the Key Findings in the Area of Vendor Landscape, Key Market Segments, Regions, and Latest Trends and Drivers

·5 min read

NEW YORK, Feb. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The School Bus market share is estimated to increase by USD 848.47 million from 2020 to 2025, and the market's growth is anticipated to accelerate at a CAGR of 3.68%. Factors such as increase in the number of school enrollments are significantly driving the school bus market in this region.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled School Bus Market by Powertrain and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled School Bus Market by Powertrain and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Our research report on "School Bus Market by Powertrain and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025" has extensively covered factors influencing the parent market growth potential in the coming years, which will determine the levels of growth of the market share during the forecast period.

School Bus market report key highlights

  • Estimated year-on-year growth rate: 3.50%

  • Key market segments: Powertrain (ICE-powered and electric) and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, MEA, and South America)

  • Key Consumer Region & contribution: North America at 46%

School Bus Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2020

Forecast period

2021-2025

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.68%

Market growth 2021-2025

$ 848.47 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

3.50

Regional analysis

North America, APAC, Europe, MEA, and South America

Performing market contribution

North America at 46%

Key consumer countries

US, China, Canada, Japan, and UK

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope

Key companies profiled

Ashok Leyland Ltd., Blue Bird Corp., Daimler AG, Eicher Motors Ltd., Ford Motor Co., Forest River Inc., GreenPower Motor Co. Inc., Higer Bus Company Ltd., JCBL Ltd., Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd., Navistar International Corp., REV Group Inc., Scania AB, Sumitomo Corp., Tata Motors Ltd., The Lion Electric Co., Trans Tech Bus, Van-Con Inc., and Yutong Bus Co.Ltd.

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Do reach out to our analysts for more customized reports as per needs. Speak to our Analyst now!

School Bus Market Share Trend

  • Technological innovations

A few technological breakthroughs in the use of information technology to ensure the effectiveness of school buses are being seen in the worldwide school bus market. Engine defects, damaged indicator lights, and problems with oil tanks, transmissions, or exhaust systems can all be detected by advanced sensors. A range of sensor-based detection systems is currently available to improve the safety of school buses. Advanced digital cameras provide a more comprehensive view of the school bus interiors, making it easier to record, monitor, and investigate disorderly behaviour and bullying among younger students. During the forecast period, such advancements are projected to have a beneficial impact on the worldwide school bus market.

School Bus Market Challenge

  • Adoption of new and improved emission norms

The adoption of new and enhanced emission criteria is one of the primary factors impeding the growth of the global school bus market. This poses a significant difficulty for developing economies such as those in APAC and the Middle East and North Africa, which are still heavily reliant on diesel and gasoline-powered school buses. During the forecast period, most of the major school bus regional markets, such as the United States, the United Kingdom, China, and India, are expected to implement the Euro VI emission standard and its country-specific equivalents. As a result, if new emission requirements are introduced or old ones are modified, school bus manufacturers must be more proactive in implementing technology that comply with these criteria.

Get free sample for extensive insights on key market Drivers, Trends, and Challenges influencing the school bus market.

Key market vendors insights
The school bus market share is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic strategies to compete in the market.

Some of the key market vendors are:

  • Ashok Leyland Ltd.

  • Blue Bird Corp.

  • Daimler AG

  • Ford Motor Co.

  • Forest River Inc.

  • JCBL Ltd.

  • Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd.

  • Navistar International Corp.

  • REV Group Inc.

  • Tata Motors Ltd.

For more detailed highlights on products offerings and the growth strategies adopted by other vendors, Download free sample report

  • Key Segment Analysis by Powertrain

Regional Market Analysis
North America will contribute to 46% of the school bus market share growth during the forecast period. US, China, Canada, Japan, and the UK are the major markets for school bus market share.

The increase in emphasis on reducing damage to the environment by the state and central governments of various countries is expected to boost the school bus market share in the region.

Request our free sample for additional highlights and key segments that are expected to impact the market during the forecast period.

Related Report:-

Electric Car Market - The electric car market share is expected to increase by 7365.42 thousand units from 2020 to 2025, at a CAGR of 27.49%. Download Exclusive Free Sample Report

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/technavios-school-bus-market-research-report-highlights-the-key-findings-in-the-area-of-vendor-landscape-key-market-segments-regions-and-latest-trends-and-drivers-301477734.html

SOURCE Technavio; Technavio

Recommended Stories

  • Western Digital, Kioxia Say Contamination Hurt Chip Output

    (Bloomberg) -- Western Digital Corp. and manufacturing partner Kioxia Corp. said that contamination of materials used in flash-memory chip production has hurt output at two factories in Japan. Most Read from BloombergThe Housing Boom May Be About to Go BustThe Housing Party Is Starting to Wind DownPeloton’s Famous Instructors, Who Can Make Upwards of $500,000 a Year, Escape LayoffsAmazon Is Raising Base Salary Cap to $350,000 From $160,000Musk Looks Increasingly Isolated as Automakers Embrace Li

  • ASML Warns Chinese Rival May Be Infringing its Trade Secrets

    (Bloomberg) -- ASML Holding NV has warned that an affiliate of a China company it previously accused of stealing its trade secrets has begun marketing products that could infringe on its intellectual property rights. Most Read from BloombergThe Housing Boom May Be About to Go BustThe Housing Party Is Starting to Wind DownPeloton’s Famous Instructors, Who Can Make Upwards of $500,000 a Year, Escape LayoffsAmazon Is Raising Base Salary Cap to $350,000 From $160,000Musk Looks Increasingly Isolated

  • Canada's Alberta province files trade challenge over scrapped Keystone XL pipeline

    The Canadian province of Alberta on Wednesday formally initiated a trade challenge to recover its investment in the Keystone XL oil pipeline, which was scrapped in 2021 after the United States cancelled a key permit. Alberta, Canada's largest oil-producing province, had invested C$1.3 billion in the project and is seeking compensation from the United States through a legacy North American Free Trade Agreement claim, under the new Canada-United States-Mexico Agreement. Keystone XL would have carried 830,000 barrels per day of oil from Alberta to the U.S. Midwest, but was held up for a more than a decade by environmental opposition and regulatory hurdles, before U.S. President Joe Biden finally scuttled the project by revoking a presidential permit last year.

  • A top banker received a $20 million bonus after four firms made him job offers as Wall Street goes to extremes to recruit and retain talent

    Some employees at financial institutions are reconsidering their long hours and looking elsewhere for opportunities.

  • Car makers are blaming dealers for inflating prices

    The average price of a new car in the US is higher than ever before, and some of the biggest automakers are starting to blame the dealerships that sell their vehicles. At Ford, for example, the average vehicle transaction price is growing faster than the revenue the company earns on car sales, according to the analytics firm JD Power, meaning dealers are pocketing a decent chunk of the company’s profits. About 10% of dealers in Ford’s network charged more than the suggested sticker price last year, the company’s CEO James Farley said on Feb. 3.

  • Key Supplier of Wafers for Chips Has Sold Out Through 2026

    (Bloomberg) -- Sumco Corp., a key supplier of silicon wafers for the semiconductor industry, said it has already sold out its production capacity through 2026, a sign shortages in the industry may not abate for years.Most Read from BloombergThe Housing Boom May Be About to Go BustThe Housing Party Is Starting to Wind DownPeloton’s Famous Instructors, Who Can Make Upwards of $500,000 a Year, Escape LayoffsAmazon Is Raising Base Salary Cap to $350,000 From $160,000Musk Looks Increasingly Isolated

  • 2 Semiconductor Growth Stocks With Market-Crushing Upside, According to Wall Street

    Wall Street analysts have highlighted two opportunities in the chip sector to beat the market in 2022.

  • Consumers face years of high energy prices, Big Oil CEOs warn

    Consumers should brace for years of high energy prices, heads of top oil and gas companies said, in what would pile pressure on governments struggling with spiralling inflation. Oil and gas prices have rocketed in recent months as a result of a rapid recovery in global economic activity as COVID-19 restrictions have eased, as well as a drop in investment in new energy supplies. While oil and gas companies reported bumper earnings in 2021, consumers, particularly in Europe, have faced sharp rises in petrol, heating and electricity bills, which in turn have led several governments to introduce subsidies to ease the pressure.

  • Zillow discloses dozens of Atlanta layoffs as it shutters 'iBuyer' business

    Zillow is cutting dozens of Atlanta jobs as the company shutters its Zillow Offers "iBuyer" business. Seattle-based Zillow Group Inc. (Nasdaq: ZG) will eliminate 46 Atlanta-based jobs, according to a Worker Adjustment, Retraining and Notification (WARN) Act notice submitted to the Georgia Department of Labor. The layoffs began on Jan. 3 and will "wind down over the course of 2022," Zillow Manager of People Operations Emily Merritt said in a Jan. 27 letter addressed to DOL Rapid Response Supervisor Crystal Davis, Dunwoody Mayor Lynn Deutsch and DeKalb County CEO Michael Thurmond.

  • Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Buy And Watch: AI Software Market Booms

    When looking for the best artificial intelligence stocks to buy, identify companies using AI technology to improve products or gain a strategic edge, such as Google, Microsoft and Nvidia.

  • Costco Stock: The Warehouse Club Makes a Major Change

    Few companies have the stability at the top that Costco does. CEO Craig Jelinek has held the position since 2012 and had a long run with the company before he ascended to the top job. CFO Richard Galanti, who leads the company's earnings calls, has held his job even longer.

  • Airbus revokes more plane orders in Qatar dispute

    PARIS (Reuters) -A $600 million contractual and safety dispute between Airbus and Qatar Airways deepened on Tuesday when the European planemaker revoked orders for two A350-1000 jets, days after ripping up an order from the Gulf carrier for 50 A321neos. Qatar Airways has sued Airbus for more than $600 million and is refusing to take delivery of further A350s until its regulator receives a formal analysis of erosion to the painted surface and underlying lightning protection on 21 of the jets. Airbus, which has two completed A350s ready for delivery to Qatar Airways, has said it has provided the necessary information on the problem of surface degradation and that the damage does not amount to a safety issue.

  • Democrats Propose Gas Tax Holiday

    Against a background of surging gasoline prices at the beginning of an election year, a group of Democratic lawmakers are calling for a suspension of the federal gas tax for the rest of 2022. The Gas Prices Relief Act proposed by Sens. Maggie Hassan (D-HN) and Mark Kelly (D-AZ) – both of whom are up for reelection in the fall – would suspend the 18.4 cents per gallon federal gas tax until the beginning of 2023. The legislation would also empower the Treasury Department to monitor retail prices o

  • Microsoft appeals to regulators ahead of $70 billion Activision-Blizzard deal

    Yahoo Finance's Dan Howley explains how Microsoft is appealing to regulators before its huge acquisition of gaming company Activision-Blizzard.

  • Home Depot Q4 Earnings: Will 2022 Be Another Strong Year?

    Home Depot (NYSE: HD) is scheduled to report fiscal 2021 fourth-quarter earnings on Feb. 22. Shareholders worried that as economies reopened, it could cause a sharp reversal in sales at Home Depot. In its third and most recent quarter ended in October, Home Depot reported sales growth of 9.8%.

  • All options on the table to address high oil prices, White House says

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The Biden administration is in talks with both oil-producing and consuming countries to tackle high oil prices, White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said on Tuesday, adding that all options are on the table. In November, the United States announced plans to release 50 million barrels of crude from the U.S. Strategic Petroleum Reserve to help cool oil prices, but prices are at just below seven-year highs. Asked if there would be further cooperative releases of strategic oil reserves with other countries, Psaki added: "All options remain on the table."

  • L.A. Rams tap Blade to provide helicopter services for Super Bowl Sunday

    The Los Angeles Rams has teamed with Blade Air Mobility Inc. to provide helicopter charter services to bypass traffic gridlock in the days leading to Super Bowl Sunday. New York-based Blade Air Mobility (Nasdaq: BLDE) said it will provide helicopter services to invited guests across the Los Angeles skyline and SoFi stadium throughout the week. Blade will travel between L.A.-area airports such as Santa Monica, Van Nuys and Orange County and the rooftop of the Rams’ hospitality headquarters at Penthouse 56 Hosted by Los Angeles Rams and SoFi in Inglewood, California, where the Rams will be hosting special events this week.

  • Russia may use field hit by U.S. sanctions for gas exports to China

    Russian gas giant Gazprom may tap a field hit by U.S. sanctions off the Pacific island of Sakhalin to provide China with gas under a recently signed deal, sources and analysts said on Tuesday. Russia, already Beijing's No. 3 gas supplier, has been strengthening ties with China, the world's biggest energy consumer, reducing its dependence on its traditional European energy customers amid a standoff with the West. President Vladimir Putin announced new gas supply deal with China on Friday, which would boost gas exports from Russia's far east where the pipeline network is not connected to traditional routes of its fuel exports to Europe.

  • From the Newmaverse: Older workers wonder where all those jobs are

    Another oddity of the so-called labor shortage: Older workers with the right skills can barely get an interview.

  • Report: Apple to increase benefits for retail workers

    The iPhone maker reportedly will double the number of sick days for both full-time and part-time retail workers.