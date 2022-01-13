Technavio's Software as a Service (SaaS) Market Report Highlights the Key Findings in the Area of Vendor Landscape, Key Market Segments, Regions, and Latest Trends and Drivers
The latest research report by Technavio infers the market to be driven positively by the augmenting use of mobile apps. The report also suggests the software as a service (SaaS) market witnessed an accelerating growth momentum at a CAGR of over 11% during the forecast period. Resulting in the market growth of USD 99.99 billion from 2021 to 2025.
Vendor Landscape
The software as a service (SaaS) market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. Market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:
Accenture Plc
Adobe Inc.
Alphabet Inc.
Amazon.com Inc.
Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP
International Business Machines Corp.
Microsoft Corp.
Oracle Corp.
Salesforce.com Inc.
SAP SE
Key Market Segmentation
Segmentation by Cloud:
Regional Market Outlook
52% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. The US is the key market for the software as a service (SaaS) market in North America. North America was one of the first regions to adopt public cloud services, which were first presented over a decade ago. The growing need for cloud computing services in the United States is one of the main reasons behind the rise in SaaS demand. The availability of technologically advanced infrastructure, as well as the existence of a large number of cloud service providers (CSPs) based in the US, such as Microsoft, Salesforce, Oracle, and Adobe, will fuel market expansion in the region. Businesses in the region are investing in IT to develop corporate apps that will help them optimize their operations. SaaS solutions provide one-click access to various forms of software, including ERP, CRM, and HRM, using web browsers. The flexibility of SaaS solutions makes them suitable for temporary workloads and workloads that are experimental or prone to change unexpectedly.
Furthermore, countries such as North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA are expected to emerge as prominent markets for the software as a service (SaaS) market during the forecast period.
Latest Trends, Driving the Software as a Service (SaaS) Market
Market Driver:
Market Trend:
Software As A Service (SaaS) Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2020
Forecast period
2021-2025
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 11%
Market growth 2021-2025
$ 99.99 billion
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
11.71
Regional analysis
North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA
Performing market contribution
North America at 52%
Key consumer countries
US, UK, Germany, Japan, China, and India
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
Accenture Plc, Adobe Inc., Alphabet Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, International Business Machines Corp., Microsoft Corp., Oracle Corp., Salesforce.com Inc., and SAP SE
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period,
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
