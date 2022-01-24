U.S. markets open in 6 hours 45 minutes

Technavio's Sushi Restaurants Market Research Report Highlights the Key Findings in the Area of Vendor Landscape, Key Market Segments, Regions, and Latest Trends and Drivers

NEW YORK, Jan. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The latest sushi restaurants market research report by Technavio indicates that the growth in the marketing campaigns is driving this market's growth.

Attractive Opportunities in Sushi Restaurants Market Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
Attractive Opportunities in Sushi Restaurants Market Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Resulting in market growth of USD 2.49 billion from 2020 to 2025, read additional information about the sushi restaurants market, Get FREE sample report.

Vendor Landscape

The market structure is expected to remain fragmented during the forecast period. Vendors are deploying different organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

Feng Sushi, FOOD and LIFE COMPANIES Ltd., HAMAZUSHI Co. Ltd., Innovative Dining Group, Kappa Create Co. Ltd., Kura Sushi USA Inc., Maxims Caterers Ltd., Peace Dining Corp., Sakae Holdings Ltd., and Wasabi Sushi among others are some of the few key vendors competing to maintain their market position in the market.

Various players in the market are engaging in strategies such as the launch of differentiated products to up their game in the sushi restaurants market.

View more about the market's vendor landscape highlights with a comprehensive list of vendors and their offerings.

Key Market Segmentation

  • Segmentation by Product:

Request a FREE Sample of this report for more highlights into the market segments.

Regional Market Outlook

APAC will contribute to 84% of the market growth during the forecast period. The growth of this region can be attributed to the increase in awareness about Japanese cuisine in the neighboring countries and their cultural similarities.

Apart from regions, if we look at the country-wise market growth, Japan, US, China, UK, and France will contribute to the highest market growth.

Download our FREE sample report for more key highlights on the regional market share of most of the above-mentioned countries.

Latest Trends, Driving the Global Sushi Restaurants Market

  • Market Driver:

  • Market Trend:

Find additional information about various other market drivers & trends mentioned in our FREE sample report.

Need More? Are You Looking for Information Not Covered in This Report?

  • Want to understand more about the various research methodology?

  • Evaluate a specific segment or region in detail

  • Identify key suppliers, customers, or other market players

  • Analyze market regulations

Tailor this report according to your needs. Get it done with our $1000 worth of free customization. Speak to Our Analyst Now!

Related Reports:

Cafes and Bars Market by Product, Type, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Sustainable Tourism Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Sushi Restaurants Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2020

Forecast period

2021-2025

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 2.55%

Market growth 2021-2025

$ 2.49 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

2.55

Regional analysis

APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA

Performing market contribution

APAC at 84%

Key consumer countries

Japan, US, China, UK, and France

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Feng Sushi, FOOD and LIFE COMPANIES Ltd., HAMAZUSHI Co. Ltd., Innovative Dining Group, Kappa Create Co. Ltd., Kura Sushi USA Inc., Maxims Caterers Ltd., Peace Dining Corp., Sakae Holdings Ltd., and Wasabi Sushi

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period,

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

