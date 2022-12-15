U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,895.75
    -99.57 (-2.49%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,202.22
    -764.13 (-2.25%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,810.53
    -360.36 (-3.23%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,774.61
    -45.85 (-2.52%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    76.20
    +0.09 (+0.12%)
     

  • Gold

    1,786.70
    -1.10 (-0.06%)
     

  • Silver

    23.27
    -0.03 (-0.15%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0644
    +0.0010 (+0.10%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4500
    -0.0530 (-1.51%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2205
    +0.0023 (+0.19%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    137.6000
    -0.1400 (-0.10%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    17,385.28
    -460.12 (-2.58%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    405.18
    -7.58 (-1.84%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,426.17
    -69.76 (-0.93%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,671.23
    -380.47 (-1.36%)
     

TechniBlend™ Launches New ProFill V Volumetric Can Filler

TechniBlend™
·2 min read

TechniBlend, a leader in the Beverage Processing industry, has introduced its new volumetric can filler into the market.

ProFill V Volumetric Can Filler

ProFill V Volumetric Can Filler
ProFill V Volumetric Can Filler

MILWAUKEE, Dec. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TechniBlend™ has launched its new volumetric can filler, the ProFill V. This filler is set to advance the industry into a whole other level of production capabilities. By using a volumetric filler, organizations will be able to fill their cans with a predetermined quantity of liquid. This replaces the traditional approach of filling containers via sensory technology that relies on measuring by weight or height.

The ProFill V runs at speeds between 100 - 600+ cans per minute while achieving precise and consistent filling volumes in multiple can sizes for a variety of beverages and liquids. This means that these customizable machines from TechniBlend can be built to fit the needs of the individual organization. The ProFill V Series also utilizes a sophisticated electronic HMI interface for recipe-based changeovers and simple and repeatable filler operation. This means that there are shortened changeover times, leading to more overall production capability. Hygienically designed, stainless steel can handling and change parts allow for easier cleaning, quick changeover, and super smooth can transport in and out of the filler & seamer.

Key Benefits of the ProFill V

  • Versatility - The ProFill V is designed to fill beer, carbonated soft drinks, water, RTDs (Ready to Drink) beverages, seltzers, ciders, juices and even non-carbonated beverages. The ProFill V can also fill both hot and cold beverages.

  • Value - The ProFill V series of can fillers operates at an optimal price and performance value, delivering rapid ROI for users.

  • Volumetric Accuracy - The ProFill V delivers 3-times better filling accuracy than conventional fill to level can fillers. This accuracy, enhanced by AI filling technology, produces instant ROI.

"The ProFill V Volumetric Can Filler is the latest example of how TechniBlend is advancing the Beverage Processing industry into the future. The additional technology in the ProFill V gives us a perfect platform to integrate TechniBlend's beverage processing technology and solutions more closely with the can filling process, giving today's beverage producers more flexibility and versatility to produce a wider array of beverages" said Derek Deubel, Vice President and General Manager of TechniBlend. "This new can filler empowers organizations to take their production to the next level while maintaining a consistent filling volume for a wide array of beverages."

The ProFill V is readily available for order and interested parties need only to give TechniBlend a call at 262.484.4090 or visit our site to learn more.

About TechniBlend

TechniBlend, a ProMach brand, is a recognized market leader in the beverage, brewing, personal care, and liquid processing and production industries. We design, manufacture, and support high-quality, fully automated systems and solutions including turnkey ingredient batching and blending systems, multi-stream inline and continuous blending systems, deaeration and carbonation solutions, alcohol and non-alcohol processing units, pasteurization, and filling technologies for the food and beverage markets. 

Contact Information:
Evan Rusch
Marketing Manager
evan.rusch@promachbuilt.com
262.484.4090

Related Files

TB-ProFill_Folder_V-Series_150dpi.pdf

Related Images






Image 1: ProFill V Volumetric Can Filler



This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment


Recommended Stories

  • When Pearl Jam waged war on exorbitant concert tickets – and failed

    On a visit to the Holocaust Museum in Washington DC in the summer of 1994, Jeff Ament and Stone Gossard, the bassist and guitarist with the Seattle group Pearl Jam, discovered that access to the facility’s most popular exhibits required the securement of a ticket. Entry, they noted, was nominally free; the only charge, of $3 per person, was levied by the company issuing these tickets. Its name was Ticketmaster.

  • Taylor Swift Ticketmaster debacle ramps up federal concerns, fans about tour tickets

    Ticketmaster's debacle over Taylor Swift ticket sales may be sparking a revolution in the concert ticketing world. Here's what we know.

  • Mexican president requests free Bad Bunny concert after fans turned away due to fake ticket surge

    Several fans were denied entry to Bad Bunny's Friday concert at Estadio Azteca in Mexico following an "unprecedented" volume of fake tickets.

  • Goldman weighs a 40% cut on investment banker bonuses as Wall Street goes from feast to famine

    As Wall Street goes from feast to famine, Goldman Sachs is reportedly weighing the largest cuts to banker bonuses since the 2008 financial crisis

  • 4 Beaten-Down Retail Stocks Poised for a Turnaround in 2023

    American Eagle (AEO), Arhaus (ARHS), Expedia Group (EXPE) and Citi Trends (CTRN) are currently the victims of the wild swings that Wall Street has witnessed in 2022.

  • Chinese Companies Dodge Delisting Risk as U.S. Gains Full Audit Access

    The news lifts a cloud that has hovered over U.S.-listed Chinese stocks including Alibaba Group Holding, Yum China, and Pinduoduo.

  • Guardant Health Plunges as Colorectal-Cancer Test Results Disappoint Investors

    (Bloomberg) -- Guardant Health Inc.’s shares lost more than a third of their value in trading after New York markets closed as results of a study of its blood test for colorectal cancer disappointed investors. Most Read from BloombergTrump Hawks Superhero NFT Trading Cards as Crypto Universe ImplodesIs Putin Finally Getting Smart About His Ukraine Disaster?Elon Musk’s Tesla Share Sales Approach the $40 Billion MarkUS Stocks Drop for a Second Day; Oil Snaps Rally: Markets WrapThe test was accurat

  • Aveanna Healthcare names successor as CEO Tony Strange retires

    Tony Strange, CEO and director of Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc., will depart from the company after five years in his role.

  • Cytokinetics AdComm Outcome Might Be Blessing In Disguise, This Analyst Said

    Needham initiates coverage on Cytokinetics Inc (NASDAQ: CYTK) with a Buy rating and a price target of $60. Tuesday, FDA's Cardiovascular and Renal Drugs Advisory Committee voted 8-3 against the approval of Cytokinetics' omecamtiv mecarbil. The analyst writes that these concerns were previously known but appear to be more severe than expected. Post-AdCom, the odds of omecamtiv FDA approval have fallen from 60-65% to below 50%. The analyst also expects that, if approved, omecamtiv is likely to car

  • Top Tropicana, former Kellogg's exec to step down from board of local public company MAA

    Since September of this year, Monica McGurk has been CEO of Tropicana and Mainstream Brands at the Tropicana Brands Group; and before this, she spent about three years as the chief growth officer for Kellogg's.

  • Datadog Doesn't Scratch My Itch for Good-Looking Charts

    The provider of cloud monitoring technology needs to build a base pattern in order to align with a sell-side firm's recent fundamental buy recommendation.

  • Avatar Sequel Helps Imax Bulls Make the Case That Cinema’s Not Dead

    (Bloomberg) -- The 2009 hit film Avatar was a watershed event for Imax Corp., and the release of the long-awaited sequel has underlined what investors see as a strong case for shares of the large-screen theater chain at a time when movie-going is out of fashion.Most Read from BloombergApple to Allow Outside App Stores in Overhaul Spurred by EU LawsIn 60 Seconds Before CPI Hit, Heavy Trading Drove Mystery RallyMusk Loses World’s Richest Title to Arnault With Tesla UnwindingWho Is Bernard Arnault,

  • Bit Brother Adopts 1 For 15 Reverse Share Split

    Bit Brother Ltd (NASDAQ: BTB) said that a 1 for 15 reverse split of its class A ordinary shares was approved by the company's board of directors on September 29, 2022. The reverse split is expected to become effective on or around December 15, 2022. Upon the effectiveness, Bit Brother shareholders will receive one new class A ordinary share for every fifteen shares they hold. Bit Brother's class A ordinary shares are expected to begin trading on a split-adjusted basis when the market opens on De

  • Microsoft Bets On This EV Battery Startup As Backbone Of Energy Transition

    Group14 Technologies, a global manufacturer and supplier of advanced silicon battery technology, raised $214 million in additional financing from a consortium including Microsoft Corp’s (NASDAQ: MSFT) Climate Innovation Fund, Lightrock Climate Impact Fund, Moore Strategic Ventures, Oman Investment Authority, and Molicel. The latest financing brings Group14’s Series C round to $614 million. “Batteries are becoming the backbone of the clean energy transition,” said Brandon Middaugh, Director of Mi

  • Amazon Defers Fresher Hiring To Control Costs, Draws Lawsuit From Supplier

    Amazon.Com, Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN) shelved the joining for some university graduates set to join the company in May, blaming the "macroeconomic environment. Amazon postponed the students' joining until the end of 2023 and doled out a one-off payment of $13,000, the Financial Times reports. One of the students was likely to join Amazon's campus in Sunnyvale, California, home to Lab126. Also Read: Amazon's Cloud Eyes More Staff in 2023, Remain Invested In More Data Centers Lab126, where Amazon develop

  • Lululemon’s Stock Has ‘A Lot of Downside Risk’

    Athleisure-apparel retailer Lululemon’s valuation multiple—approaching 30 times forward earnings—is hard to justify in a cheap sector, noted Jefferies analyst Randal Konik.

  • ECB slows rate hikes, but signals it’s far from done

    The European Central Bank on Thursday delivers a half-point rate increase and signals rates will rise “significantly” further to rein in inflation

  • Regulators set sights on hedge funds after UK pension crisis

    LONDON (Reuters) -Britain's markets watchdog is working with overseas regulators to look at other stresses in the global financial system, such as leveraged hedge funds, its chief executive said on Wednesday, following a pensions crisis in late September. A radical tax-cutting budget in September by former Prime Minister Liz Truss's government triggered a jump in British government bond yields, which forced defined benefit, or final salary pension schemes to raise cash quickly to meet margin calls on liability-driven investment (LDI) derivatives positions.

  • US to Blacklist 30 More Chinese Companies

    The Biden administration plans to put Yangtze Memory Technologies and more than 30 other Chinese companies on a trade blacklist that would prevent them from buying certain American components, deepening tensions between the world's two economic superpowers. Bloomberg's Ed Ludlow reports. Like this video? Subscribe to Bloomberg Technology on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCrM7B7SL_g1edFOnmj-SDKg Watch the latest full episodes of "Bloomberg Technology" with Emily Chang here: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLfAX25ZLrPGRzfILkSd-YiWfsoloCETAe Get the latest in tech from Silicon Valley and around the world here: https://www.bloomberg.com/technology Connect with us on... Twitter: https://twitter.com/technology Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/BloombergTechnology Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/bloombergbusiness/

  • Hillsborough apartments to see extensive upgrades following $30M sale

    An apartment complex in Orange County has changed hands for more than $30 million. Lory of Hillsborough, a 166-unit apartment complex near Hillsborough Spa and Day Retreat and south of Interstate 85, was acquired in November for $30.825 million by Railfield Partners of Bethesda, Maryland, according to property records. Railfield co-founder and CIO Jon Siegel said the company will upgrade common areas and some of the community amenities within the first year of ownership.