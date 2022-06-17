U.S. markets closed

Technical Coil Coatings Market to Hit US$ 13.0 Billion by 2027: Says Future Market Insights, Inc.

Future Market Insights Global and Consulting Pvt. Ltd.
·6 min read
Future Market Insights Global and Consulting Pvt. Ltd.
Future Market Insights Global and Consulting Pvt. Ltd.

The technical coil coatings market in Asia Pacific excluding Japan is projected to generate about 34.8% of the share by 2022, while sales for cooling applications within North America are set at 25%, according FMI

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, June 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Technical coil coating is a process in which a coating material is applied on the metal strip in a continuous process. The technical coil coating process involves chemical pre-treatment of the metal surface on either one side or both the sides. The process is used in many industries like construction, transportation, furniture etc.

According to the report, the global market for technical coil coatings is anticipated to reach a market value of over US$ 2,100 Mn by the end of 2027. APEJ and MEA are expected to hold a significant market potential in the global technical coil coatings market. Manufacturers are also expected to bring in to the market several latest technologies such as water based products, e-coatings and UV primers. These are radiation curable paint systems, which are expected to appeal to the masses and bring profits for businesses.

Get a Sample Copy of Report @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-5978

Global Technical Coil Coatings Market: Drivers

An exceptional increase in the demand for corrosion free products has helped further the revenue growth of the global technical coil coatings market. The rise in demand for high-quality products to be used in the manufacturing of various consumer durable goods as well as in the electricity and power sector is being witnessed. People are also demanding more of finished goods for domestic as well as commercial use.

There is also an increase in investments in the coatings market. All these factors have highly contributed to the growth of the global technical coil coatings market. Companies are even increasing local manufacturing to strengthen their presence in the regional market. Most of the companies enter the market with support from local suppliers. These companies later strengthen their presence by strategically acquiring local partners/suppliers in the region.

Global Technical Coil Coatings Market: Segmental Analysis

  • Among the various regional markets, Asia Pacific Excluding Japan is expected to witness the fastest growth. The region is also anticipated to hold the largest market share with a valuation of over US$ 700 Mn by the end of 2027

  • In terms of product type, both top coats and primers are expected to turn out to be the most attractive segments with the fastest growth rate during the forecast period

  • On the basis of material type, polyester is the dominating segment in the global market, with an estimated market share of over US$ 1,600 Mn by the end of 2027

  • Based on application, steel is the dominant segment with a projected market value of over US$ 1,700 Mn by the end of 2027. The steel market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.8% during the forecast period

  • On the basis of end user, the body panel segment is likely to hold maximum market value share and growth rate during the forecast period 

Ask an Analyst @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/askus/rep-gb-5978

Global Technical Coil Coatings Market: Competitive Analysis

According to the research report, the top four players/manufacturers account for around 30% – 33% of the overall market share. The report comprises a brief profile of all the major players in the industry. These profiles depict the current and future strategies of all the businesses involved in this market. The research also lists the top five players in the global technical coil coatings market – Akzo Nobel N.V., Beckers Group, Axalta Coating Systems Ltd, PPG, Industries Inc. and The Valspar Corporation. Some of the other players profiled in this report include Nipsea Group, Kansai Paint Co., Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, The Chemours Company, and Axalta Coating Systems Ltd.

Market Segmentation:

By Material Type

  • Polyester

  • Epoxy

  • PVC/Vinyl

  • Plastisols

  • Acrylic

  • Polyurethane

  • PVDF

  • Silicone

By Product Type

  • Topcoats

  • Primers

  • Backing Coats

  • Others

By Technology

  • Liquid Coating

  • Water Borne

  • Solvent Based

  • Powder Coating

By End Use

  • Transportation

  • Consumer Durable Goods

  • HVAC

  • Metal Furniture

  • Others 

Get Report Customization @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/customization-available/rep-gb-5978

Table of Content

1. Executive Summary

1.1. Market Overview

1.2. Market Analysis

1.3. FMI Analysis and Recommendations

1.4. Wheel of Fortune

2. Market Introduction

2.1. Market Taxonomy

2.2. Market Definition

3. Market Viewpoint

3.1. Macro-Economic Factors

3.1.1. Global Coil Coatings Market Overview

3.1.2. World GDP Growth Outlook

3.2. Opportunity Analysis

Click Here for Technical Coil Coatings Market full TOC with 334 pages’ report

Have a Look at Related Research Reports of Chemical & Materials:  

Ethylene Copolymers Market Size: The ethylene copolymers market is anticipated to have a steady CAGR of 4.2% during the period 2022-2032.

Cumene Market Share: The cumene market is anticipated to register a CAGR of 5.4% during the period of 2022-2032.

Electronic Materials and Chemicals Market Trends: The electronic materials and chemicals market is anticipated to have a significant CAGR of 5.4% during the period of 2022-2032.

Zinc Carbonate Market Forecast: The global zinc carbonate market is expected to reach US$ 209.9 Mn in 2022.

Glycol Ethers Market Outlook: The glycol ethers market is anticipated to have a steady CAGR of 5.0% during the period 2022-2032.

Agricultural Grade Zinc Chemical Market Sales: The global agricultural grade zinc chemical market garnered US$ 716 Million in 2021, and is likely to exhibit a Y-o-Y increase of 9.1% to be valued at US$ 760 Million in 2022.

Chlorinated Polyethylene Market Value: The chlorinated polyethylene market is predicted to witness an impressive CAGR of 7.2% over the forecasted period of 2022 to 2032.

Propylene Carbonate Market Analysis: The global propylene market was valued at around US$ 239.6 Mn in 2021, registering Y-O-Y growth of 5.0% for the same year.

Acrylic Acid Market Demand: The acrylic acid market is anticipated to register a CAGR of 4.5% during the period of 2022-2032.

Ammonium Carbonate Market Type: The global ammonium carbonate market is projected to reach US$ 688 Mn in 2022.

Info More: https://www.globenewswire.com/en/news-release/2022/02/23/2390453/0/en/Coil-Coatings-Market-is-projected-to-total-US-6-8-Bn-by-2029-Comprehensive-Research-Report-by-FMI.html

About Us  

Future Market Insights (ESOMAR certified market research organization and a member of Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) provides in-depth insights into governing factors elevating the demand in the market. It discloses opportunities that will favor the market growth in various segments on the basis of Source, Application, Sales Channel and End Use over the next 5 years.

Contact: 

Future Market Insights,
1602-6 Jumeirah Bay X2 Tower,
Plot No: JLT-PH2-X2A,
Jumeirah Lakes Towers, Dubai,
United Arab Emirates  
Report:https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/technical-coil-coatings-market
For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com  
Browse all Reports: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports
LinkedIn| Twitter| Blogs


