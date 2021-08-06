Technical Communications Corporation Reports Results for the Three and Nine Months Ended June 26, 2021
CONCORD, Mass., Aug. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Technical Communications Corporation (OTCQB: TCCO) today announced its results for the three and nine months ended June 26, 2021. The Company reported a net loss of $(490,000), or $(0.26) per share, on revenue of $426,000 for the quarter ended June 26, 2021, compared to a net loss of $(483,000), or $(0.26) per share, on revenue of $599,000 for the quarter ended June 27, 2020. For the nine months ended June 26, 2021, the Company reported a net loss of $(1,161,000), or $(0.63) per share, on revenue of $1,209,000, compared to a net loss of $(1,324,000), or $(0.72) per share, on revenue of $1,987,000 for the nine months ended June 27, 2020.
Carl H. Guild Jr., President and CEO of Technical Communications Corporation, commented, “The Covid-19 pandemic continues to adversely affect our customer base as many foreign countries are still struggling with the coronavirus. The resources availabile for security equipment and systems have become more scarce as customers allocate funds to contain the virus.
We have started to see progress in certain countries toward the resumption of the procurement process, including product demonstration requests, remote training and the receipt of formal requests for quotations. We will continue to work closely with these customers in order to be able to move quickly once they are in a position to place orders. In the meantime, TCC continues to closely monitor expenses and is actively pursuing additional sources of liquidity.”
About Technical Communications Corporation
For over 50 years, TCC has specialized in superior-grade secure communications systems and customized solutions, supporting our CipherONE® best-in-class criteria, to protect highly sensitive voice, data and video transmitted over a wide range of networks. Government entities, military agencies and corporate enterprises in over 115 countries have selected TCC's proven security to protect their communications. Learn more: www.tccsecure.com.
Statements made in this press release or as may otherwise be incorporated by reference herein that are not purely historical constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include but are not limited to statements regarding anticipated operating results, future earnings, and the ability to achieve growth and profitability. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, including but not limited to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic (including on customers) and governmental responses thereto; the effect of domestic and foreign political unrest; domestic and foreign government policies and economic conditions; changes in export laws or regulations; changes in technology; the ability to hire, retain and motivate technical, management and sales personnel; the risks associated with the technical feasibility and market acceptance of new products; changes in telecommunications protocols; the effects of changing costs, exchange rates and interest rates; and the Company's ability to secure adequate capital resources. Such risks, uncertainties and other factors could cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company, or industry results, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. For a more detailed discussion of the risks facing the Company, see the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended September 26, 2020 and its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q for the quarters ended December 26, 2020 and March 27, 2021 and the “Risk Factors” section included therein.
Technical Communications Corporation
Condensed consolidated statements of operations
Quarter Ended
6/26/2021
6/27/2020
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
Net revenue
$
426,000
$
599,000
Gross profit
99,000
355,000
S, G & A expense
478,000
505,000
Product development costs
108,000
332,000
Operating loss
(487,000
)
(483,000
)
Net loss
(490,000
)
(482,000
)
Net loss per share:
Basic
$
(0.26
)
$
(0.26
)
Diluted
$
(0.26
)
$
(0.26
)
Nine Months Ended
6/26/2021
6/27/2020
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
Net revenue
$
1,209,000
$
1,987,000
Gross profit
486,000
973,000
S, G & A expense
1,420,000
1,602,000
Product development costs
695,000
695,000
Operating loss
(1,629,000
)
(1,324,000
)
Grant income
474,000
-
Net loss
(1,161,000
)
(1,324,000
)
Net loss per share:
Basic
$
(0.63
)
$
(0.72
)
Diluted
$
(0.63
)
$
(0.72
)
Condensed consolidated balance sheets
6/26/2021
9/26/2020
(Unaudited)
(derived from audited
Cash and cash equivalents
$
221,000
$
1,514,000
Accounts receivable - trade
168,000
134,000
Inventory
1,300,000
902,000
Other current assets
171,000
154,000
Total current assets
1,860,000
2,704,000
Property and equipment, net
6,000
19,000
Right-of-use asset
445,000
559,000
Total assets
$
2,311,000
$
3,281,000
Current operating lease liability
$
157,000
$
152,000
Deferred income
474,000
474,000
Note payable – short-term
451,000
-
Accounts payable
112,000
66,000
Customer deposits
206,000
162,000
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
228,000
406,000
Total current liabilities
1,628,000
1,360,000
Long term operating lease liability
289,000
407,000
Notes payable
150,000
150,000
Total liabilities
2,067,000
1,917,000
Total stockholders’ equity
244,000
1,364,000
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity
$
2,311,000
$
3,281,000
Michael P. Malone
Chief Financial Officer
(978) 287-5100
www.tccsecure.com