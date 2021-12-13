U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,668.97
    -43.05 (-0.91%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,650.95
    -320.04 (-0.89%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,413.28
    -217.32 (-1.39%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,180.50
    -31.31 (-1.42%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    71.15
    -0.52 (-0.73%)
     

  • Gold

    1,787.40
    +2.60 (+0.15%)
     

  • Silver

    22.34
    +0.15 (+0.65%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1287
    -0.0038 (-0.34%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.4240
    -0.0650 (-4.37%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3220
    -0.0042 (-0.32%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.5400
    +0.1700 (+0.15%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    47,051.03
    -2,981.96 (-5.96%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,177.24
    -70.90 (-5.68%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,231.44
    -60.34 (-0.83%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,640.49
    +202.69 (+0.71%)
     
Webinar:

Yahoo Finance Plus presents 'Argus Investment Strategy: The Year Ahead'

Argus will discuss their 2022 forecasts on Tuesday, 12/14 at 2PM ET as the pandemic continues to challenge the markets.

Technical Communications Corporation Reports Results for the Fiscal Year Ended September 25, 2021

Technical Communications Corporation

CONCORD, Mass., Dec. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Technical Communications Corporation (NasdaqCM: TCCO) today announced its results for the fiscal year ended September 25, 2021. For the year ended September 25, 2021, the Company reported a net loss of $(1,088,000), or $(0.59) per share, on revenue of $1,866,000, compared to a net loss of $(911,000), or $(0.49) per share, on revenue of $4,108,000 for the year ended September 26, 2020.

Carl H. Guild Jr., President and CEO of Technical Communications Corporation, commented, “For the fiscal year 2021, TCC continues to experience significant delays in the capture of new international business. Although we have experienced growth in the number of new opportunities, the procurement times have approximately doubled due to the many and diverse effects of the COVID pandemic. Customers are reluctant to have in-person meetings and performance demonstrations all of which are necessary to consummate sales. In response, TCC has developed an effective capability to support customers through video communications and there is evidence that progress is being made in closing on selected projects.

We expect that business recovery can occur in 2022 as the negative effects of the pandemic lessen, the demands for cyber security increase and TCC’s customer customizable approach to data encryption security gains in popularity. During 2021, TCC completed the development of its new line of high-grade digital data encryptors and we expect to be conducting a variety of application demonstrations during the year. Our customers have responded well to TCC’s concept of customer customized encryption security where they can participate in the development of the chosen solution.”

About Technical Communications Corporation

For over 50 years, TCC has specialized in superior-grade secure communications systems and customized solutions, supporting our CipherONE® best-in-class criteria, to protect highly sensitive voice, data and video transmitted over a wide range of networks. Government entities, military agencies and corporate enterprises in 115 countries have selected TCC's proven security to protect their communications. Learn more: www.tccsecure.com.

Statements made in this press release or as may otherwise be incorporated by reference herein that are not purely historical constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include but are not limited to statements regarding anticipated operating results, future earnings, and the ability to achieve growth and profitability. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, including but not limited to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic (including on customers) and governmental responses thereto; the effect of domestic and foreign political unrest; domestic and foreign government policies and economic conditions; changes in export laws or regulations; changes in technology; the ability to hire, retain and motivate technical, management and sales personnel; the risks associated with the technical feasibility and market acceptance of new products; changes in telecommunications protocols; the effects of changing costs, exchange rates and interest rates; and the Company's ability to secure adequate capital resources. Such risks, uncertainties and other factors could cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company, or industry results, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. For a more detailed discussion of the risks facing the Company, see the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended September 26, 2020 and its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q for the quarters ended December 26, 2020, March 27, 2021 and June 26, 2021 and the “Risk Factors” section included therein.

Technical Communications Corporation

Condensed consolidated statements of operations

Year Ended

9/25/2021

9/26/2020

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

Net revenue

$1,866,000

$4,108,000

Gross profit

557,000

2,385,000

S, G & A expense

1,842,000

2,227,000

Product development costs

732,000

1,069,000

Operating (loss) income

(2,017,000)

(911,000)

Grant income

949,000

-

Net (loss) income

(1,088,000)

(911,000)

Net (loss) income per share:

Basic

$(0.59)

$(0.49)

Diluted

$(0.59)

$(0.49)


Condensed consolidated balance sheets

9/25/2021

9/26/2020

(Unaudited)

(derived from audited

financial statements)

Cash and cash equivalents

$298,000

$1,514,000

Accounts receivable - trade

281,000

134,000

Inventory

1,157,000

902,000

Other current assets

170,000

153,000

Total current assets

1,906,000

2,703,000

Property and equipment, net

4,000

19,000

Right-of-use asset

407,000

559,000

Total assets

$ 2,317,000

$ 3,281,000

Current operating lease liability

$158,000

$152,000

Deferred income

-

474,000

Note payable – short-term

1,000,000

-

Accounts payable

106,000

66,000

Customer deposits

45,000

162,000

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities

265,000

406,000

Total current liabilities

1,574,000

1,360,000

Long term operating lease liability

248,000

407,000

Notes payable

150,000

150,000

Total liabilities

1,972,000

1,917,000

Total stockholders’ equity

345,000

1,364,000

Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity

$ 2,317,000

$ 3,281,000

Michael P. Malone
Chief Financial Officer
(978) 287-5100
www.tccsecure.com


Recommended Stories

  • Why Nvidia Stock Keeps Dropping

    Shares of semiconductor company Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) dropped again on Monday -- down 4.2% as of noon ET -- its fourth straight down day in a row. There doesn't appear to be any particular news behind today's decline, at least not specific to Nvidia. Although high demand for high-end Nvidia graphics chips is generally good news for the company and its pricing power, the network notes that "semiconductors are beneath the hood of an increasing number of products," but "things made with chips don't just use one chip." Thus, even a PC manufacturer lucky enough to get hold of all the Nvidia chips it needs might not be able to sell its PC if it can't also get all the power control, memory, and other chips it also needs to build the product.

  • Here’s what 8 financial planners say you should do with your money during inflation

    Inflation is at its highest rate in nearly four decades, but there are steps you can take with your personal finances to take the edge off.

  • Why Nio Stock Crashed This Morning

    Shares of Chinese electric car manufacturer Nio (NYSE: NIO) crashed 4% in very early trading this morning before beginning to bounce around, first higher, then lower again. A confluence of negative macroeconomic news headlines out of China may be weighing on Nio shares. First and foremost, of course, is the worry that the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) may begin delisting Chinese shares because of China's failure to permit its companies to subject themselves to audit inspection by the U.S. Public Company Accounting Oversight Board. On top of that worry, though, last week Chinese property giant China Evergrande Group finally and officially placed itself in default when it missed a final deadline to pay interest due on about $1.2 billion worth of international loans.

  • Here's Why Bristol Myers Squibb Stock Is Heating Up Today

    A revamped shareholder rewards program has investors piling into this beaten-down pharma stock today.

  • Charlie Munger: This market is 'even crazier' than the dot-com bust — here are 3 contrarian stocks to help you sidestep the herd

    Buffett's right-hand man just rang the bubble alarm. It might be time to heed his warning.

  • Warren Buffett’s Top 10 Stock Picks

    In this article, we discuss Warren Buffett’s top 10 stock picks. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to Warren Buffett’s Top 5 Stock Picks. Warren Buffett, the 91-year-old fund manager of Berkshire Hathaway, is one of the most-watched investors in the world. The legendary investor is the brain behind the […]

  • Why Meme Stocks Like AMC and GameStop Are Crashing Today

    Shares of Sundial Growers (NASDAQ: SNDL) and GameStop (NYSE: GME) are down 2.5% and 11.5%, respectively, as of 2:18 p.m. ET today. AMC Entertainment Holdings (NYSE: AMC) is leading the charge lower, however, with its 14.3% setback. It's a rough day for these three and other meme stocks, to be sure, including Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ: BBBY) and Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ: CLOV), with the former off to the tune of nearly 6% while the latter is lower by nearly the same. AMC Entertainment is now down nearly 50% from its early November high, reaching multimonth lows as a result this morning.

  • 4 Reasons AMC Stock Is Down 62% From Its Springtime Highs

    AMC shares would have to nearly triple to get back to their all-time highs. Let's size up what went wrong.

  • Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) Could Become A Multi-Bagger

    There are a few key trends to look for if we want to identify the next multi-bagger. One common approach is to try and...

  • Buy These 2 Growth Stocks on the Dip

    If you're looking for a company with the potential to grow, in a market with a bright future, investing in growth stocks can be extremely rewarding. Two growth stocks that offer investors a great opportunity to buy on a recent dip include a leader in the rapidly evolving electric vehicle market, Chargepoint Holdings (NYSE: CHPT), and world-class media and entertainment giant Walt Disney (NYSE: DIS). Serving over 5,000 customers worldwide and 76% of Fortune 50 companies, Chargepoint provides over 118,000 charging stations in North America and Europe, giving it a 70% market share in level 2 charging -- more than 7x that of its closest North American competitor.

  • Billionaire Israel Englander Snaps Up These 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks

    Rags to riches is a common trope in our storytelling. Some people actually live it, and few more so than hedge fund billionaire Israel Englander. Using $35 million in seed money, Englander started Millennium Management – and by 2019 his firm was managing over $39 billion. As of this year, that number is up to $57 billion. In 2020, Millennium brought in a total of $10.2 billion for its investors, and Englander took home $3.8 billion in personal earnings – which made him the highest paid fund mana

  • Retired? Consider AT&T for Your Income Needs

    Telecom company AT&T (NYSE: T) stands out as a stock that can check many boxes for retirees. While no stock is risk-free and AT&T happens to be down 25% over the past year, I think that AT&T represents a solid option for income-craving retirees right now. Just about anyone with a cellphone in the United States knows what AT&T is and what the company does. The phone bill ranks high in terms of important in most consumers' monthly budgets, so AT&T's business has proven very stable over the years.

  • 10 High Dividend Stocks with Over 12% Yield

    In this article, we discuss 10 high dividend stocks with over 12% yield. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of dividend investing and these stocks, go directly to 5 High Dividend Stocks with Over 12% Yield. Dividend investing has always been an attractive option for investors who are looking for passive income, retired […]

  • Square Becomes Block. Is That a Move Toward the Metaverse?

    Jack Dorsey's been busy. The tech visionary stepped down as CEO of Twitter on Nov. 29, and a day later, his other company announced it would soon change its name from Square to Block (NYSE: SQ), a move that's now official. This follows Meta Platforms' name change in October, from Facebook, in an effort to identify with the developing metaverse. Along the way, it's become a champion of cryptocurrency, specifically Bitcoin, as a native internet token.

  • Apple stock 'is here to stay,' Santosh Rao says

    Manhattan Venture Partners Head of Research Santosh Rao joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss Apple approaching $3 trillion market cap and the company's future outlook.

  • 2 Metaverse Stocks to Buy Before 2022 Begins

    Metaverse news has been flooding the headlines ever since Facebook changed its name to Meta Platforms. No one knows how successful, if at all, the metaverse will be. Two companies providing metaverse services are CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD) and Unity Software (NYSE: U). Crowdstrike provides endpoint security software to secure network access points.

  • Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Hasn't Managed To Accelerate Its Returns

    If you're not sure where to start when looking for the next multi-bagger, there are a few key trends you should keep an...

  • Why Shares of Buffett-Backed Nu Holdings Are Falling Today

    The company is only on its third day of trading on the public markets and is experiencing volatility.

  • 2 Stocks to Buy When the Next Market Crash Comes

    Trying to time the stock market is a losing game. Since the unfortunate E. coli scare in late 2015, Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE: CMG) has been on an absolute tear. During the third quarter, Chipotle increased same-store sales (or comps) 15.1%, marking the third straight quarter of double-digit growth. The business was able to handle the pandemic extremely well thanks to its robust digital infrastructure.

  • Why Shares of Turquoise Hill Resources Are Soaring Today

    This copper company is glittering brightly in investors' eyes thanks to some help from its partner.