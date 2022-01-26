U.S. markets open in 1 hour 12 minutes

Technical Films Market to reach US$ ~47.4 Bn by 2027 - Comprehensive Research Report by FMI

Future Market Insights Global and Consulting Pvt. Ltd.
·6 min read

Technical Films Market - Analysis, Outlook, Growth, Trends, Forecasts

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Jan. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Future Market Insights, the global technical films market is anticipated to reach a value higher than US$ 47.4 Bn by the end of the year of assessment from a value of around US$ 36.6 Bn in 2022. The global technical films market is projected to grow at a high value CAGR of 5.3% throughout the period of assessment 2022-2027

Market Size 2022

US$ 36.6 Bn

Market Size 2027

US$ 47.4 Bn

Value CAGR (2022-2027)

5.3%

Collective Value Share: Top 3 Countries (2022E)

43.5%

A new research publication titled Technical Films Market: Global Industry Analysis (2012-2021) and Opportunity Assessment (2022-2027)” by Future Market Insights covers various market acumen on developments, trends, key players, growth drivers and forecasts across important regions. A detailed market segmentation is carried out that explores every angle of the global market for technical films.

Request for Report Sample - https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-4807

Global Technical Films Market: Aspects Impacting Growth

Expanding demand for packaged food triggering the demand for technical films, sustained growth in building and construction, increasing demand for anti-fog films for fresh produce applications, growing inclination towards high performance surface protection material, growing emphasis on manufacturing of smaller pack size barrier packaging and staggering growth in the electronics market are pushing the growth of the global technical films market.

However, lack of competency in manufacturing technology for technical films and non-availability of feed stock coupled with shortage of technological equipment and machinery for flexible barrier packaging are posing hindrances to the global market’s growth.

Global Technical Films Market: Segmental Snapshot

The global technical films market is segmented on the basis of film type, end use industry, material type, thickness type and region.

  • By film type, the barrier film segment is estimated to reach a huge valuation of more than US$ 22 Bn by the end of the year of assessment. The safety and security film segment is projected to grow at a comparatively high value CAGR of 6.5% during the period of forecast.

  • By end use industry, the food and beverage segment is expected to be the largest in terms of market share and is likely to dominate the global market. The building and construction segment is poised to significantly contribute to the market value of the global technical films market.

  • By material type, the polypropylene segment is projected to grow at the fastest pace to register a value CAGR of 6.6% during the period of forecast. The polyethylene segment is expected to reflect a high market valuation by the end of the year of assessment.

  • By thickness type, 50-100 microns are largely preferred. This segment is expected to have a large market share and is estimated to reach a value more than US$ 17 Bn by the end of 2027.

  • By region, Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ) is a highly lucrative regional market presenting huge growth opportunities for technical films. The technical film market in the APEJ region is anticipated to reach a high market valuation and is projected to grow at the highest rate during the period of forecast.

Speak to our Research Expert: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/ask-question/rep-gb-4807

Scope of Report

Attribute

Details

Forecast Period

2022-2027

Historical Data Available for

2012-2021

Market Analysis

US$ Million for Value and Tonnes for Volume

Key Regions Covered

North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Middle East & Africa, Asia Pacific excluding Japan and Japan

Key Countries Covered

US, Canada, Brazil, Mexico, Germany, Spain, Italy, France, U.K., Russia, Poland, China, India, GCC Countries, and South Africa

Key Segments Covered

Film Type, Material, Thickness Type, End Use Industry, and Region

Key Companies Profiled

• The Mondi Group plc

• Bischof + Klein SE & Co. KG

• Klöckner Pentaplast Group

• Selenis Portugal S.A.

• Polifilm GmbH

• Futamura Chemical Co. Ltd

• Vizelpas

• Bioplast

• HYPAC Packaging Pte Ltd

• Perlen Packaging AG

• HAFLIGER Film Spa

• Idealplast Srl

• Cassioli Srl

• Kuhne Anlagenbau GmbH

Report Coverage

Market Forecast, Company Share Analysis, Competition Intelligence, DROT Analysis, Market Dynamics and Challenges, and Strategic Growth Initiatives

Buy Now@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/checkout/4807

Global Technical Films Market: Competitive Scenario

The global technical films market research report covers analysis on key players in the market. The companies such as Saudi Arabia Basic Industries Corporation (SABIC), Borealis AG, Selenis Portugal S.A., Vizelpas, Floter Verpackungs Service GmbH, HYPAC Packaging Pte Ltd., Bioplast, Futamura Chemical Co. Ltd., Polifilm GmbH, Perlen Packaging AG, HAFLIGER Film Spa, Kuhne Anlagenbau GmbH, Idealplast Srl and Cassioli Srl are profiled in this research report.

Explore FMI’s Extensive ongoing Coverage on Packaging Domain

Tacky Transfer Paper Market: As per a new study, the global tacky transfer paper market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4% to 6% during the upcoming decade 2021 to 2031.

Seed Packaging Market: According to latest research, retort carton market is projected to grow with a CAGR of 5% - 7% for the forecast period of 2021-2031.

Retort Cartons Market: According to latest research, retort carton market is projected to grow with a CAGR of 5% - 7% for the forecast period of 2021-2031.

Recycled Prescription Bag Market: According to a study, the Recycled Prescription Bag market is expected to increase multi-fold during 2021 to 2031, exhibiting a CAGR of 3% to 5% over the said period.

Needlecraft Patterns Market: Needlecraft patterns market is set to witness a CAGR of 8.2% during 2021-2031.

Recyclable Thermal Insulation Packs Market: According to latest research, the global market of Recyclable Thermal Insulation Packs is anticipated to grow with a CAGR of 6% in between the assessment period of 2021-2031.

Roll Containers Market: According to the latest research, the demand for Roll containers is anticipated to grow with a compelling growth rate of about 4.0% to 6.0% in between the coming assessment period of 2021-2031.

Block Pallets Market: According to the future growth projections the global block pallets market is anticipated to grow at 6%-6.5% CAGR between 2021 and 2031.

Tape Stretching Line Market: Newly released data from tape stretching line market analysis shows that global demand of the overall tape stretching line market is anticipated to register a CAGR of ~7% during the forecasted period and reach millions of units by 2031.

Stringer Pallets Market: Newly released data from stringer pallets market analysis shows that global demand of the overall stringer pallets market is anticipated to register a CAGR of ~5.4% during the forecasted period and reach millions of units by 2031.

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights (FMI) is a leading provider of market intelligence and consulting services, serving clients in over 150 countries. FMI is headquartered in Dubai, and has delivery centers in the UK, U.S. and India. FMI's latest market research reports and industry analysis help businesses navigate challenges and make critical decisions with confidence and clarity amidst breakneck competition. Our customized and syndicated market research reports deliver actionable insights that drive sustainable growth. A team of expert-led analysts at FMI continuously tracks emerging trends and events in a broad range of industries to ensure that our clients prepare for the evolving needs of their consumers.

Contact:
Future Market Insights,
1602-6 Jumeirah Bay X2 Tower,
Plot No: JLT-PH2-X2A,
Jumeirah Lakes Towers, Dubai,
United Arab Emirates
For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com
For Media Enquiries: press@futuremarketinsights.com
Website: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/
Report: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/technical-films-market
Press Release Source: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/press-release/technical-films-market


