Technical Rubber Company Inc. (TRC) Announces The Launch Of Advanced Mobility Solutions

JOHNSTOWN, Ohio, Sept. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Technical Rubber Company Inc. (TRC) founded in 1939 with the creation of TECH Tire & Wheel Service products and recognized as the global leader in tire repairs, has launched Advanced Mobility Solutions (AMS). AMS is a new wholly owned business unit joining the TRC business family of TECH Tire & Wheel, Pang Industrial and Salvadori Recycling.

Advanced Mobility Solutions (AMS) is a newly formed participant in the rapidly changing mobility solutions landscape.

AMS is keeping with TRC's heritage of innovation. Born from the vision of TRC's CEO, as he saw tremendous business opportunity in the rapidly changing mobility solutions landscape.

According to TRC CEO Dan Layne, "Change is all about us, we see this daily in our legacy businesses. This change creates opportunities, particularly with connected, autonomous, shared, and electrified vehicles. The way people and products will be transported is rapidly reshaping our world and AMS intends to be at the center of these emerging modalities of mobility."

AMS will now bring to market its initial mobility solution offering, an autonomous tire health monitoring and data analytics solution called "Smart-Tread".

"Smart-Tread" is targeted to provide fleet operators with a wealth of tire performance data driven by a robust data analytics engine using newly discovered "NanoWave" direct tire data capture technology.

AMS President Joe Cole shares, "What an exciting time to become a participant in the global mobility ecosystem, to identify, evaluate, develop, and commercialize new leading edge mobility solutions, which in turn will fuel our businesses and lives."

AMS, will add additional leading edge mobility solutions to its portfolio as it innovates in the era of emerging technological advancements such as efficient electric motors, increased battery life, alternative fuels, satellite navigation, application development & integration, and vehicle informatics, unmanned aircraft, and smart sensors. AMS has and will continue to form strategic business alliances with public /private partnerships, institutions of higher education, municipalities and other governmental agencies.

To learn more about Advanced Mobility Solutions (AMS) visit: advancedmobility.ai

About TRC

TRC has a portfolio of companies that are global leaders in the production of tire and wheel service products, conveyor belt repair products and tire retreading products. Salvadori is TRC's lead recycling company and helps TRC fulfill their 4r vision of Repair, Reuse, Recycle and Repurpose. Learn more about TRC portfolio of companies www.trc4r.com

