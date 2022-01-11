U.S. markets close in 1 hour 30 minutes

Technical Safety Services Significantly Expands Laboratory Service Capabilities with Acquisition of AL-TAR

·2 min read

BERKELEY, Calif., Jan. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- We are excited to announce that Technical Safety Services, Inc (TSS) has acquired AL-TAR Services, Inc (AL-TAR). This joining of two market leading companies creates one of the largest independent laboratory equipment service providers in the United States.

Headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA and founded in 1986, AL-TAR is a nationwide lab instrument and equipment calibration, repair, maintenance, and validation service provider of all major OEM brands. AL-TAR's capabilities are built around servicing laboratory cold storage, general lab and sample preparation equipment, and chromatography and clinical instrumentation. "We have built an amazing company and are thrilled to partner with TSS, as our combined resources and capabilities will result in enhanced support for our customers and employees. I truly believe this is a right fit for the business, our customers, and the AL-TAR team," commented Dustin Castro, CEO of AL-TAR.

The combined 530 employees will have a greater geographic reach, capabilities, and capacity to serve the life science and healthcare markets with industry leading expertise to deliver best-in-class, full lifecycle, support across a broad range of lab equipment. This includes validation, maintenance, certification, calibration, repair, and decommissioning services across cleanrooms and controlled environment equipment, cold storage, all general (category 1) lab and sample preparation equipment, and analytical and clinical instrumentation.

Marc Boreham, president of TSS commented, "AL-TAR is a tremendous organization and I'm truly excited to welcome Dustin and Melissa Castro and the entire 70 person AL-TAR team into the TSS family. We're passionate about the combination of our companies and the benefits this will bring both to our customers and employees. Our customers are doing dramatic work focused on improving the human condition and we are a key enabler - our hundreds of skilled technicians, gives us nationwide coverage and uniquely positions us to ensure our customers' operations remains safe, productive, and compliant."

About TSS
For 50 years, Technical Safety Services has provided unparalleled service to biotechnology, pharmaceutical, clinical, and academic research facilities as the largest provider of controlled environment equipment service in North America.

For more information on this acquisition and the combined capabilities of our two companies, please visit: our announcement webpage.

Contact:
Technical Safety Services, Inc
Janet Donnelly
jdonnelly@techsafety.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/technical-safety-services-significantly-expands-laboratory-service-capabilities-with-acquisition-of-al-tar-301458664.html

SOURCE Technical Safety Services

