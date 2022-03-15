U.S. markets closed

Technical Support Outsourcing Market Gains Sizable Sales Prospects Due to Increase in Number of SMEs Globally, States TMR Study

·5 min read

- The global technical support outsourcing market is expected to be valued at US$ 83.82 Bn by 2031

- Increasing inclination of the healthcare industry toward technical support outsourcing is leading to revenue-generation opportunities in the global market

ALBANY, N.Y., March 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global technical support outsourcing market is estimated to register growth at a CAGR of 6.7% during the forecast period of 2021 to 2031, note analysts at Transparency Market Research (TMR).

TMR Logo
TMR Logo

Major players operating in the global technical support outsourcing market are increasingly focusing on mission-critical projects in BFSI, pharmaceutical, and retail sectors in order to sustain their businesses during the coronavirus pandemic. Moreover, they are concentrating on addressing issues pertaining to data theft and data loss of customer database across different end-use industries, including eCommerce, hospitality, and logistics. Thus, many players in the technical support outsourcing market are boosting their R&D initiatives in latest technologies such as quantum computing and other computing filters in order to prevent potential data theft attempts.

Request a Report Sample at https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=13739

Technical Support Outsourcing Market: Key Findings

  • Due to scarcity of capital funding, many small & medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) across the globe find it difficult to maintain their internal helpdesk services. As a result, these SMEs are inclining toward outsourcing their technical support services. This factor is creating profitable prospects in the global technical support outsourcing market. Moreover, the adoption of technical support outsourcing services is increasing across the globe, owing to their ability to freeing up in-house resources and offering cost-effective and qualified resources in order to offer technical support.

  • Lack of in-depth understanding on technology and technical skills is encouraging companies from different industry verticals to utilize the services offered in the global technical support outsourcing market. Moreover, independent software vendors (ISV) and original equipment manufacturers (OEM) are inclining toward outsourcing the technical support as this lets them to concentrate on their core developments, notes a TMR report on the global technical support outsourcing market.

Get PDF Brochure for More Insights - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=13739

Technical Support Outsourcing Market: Growth Boosters

  • Increase in focus of companies on their core businesses is generating lucrative prospects in the global technical support outsourcing market

  • Surge in technical support outsourcing solutions in the global healthcare industry is prognosticated to drive the sales growth in the global market during the forecast period

  • Rise in need for use of digital payment systems, electronic billing, and electronic health data records maintenance is fueling demand prospects in the technical support outsourcing market

Technical Support Outsourcing Market: Regional Analysis

  • The technical support outsourcing market in North America is expected to witness profitable prospects during the forecast period, owing to many factors such as presence of technological organizations including Worldwide Call Centers and IBM Corporation. Furthermore, the regional market is being influenced positively by increasing adoption of cloud-based outsourcing solutions in different sectors in North America.

  • The Asia Pacific technical support outsourcing market is anticipated to attract sizable business opportunities in the upcoming years due to increased trend of technical support outsourcing in different key industries such as the automotive and IT sectors in the region

Get COVID-19 Impact Analysis at - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=covid19&rep_id=13739

Technical Support Outsourcing Market: Competition Landscape

  • Companies operating in the global technical support outsourcing market are increasing efforts to develop compact and cost-effective technical outsourcing support in order to attract new customers

  • Several enterprises are executing inorganic growth strategies, including mergers, acquisitions, and collaborations with technology partners in order to offer advanced product range and expand their regional reach

Technical Support Outsourcing Market: Key Players

Some of the key players profiled in the report are:

  • Aegis Limited

  • Accenture PLC.

  • Computer Generated Solutions, Inc.

  • Collabera Inc.

  • Flatworld Solutions Pvt. Ltd.

  • Essentiel Outsourcing

  • HCL Technologies

  • Genpact

  • Infosys Limited

  • IBM Corporation

  • Qcom Outsourcing Ltd

  • Invensis Technologies Pvt. Ltd

  • Suma Soft

  • StarTek Inc.

  • Tata Consultancy Services Limited

  • Support.com, Inc.

  • Worldwide Call Centers, Inc

  • Wipro Limited

Make an Enquiry Before Buying -https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=EB&rep_id=13739

Technical Support Outsourcing Market Segmentation

Service

  • Customer Acquisition

  • Call Centre Services

  • Others (Email Support and Live Chat Support)

Industry

  • Manufacturing & Automotive

  • Education

  • Energy & Utilities

  • BFSI

  • Retail & E-commerce

  • IT & Telecommunication

  • Media & Entertainment

  • Logistics & Supply Chain

  • Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals

  • Others (Construction, Hospitality)

Region

  • North America

  • Europe

  • Asia Pacific

  • Middle East & Africa

  • South America

Browse Latest IT & Telecom Industry Research Reports by TMR:

About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research is a global market intelligence company, providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of analysts, researchers, and consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather and analyse information.

Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

For More Research Insights on Leading Industries, Visit our YouTube channel - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8e-z-g23-TdDMuODiL8BKQ

Access MarketNgage: The On Demand, Subscription based platform from Transparency Market Research

www.marketngage.com

Now avail flexible Market Research Subscription through MarketNgage, the Market Research Subscription Platform from Transparency Market Research and other iconic market research powerhouses. Go beyond just reports and access research multi-format through downloadable executive summaries, chapters, databooks, infographics, charts, interactive playbook for data visualization and full reports across all major industries, 200+ sub sectors and 1200+ niche markets, through MarketNgage.

Sign Up for a 7 day free trial!

Contact

Rohit Bhisey
Transparency Market Research
State Tower,
90 State Street,
Suite 700,
Albany NY – 12207
United States
USA - Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453
Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com
Follow Us: Twitter | LinkedIn
Blog: https://tmrblog.com
Website: http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com
Press Release: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/technical-support-outsourcing-market.html

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/technical-support-outsourcing-market-gains-sizable-sales-prospects-due-to-increase-in-number-of-smes-globally-states-tmr-study-301502100.html

SOURCE Transparency Market Research

