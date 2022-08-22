U.S. markets open in 2 hours 25 minutes

Technical Support Outsourcing Market Size to Grow by USD 13.99 billion with 58% Contribution from APAC - 17,000+ Technavio Research Reports

·5 min read

NEW YORK, Aug. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Technical Support Outsourcing Market Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026" report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio is proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years. The potential growth difference for the technical support outsourcing market between 2021 and 2026 is USD 13.99 billion, according to the latest market analysis report by Technavio. The report predicts the market to witness an accelerating growth momentum at a CAGR of 7.47%. Technavio categorizes the global technical support outsourcing market as a part of the global systems software market. Our report provides extensive information on the value chain analysis for the technical support outsourcing market, which vendors can leverage to gain a competitive advantage during the forecast period. The data available in our value chain analysis segment can help vendors drive costs and enhance customer services during the forecast period.

Latest market research report titled Global Technical Support Outsourcing Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026 has been announced by Technavio which is proudly partnering with Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years

 Read a FREE Sample Report PDF for more insights on the scope and value chain analysis 

Key Market Segment Insights:

The technical support outsourcing market report is segmented by Type (Helpdesk and Call center) and Geography (APAC, South America, Europe, North America, and Middle East and Africa).

  • Revenue-generating Segment Insights: The technical support outsourcing market share growth in the helpdesk segment will be significant during the forecast period. A helpdesk will be open to supporting an end-user, irrespective of whether the physical location of the enterprise is open or closed. Outsourcing a helpdesk for technical support helps enterprises reduce operational costs by freeing up resources and using them for core competencies.

  • Regional Opportunities:  58% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China and India are the key markets for the technical support outsourcing market in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. The growing need for cost reduction will facilitate the technical support outsourcing market growth in APAC over the forecast period.

View our sample report for additional insights into the contribution of all the segments and regional opportunities

Vendor Landscape
The technical support outsourcing market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. To make the most of the opportunities and recover from the post-COVID-19 impact, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. The technical support outsourcing market forecast report offers in-depth insights into key vendor profiles. The profiles include information on the production, sustainability, and prospects of the leading companies.

Some Companies Mentioned

Related Reports:
Engineering Services Outsourcing Market by Sourcing, End-user, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
Call Center Outsourcing Market in Europe by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2025

 

Technical Support Outsourcing Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of over 7.47%

Market growth 2022-2026

$ 13.99 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

6.07

Regional analysis

APAC, South America, Europe, North America, and
Middle East and Africa

Performing market contribution

APAC at 58%

Key consumer countries

China, India, Germany, Brazil, and Argentina

Competitive landscape

 

Leading companies, competitive strategies,
consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

 

 

Accenture Plc, Aress Software and Education
Technologies P Ltd., Collabera Inc., Computer
Generated Solutions Inc., CSS Corp.,Essentiel
Outsourcing S.L., Flatworld Solutions
Pvt. Ltd., Genpact Ltd., HCL Technologies Ltd., IBN
Technologies Ltd., Infosys Ltd., International
Business Machines Corp., Invensis Technologies Pvt
Ltd., ISPL Support Services, Octopus Tech, Qcom
Outsourcing Ltd., Suma Soft Pvt. Ltd., Telegenisys
Inc., Wipro Ltd., and Worldwide Call Centers Inc

Market Dynamics

 

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and
obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment
analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer
dynamics, and market condition analysis for the
forecast period

Customization purview

 

If our report has not included the data that you are
looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and
get segments customized

 

Key Topics Covered:

  • Executive Summary

  • Market Landscape

  • Market Sizing

  • Five Forces Analysis

  • Market Segmentation by Type

  • Customer landscape

  • Geographic Landscape

  • Vendor Landscape

  • Vendor Analysis

  • Appendix

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email:media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/technical-support-outsourcing-market-size-to-grow-by-usd--13-99-billion-with-58-contribution-from-apac---17-000-technavio-research-reports-301609582.html

SOURCE Technavio

