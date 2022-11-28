U.S. markets open in 4 hours 38 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,005.75
    -26.75 (-0.66%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,196.00
    -160.00 (-0.47%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,695.50
    -87.25 (-0.74%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,858.60
    -11.60 (-0.62%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    73.94
    -2.34 (-3.07%)
     

  • Gold

    1,761.80
    +7.80 (+0.44%)
     

  • Silver

    21.50
    +0.07 (+0.33%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0449
    +0.0045 (+0.43%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.6910
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    22.17
    +1.75 (+8.57%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2088
    -0.0002 (-0.02%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    137.7860
    -1.3140 (-0.94%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,214.52
    -325.58 (-1.97%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    380.05
    -2.60 (-0.68%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,433.94
    -52.73 (-0.70%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,162.83
    -120.20 (-0.42%)
     

Technical Textiles Global Markets Report 2022: Government Support Vital in Determining the Market for Technical Textiles in Fast-Developing Asian Countries

Research and Markets
·8 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Global Technical Textiles Market

Global Technical Textiles Market
Global Technical Textiles Market

Dublin, Nov. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Technical Textiles: Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The scope of this report is broad and covers various product types used across technical textile and end-users segment. This report classifies the product types as synthetic polymers, natural fibers, mineral fibers, metal fibers, regenerated fibers, and others.

In this report, the market has been segmented based on industrial end-use category, material type, form of material, application, and region. It offers an overview of the global market for technical textiles and analyzes global market trends, considering base year of 2021 and estimates for 2022 and 2027. Estimated values are derived from manufacturers' total revenues.

Technical textiles are flexible fabrics that have applications in multiple industries, including the vehicle, civil engineering and construction, agriculture, healthcare, industrial safety, and personal security industries. There are 12 industrial textile categories based on use: agrotech, meditech, buildtech, mobiltech, clothtech, oekotech, geotech, packtech, hometech, protech, indutech, and sportech.

The world has seen increased globalization and outsourcing in recent years, resulting in a dramatic change in how operations work in sectors such as textiles. With the development of newer and better textiles, there is an increasing need to enhance their quality and effectiveness.

The global demand for technical textiles has also grown. It is an emerging field of sophisticated technology that is steadily gaining ground in India, among other places. Additionally, high demand from various sectors, such as construction and automotive, has resulted in growth for the technical textile sector. The textile industry also recognizes areas of technical textiles that need to be developed, and it is contributing adequate time and money to these areas. Such efforts are paying off, as advanced textiles are gaining traction worldwide.

Growth in the market is primarily driven by product innovation, focused on properties such as strength, durability, and growth, by global industries that rely on technical textiles for their end uses. Nonetheless, factors such as high manufacturing costs, product prices, and the availability of low quality-goods to replace technical textiles are restricting factors for this industry.

China and the U.S. held the largest shares of the global market for technical textiles in 2021, and the technical textile sector is continuously developing and growing. Due to factors such as improving technology, growing demand from different industries, and increasing support from governments, technological textiles are expected to become a massive market in countries worldwide, with Asia-Pacific being the pioneer.

There's also been a change in the understanding of the market for technical textiles. North America and Europe were conventionally the main markets for technical textiles but, very recently, demand from Asia-Pacific eclipsed demand in other regions. Given the advantages and revenues of technological textiles, developing countries like India are also focusing on developing this market.

Due to its low cost, synthetic polymer is in demand; in particular, rising demand from the packaging and food industries will help boost the global synthetic polymer market

The report also includes a discussion of the major players in the market. Further, it explains the major drivers and regional dynamics of the market for technical textiles and current trends within the industry. The report concludes with a special focus on the vendor landscape and includes detailed profiles of the major vendors in the global market for technical textiles.

Detailed profiles of the leading market vendors, including Asahi Kasei Corp., Berry Global Group, DuPont, Kimberly-Clarke, Mitsui Chemicals Inc., and Freudenberg & Co.

Report Includes

  • 43 data tables and 41 additional tables

  • An up-to-date overview of the global markets for technical textiles within the industry

  • Analyses of the global market trends, with historic market revenue for 2021, estimates for 2022, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2027

  • Estimation of the actual market size for technical textiles in USD million values, market forecast, and corresponding market share analysis by type of material, material form, industrial end-use category, and geographic region

  • Highlights of the key growth driving factors and constraints that will shape the market for technical textiles as the basis for projecting demand over the next five years (2022-2027)

  • Discussion of the COVID-19 pandemic impact on the global market for technical textiles

  • Insight into the industry value chain analysis providing a systematic study of key intermediaries involved, with emphasis on manufacturers and producers of industrial raw materials, converters (producers of end-products), and end-markets

  • Identification of the fastest-growing applications and technologies, and a holistic review of the current market trends that leads to surge in demand for technical textiles production

  • Assessment of the vendors landscape comprising key market participants, their global market share analysis, product portfolios and financial overviews etc.

  • Updated information on recent mergers, acquisitions, expansions, collaborations, investments, divestments, new product launches, and other strategic developments within the marketplace

Report Attribute

Details

No. of Pages

170

Forecast Period

2022 - 2027

Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022

$197.8 Billion

Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027

$255.4 Billion

Compound Annual Growth Rate

5.2%

Regions Covered

Global

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Introduction

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights

Chapter 3 Technical Textile Industry Overview
3.1 Product Description
3.2 Value Chain Analysis of Technical Textiles
3.3 Factors Driving the Growth of the Market for Technical Textiles
3.3.1 Growth of Industry Sectors
3.3.1 Increasing Demand for Respirators, Face Masks and Protective Clothing Following Coronavirus Outbreak
3.3.1 Government Support Vital in Determining the Market for Technical Textiles in Fast-Developing Asian Countries
3.4 Factors Restricting the Growth of the Market for Technical Textiles
3.4.1 Environmental Impact of Technical Textiles
3.5 Opportunities in the Market for Technical Textiles
3.5.1 Smart Textiles
3.5.2 Replacement of Traditional Materials

Chapter 4 Pricing Analysis
4.1 Overview
4.2 Segmental Pricing Analysis
4.2.1 Mobiltech or Mobiltex
4.2.2 Indutech
4.2.3 Sportech
4.2.4 Hometech or Hometex
4.2.5 Buildtech
4.2.6 Packtech
4.2.7 Clothtech or Clothtex
4.2.8 Meditech
4.2.9 Protech
4.2.10 Agrotech
4.2.11 Oekotech
4.2.12 Geotech

Chapter 5 Market Flow and Impact of Covid-19
5.1 Impact of the Covid-19 Pandemic

Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by Type of Material
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Market Size Estimation and Forecast
6.3 Synthetic Polymers
6.3.1 Nylon
6.3.2 Polyvinyl Chloride
6.3.3 Low-Density Polyethylene
6.3.4 Polypropylene
6.3.5 Market Size Estimation and Forecast
6.4 Natural Fibers
6.5 Mineral Fibers
6.6 Metal Fibers
6.7 Regenerated Fibers
6.7.1 Rayon
6.7.2 Acetate
6.7.3 Market Size Estimation and Forecast
6.8 Other Technical Textile Fibers
6.8.1 Glass Fibers
6.8.2 Basalt Fibers
6.8.3 Carbon Fibers
6.8.4 Ceramic Fibers
6.8.5 Market Size Estimation and Forecast

Chapter 7 Market Breakdown by Form of Material
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Woven Technical Textiles
7.3 Nonwoven Technical Textiles
7.4 Knitted Technical Textiles
7.5 Other Forms of Technical Textile Materials

Chapter 8 Market Breakdown by Manufacturing Process
8.1 Overview
8.2 Thermo-Forming
8.3 3D Knitting
8.4 3D Weaving

Chapter 9 Market Breakdown by Industrial End-Use Category
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Market Size Estimation and Forecast
9.3 Mobiltech (Automotive Textiles)
9.4 Indutech (Industrial Textiles)
9.5 Sportech (Sports Textiles)
9.6 Buildtech (Construction Textiles)
9.7 Hometech (Home Textiles)
9.8 Clothtech (Clothing Textiles)
9.9 Meditech (Medical Textiles)
9.10 Agrotech (Agro Textiles)
9.11 Protech (Protective Textiles)
9.12 Packtech (Packaging Textiles)
9.13 Geotech (Geotextiles)
9.14 Oekotech (Environmental Textiles)

Chapter 10 Market Breakdown by Region
10.1 Overview
10.2 Asia-Pacific
10.2.1 Overview of the Asia-Pacific Market for Technical Textiles
10.2.2 Asia-Pacific Market for Technical Textiles by Industrial End-Use Category
10.2.3 Asia-Pacific Market for Technical Textiles by Type of Material
10.2.4 Asia-Pacific Market for Technical Textiles by Form of Material
10.2.5 Asia-Pacific Market for Technical Textiles by Country
10.3 North America
10.4 Europe
10.5 Rest of the World

Chapter 11 Competitive Landscape
11.1 Introduction
11.1.1 Acquisitions
11.1.2 Awards
11.1.3 Divestments
11.1.4 Expansions
11.1.5 Investments
11.1.6 New Facilities
11.1.7 New Product Launches
11.1.8 Trade Fairs
11.1.9 Other Developments (Collaborations, Exhibitions, Joint Ventures, Product Developments)

Chapter 12 Company Profiles

  • Asahi Kasei Corp.

  • Berry Global Group Inc.

  • Dupont

  • Elevate Textiles Inc.

  • Freudenberg Group

  • Huntsman International LLC

  • Kimberly-Clark

  • Koninklijke Ten Cate B.V.

  • Milliken & Co. Inc.

  • Mitsui Chemicals Inc.

  • Toyobo Co. Ltd.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/o626k0

Attachment

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories

  • FTX Collapse: Billionaire Mark Cuban Gives Crypto a Dream Boost

    The abrupt and rapid collapse of the FTX cryptocurrency exchange has caused a shock in the crypto space. The fall, in a few days, of a company valued at $32 billion in February, ended up casting suspicion on the entire young industry of financial services, based on the Blockchain technology. Retail investors have fled, while institutional investors, linked to FTX and its sister company Alameda Research, are still determining their losses from their exposure to Sam Bankman-Fried's empire.

  • U.S. stock futures fall as Chinese protests rattle markets, oil hits 2022 low

    U.S. stock-index futures sank Sunday night, as Asian markets fell following widespread public demonstrations in China and as oil hit a 2022 low.

  • Copper’s Biggest Mystery Is Finally Cracking

    (Bloomberg) -- The warnings keep getting louder: the world is hurtling toward a desperate shortage of copper. Humans are more dependent than ever on a metal we’ve used for 10,000 years; new deposits are drying up, and the type of breakthrough technologies that transformed other commodities have failed to materialize for copper.Most Read from BloombergNext Covid-19 Strain May be More Dangerous, Lab Study ShowsUkraine’s Victories May Become a Problem for the USKey Trump 2024 Rivals Silent After Hi

  • I'm Getting More Comfortable With My Alibaba Stock. Here's Why

    It's been challenging to hold Alibaba's (NYSE: BABA)stock over the last two years as it lost more than 70% of its market value. As the stock price fell, investors questioned whether Alibaba had reached its prime and was bound to decline further. While it's still early, Alibaba's latest earnings result justifies my earlier decision.

  • Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) Shares Could Be 37% Below Their Intrinsic Value Estimate

    Today we will run through one way of estimating the intrinsic value of Plug Power Inc. ( NASDAQ:PLUG ) by estimating...

  • Stagflation Will Rule 2023, Keeping Stocks in Peril

    (Bloomberg) -- Stagflation is the key risk for the global economy in 2023, according to investors who said hopes of a rally in markets are premature following this year’s brutal selloff.Most Read from BloombergNext Covid-19 Strain May be More Dangerous, Lab Study ShowsUkraine’s Victories May Become a Problem for the USKey Trump 2024 Rivals Silent After His White Supremacist MeetingAlmost half of the 388 respondents to the latest MLIV Pulse survey said a scenario where growth continues to slow wh

  • I'm Worried About A Stock Market Crash. How Can I Tell If My Fears Are Warranted?

    The first six months of 2022 were the worst the stock market has had in more than 40 years, officially entering a bear market on June 13. Despite some recent bouncebacks, investors remain worried. So much so that some have … Continue reading → The post Is the Stock Market Going to Crash in 2022? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • FTSE 100 and global stocks tumble as China protests hit markets

    Protests intensified in major Chinese cities against the country’s stringent zero-COVID rules, sending oil prices plunging.

  • My wife and I are in our 50s with $300,000 in a 401(k) and $700,000 in a pension. Will we have enough to ‘live a simple life’ in retirement?

    Many Americans are surprised to see they have not prepared as well as they had hoped for retirement when they finally get ready to call it quits. The bad news is, you’ll probably have to make some realistic assumptions of what your retirement will look like. If you’ve lived primarily paycheck to paycheck in your working years, that may continue to feel the case in your retirement.

  • SoFi Is Becoming a Bit of a Regulatory Headache

    Financial services company and digital bank SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ: SOFI) went public in June 2021 with lots of support and plenty of hype. At this point, SoFi finds itself in a bit of a regulatory headache.

  • Oil Plunges to Lowest Since 2021 as China Unrest Rattles Market

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil tumbled to the lowest level since December as a wave of unrest in China punished risk assets and clouded the outlook for energy demand, adding to stresses in an already-fragile global crude market.Most Read from BloombergNext Covid-19 Strain May be More Dangerous, Lab Study ShowsUkraine’s Victories May Become a Problem for the USKey Trump 2024 Rivals Silent After His White Supremacist MeetingWest Texas Intermediate sank toward $74 a barrel following three weeks of losses. Prot

  • Dow Jones Futures Fall As China Concerns Hit Market Rally; Why You Should Be Cautious

    Futures fell amid China Covid unrest. Be cautious as the S&P 500 faces a big test with key economic data due.

  • 3 Stocks That Could Triple in 3 Years

    These companies have multiple ways they could deliver multibagger growth in a relatively short period of time.

  • These Are The 5 Best Stocks To Buy And Watch Now

    Buying a stock is easy, but buying the right stock without a time-tested strategy is incredibly hard. So what are the best stocks to buy now or put on a watchlist?

  • Another Reason a Quick End to the Fed’s Rate Hikes Looks Unlikely

    Although growth of the U.S. money supply is slowing, employment trends are strong, lots of cash is left over from the pandemic stimulus, and using credit cards is easy. That has put many people in a buying mood, inflation or no inflation.

  • 3 Potentially Explosive Stocks to Buy Before 2023

    It's been a difficult year for stocks (and investors) in general. But certain stocks have had a particularly trying time. These companies faced specific challenges -- and that's sent their shares tumbling further than the general market.

  • Chaos Grips China Markets as Covid Protests Cloud Reopening Path

    (Bloomberg) -- A sense of chaos and uncertainty swept through Chinese markets on Monday as growing protests against Covid curbs and a record number of infections complicated the nation’s path to reopening. Most Read from BloombergNext Covid-19 Strain May be More Dangerous, Lab Study ShowsUkraine’s Victories May Become a Problem for the USKey Trump 2024 Rivals Silent After His White Supremacist MeetingInvestors sold stocks and the yuan, while credit markets saw spreads widen, as citizens in major

  • Second-Largest U.S. Pension Buys Up Rivian, Snowflake, Airbnb, and Noble Stock

    California State Teachers’ Retirement System also bought more shares of Snowflake and Airbnb in the third quarter.

  • Drive to Bypass China in Lithium Refining Grows in Australia

    (Bloomberg) -- Pilbara Minerals Ltd., one of Australia’s biggest lithium producers, plans to build a demonstration plant in Western Australia capable of refining the material that’s key to the booming global battery metals market.Most Read from BloombergNext Covid-19 Strain May be More Dangerous, Lab Study ShowsUkraine’s Victories May Become a Problem for the USKey Trump 2024 Rivals Silent After His White Supremacist MeetingThe pilot plant would process Pilbara Minerals’ hard-rock ore into lithi

  • Russia's Biggest Tech Company Wants To Cut Ties With The Country: Here's Why

    With the ongoing war with Ukraine, Russia's biggest tech company wants to move out of the country. Russia has recently targeted basic infrastructures in Ukraine through a wave of air strikes, causing severe damage in the country. Often referred to as "Russia's Google," Yandex is Russia's most prominent internet company, widely popular for its search browser and ride-hailing apps. Its Dutch-based parent company, Yandex N.V., now wants out of Russia because of the potential negative impact of the