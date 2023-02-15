Technical textiles market size in Europe to grow by USD 8.5 billion, Growing demand in the healthcare industry to boost market - Technavio

NEW YORK, Feb. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Technavio, the technical textiles market size in Europe is estimated to grow by USD 8.5 billion from 2022 to 2027. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.54% during the forecast period. The report includes historic market data from 2017 to 2021. In 2017, the market was valued at USD 28.89 billion.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Europe Technical Textiles Market 2023-2027

Technical textiles market in Europe - Five Forces

The technical textiles market in Europe is fragmented, and the five forces analysis covers–

Bargaining power of buyers

The threat of new entrants

Threat of rivalry

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of substitutes

Technical textiles market in Europe – Customer Landscape

The report includes the market's adoption lifecycle, from the innovator's stage to the laggard's stage. It focuses on adoption rates in different regions based on penetration. Furthermore, the report also includes key purchase criteria and drivers of price sensitivity to help companies evaluate and develop their growth strategies.

Technical textiles market in Europe - Segmentation Assessment

Segment Overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on applications (Mobiltech, Indutech, Sporttech, Buildtech, and Others) and products (Woven, Composites, and Nonwoven).

The mobiltech segment will account for a significant share of the global market during the forecast period. Mobiltech has the most vibrant and promising market share in the vehicle industry. It is a growing field for the practical application of technological fabrics. The automotive industry is the sole consumer of technical textiles, accounting for approximately 1.5 million tonnes per year. The majority of mobile's market share is determined by five automotive applications, namely, tires, carpets, seat bolsters, seat belts, and airbags. Technical textile manufacturers are now using more natural fibers, recycled fibers, and composite textile materials for various applications in automobiles. Lighter items made from composite textile materials have increased fuel efficiency in vehicles. They have also increased manufacturers' production while also making automobiles more environment-friendly and sustainable. Thus, owing to such factors the segment is expected to grow during the forecast period.

Technical textiles market in Europe – Market Dynamics

Key factor driving market growth

The growing demand in the healthcare industry is notably driving market growth .

In the healthcare industry the combination of advanced textile technology and medical sciences has resulted in the creation of a new field known as medical textiles. Medical textiles are intended to eliminate pain and discomfort.

Textile products for medical applications include fibers, yarns, woven, knitted, nonwoven, PTFE felts, and mesh, among other things. With the development of new types of textile fibers and manufacturing technologies for yarns and fabrics, new areas of application for medical textiles have been identified. experienced by patients and allow them to be comfortable.

Bedsheets, furniture, healthcare upholstery, filtration and abrasive materials, thermal protection and blood-absorbing materials, belts, adhesive tapes, and other specialized products and applications are all examples of technical textiles used in the healthcare sector.

In other words, technical textiles in this industry are more concerned with specific functional requirements than with aesthetics and comfort. All of these factors are likely to fuel the demand for technical textiles thereby boosting the regional market growth during the forecast period.

Leading trends influencing the market

The emergence of new technology is an emerging trend in the market .

In the textile industry, technological advancements have resulted in new business models and opportunities for textile manufacturing companies.

Furthermore, material-related innovations have resulted in the introduction of intriguing new solutions, such as the use of waste from citrus peels, milk, pineapple, and coffee grounds to produce new materials for manufacturing apparel.

Moreover, many textile companies outsource their R&D activities, which has led to the fragmentation of the innovation process (with a focus on ad-hoc rather than continuous initiatives), thereby driving the demand in the technical textile market. Hence, advances in technology will boost market growth during the forecast period.

Major challenges hindering market growth

The rising sustainability concerns and varying environment-related mandates are major challenges impeding market growth .

Sustainability and transparency are becoming important priorities in the European textile sector, reflecting growing consumer and business concerns about how to mitigate their negative impact on the environment.

Textile production has historically been one of the most polluting industrial sectors. It accounts for about one-fifth of all industrial water pollution worldwide.

The textile industry makes extensive use of chemicals, many of which are carcinogenic. Many harmful chemicals, such as heavy metals and formaldehyde, are released into water streams and soil, while toxic gases, such as suspended particulate matter and sulfur dioxide, are released into the atmosphere.

Moreover, the pollution from textile manufacturing units worldwide, including those dealing with textile polymers, auxiliaries, and dyes, has caused unimaginable harm to the environment. Thus, the severe environmental impact of technical textiles will hinder the growth of the market in Europe during the forecast period.

What are the key data covered in this technical textiles market in Europe report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the technical textiles market in Europe between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the technical textiles market in Europe size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the technical textiles market in Europe.

A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of technical textiles market vendors in Europe

Technical Textiles Market Scope In Europe Report Coverage Details Page number 164 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.54% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 8.5 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 4.19 Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Arville Textiles Ltd., Asahi Kasei Corp., Baltex, Beaulieu Technical Textiles, Carvico Spa, Fothergill Group, Freudenberg SE, Huntsman Corp., JAMES DEWHURST, JUTA a.s, Kimberly Clark Corp., MEHLER ENGINEERED PRODUCTS GMBH, Mitsui Chemicals Inc., Palmhive Technical Textiles Ltd., Sidogras S.A., Statex Production and Sales GmbH, TECH FAB Europe e.V., Tirotex Textile Co., Toray Industries Inc., and Willy Hermann SUPERFINE GmbH and Co KG Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

