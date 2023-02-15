U.S. markets closed

Technical textiles market size in Europe to grow by USD 8.5 billion, Growing demand in the healthcare industry to boost market - Technavio

·17 min read

NEW YORK, Feb. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Technavio, the technical textiles market size in Europe is estimated to grow by USD 8.5 billion from 2022 to 2027. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.54% during the forecast period. The report includes historic market data from 2017 to 2021. In 2017, the market was valued at USD 28.89 billion.

For more Insights on market size Request a sample report

Technical textiles market in Europe - Five Forces
The technical textiles market in Europe is fragmented, and the five forces analysis covers–

  • Bargaining power of buyers

  • The threat of new entrants

  • Threat of rivalry

  • Bargaining power of suppliers

  • Threat of substitutes

  • Interpretation of porter's five models helps to strategize the business, for entire details – buy the report!

Technical textiles market in Europe – Customer Landscape 

The report includes the market's adoption lifecycle, from the innovator's stage to the laggard's stage. It focuses on adoption rates in different regions based on penetration. Furthermore, the report also includes key purchase criteria and drivers of price sensitivity to help companies evaluate and develop their growth strategies.

Technical textiles market in Europe - Segmentation Assessment

Segment Overview
Technavio has segmented the market based on applications (Mobiltech, Indutech, Sporttech, Buildtech, and Others) and products (Woven, Composites, and Nonwoven).

  • The mobiltech segment will account for a significant share of the global market during the forecast period. Mobiltech has the most vibrant and promising market share in the vehicle industry. It is a growing field for the practical application of technological fabrics. The automotive industry is the sole consumer of technical textiles, accounting for approximately 1.5 million tonnes per year. The majority of mobile's market share is determined by five automotive applications, namely, tires, carpets, seat bolsters, seat belts, and airbags. Technical textile manufacturers are now using more natural fibers, recycled fibers, and composite textile materials for various applications in automobiles. Lighter items made from composite textile materials have increased fuel efficiency in vehicles. They have also increased manufacturers' production while also making automobiles more environment-friendly and sustainable. Thus, owing to such factors the segment is expected to grow during the forecast period.

Download a Sample Report

Technical textiles market in Europe – Market Dynamics
Key factor driving market growth

  • The growing demand in the healthcare industry is notably driving market growth

  • In the healthcare industry the combination of advanced textile technology and medical sciences has resulted in the creation of a new field known as medical textiles. Medical textiles are intended to eliminate pain and discomfort.

  • Textile products for medical applications include fibers, yarns, woven, knitted, nonwoven, PTFE felts, and mesh, among other things. With the development of new types of textile fibers and manufacturing technologies for yarns and fabrics, new areas of application for medical textiles have been identified. experienced by patients and allow them to be comfortable.

  • Bedsheets, furniture, healthcare upholstery, filtration and abrasive materials, thermal protection and blood-absorbing materials, belts, adhesive tapes, and other specialized products and applications are all examples of technical textiles used in the healthcare sector.

  • In other words, technical textiles in this industry are more concerned with specific functional requirements than with aesthetics and comfort. All of these factors are likely to fuel the demand for technical textiles thereby boosting the regional market growth during the forecast period.

Leading trends influencing the market 

  • The emergence of new technology is an emerging trend in the market

  • In the textile industry, technological advancements have resulted in new business models and opportunities for textile manufacturing companies.

  • Furthermore, material-related innovations have resulted in the introduction of intriguing new solutions, such as the use of waste from citrus peels, milk, pineapple, and coffee grounds to produce new materials for manufacturing apparel.

  • Moreover, many textile companies outsource their R&D activities, which has led to the fragmentation of the innovation process (with a focus on ad-hoc rather than continuous initiatives), thereby driving the demand in the technical textile market. Hence, advances in technology will boost market growth during the forecast period.

Major challenges hindering market growth

  • The rising sustainability concerns and varying environment-related mandates are major challenges impeding market growth.

  • Sustainability and transparency are becoming important priorities in the European textile sector, reflecting growing consumer and business concerns about how to mitigate their negative impact on the environment.

  • Textile production has historically been one of the most polluting industrial sectors. It accounts for about one-fifth of all industrial water pollution worldwide.

  • The textile industry makes extensive use of chemicals, many of which are carcinogenic. Many harmful chemicals, such as heavy metals and formaldehyde, are released into water streams and soil, while toxic gases, such as suspended particulate matter and sulfur dioxide, are released into the atmosphere.

  • Moreover, the pollution from textile manufacturing units worldwide, including those dealing with textile polymers, auxiliaries, and dyes, has caused unimaginable harm to the environment. Thus, the severe environmental impact of technical textiles will hinder the growth of the market in Europe during the forecast period.

Drivers, trends, and challenges have an impact on market dynamics, which can impact businesses. Find more insights in a sample report!

What are the key data covered in this technical textiles market in Europe report?

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period

  • Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the technical textiles market in Europe between 2023 and 2027

  • Precise estimation of the size of the technical textiles market in Europe size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

  • Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • Growth of the technical textiles market in Europe.

  • A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

  • Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of technical textiles market vendors in Europe

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports. 

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports:

  • The technical textiles market size is expected to increase to USD 59.78 billion from 2022 to 2027, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 4.92%. This report extensively covers market segmentation by application (Mobiltech, Indutech, Sporttech, Buildtech, and others), product type (woven, composites, and nonwoven), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa). 

  • The size of the medical textiles market is expected to increase by USD 6,097.14 million from 2022 to 2027, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.92%. This report extensively covers market segmentation by product (woven medical textiles, non-woven medical textiles, and knitted textiles), application (surgical, healthcare and hygiene products, and extracorporeal), and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

Technical Textiles Market Scope In Europe

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

164

Base year

2022

Historic period

2017-2021

Forecast period

2023-2027

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.54%

Market growth 2023-2027

USD 8.5 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)

4.19

Competitive landscape

Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks

Key companies profiled

Arville Textiles Ltd., Asahi Kasei Corp., Baltex, Beaulieu Technical Textiles, Carvico Spa, Fothergill Group, Freudenberg SE, Huntsman Corp., JAMES DEWHURST, JUTA a.s, Kimberly Clark Corp., MEHLER ENGINEERED PRODUCTS GMBH, Mitsui Chemicals Inc., Palmhive Technical Textiles Ltd., Sidogras S.A., Statex Production and Sales GmbH, TECH FAB Europe e.V., Tirotex Textile Co., Toray Industries Inc., and Willy Hermann SUPERFINE GmbH and Co KG

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of contents

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2022

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

4 Historic Market Size

  • 4.1 Technical textiles market in EU 2017 - 2021

  • 4.2 Application Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.3 Product Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.4 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

5 Five Forces Analysis

  • 5.1 Five forces summary

  • 5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 5.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 5.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 5.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 5.7 Market condition

6 Market Segmentation by Application

  • 6.1 Market segments

  • 6.2 Comparison by Application

  • 6.3 Mobiltech - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.4 Indutech - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.5 Sporttech - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.6 Buildtech - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.8 Market opportunity by Application

7 Market Segmentation by Product

  • 7.1 Market segments

  • 7.2 Comparison by Product

  • 7.3 Woven - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.4 Composites - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.5 Nonwoven - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.6 Market opportunity by Product

8 Customer Landscape

  • 8.1 Customer landscape overview

9 Geographic Landscape

  • 9.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 9.2 Geographic comparison

  • 9.3 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.4 Italy - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.5 France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.6 The Netherlands - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.7 Rest of EU - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.8 Market opportunity by geography

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 10.1 Market drivers

  • 10.2 Market challenges

  • 10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

  • 11.1 Overview

  • 11.2 Vendor landscape

  • 11.3 Landscape disruption

  • 11.4 Industry risks

12 Vendor Analysis

  • 12.1 Vendors covered

  • 12.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 12.3 Arville Textiles Ltd.

  • 12.4 Asahi Kasei Corp.

  • 12.5 Baltex

  • 12.6 Beaulieu Technical Textiles

  • 12.7 Carvico Spa

  • 12.8 Freudenberg SE

  • 12.9 Huntsman Corp.

  • 12.10 JUTA a.s

  • 12.11 Kimberly Clark Corp.

  • 12.12 MEHLER ENGINEERED PRODUCTS GMBH

  • 12.13 Mitsui Chemicals Inc.

  • 12.14 Palmhive Technical Textiles Ltd.

  • 12.15 TECH FAB Europe e.V.

  • 12.16 Tirotex Textile Co.

  • 12.17 Toray Industries Inc.

13 Appendix

  • 13.1 Scope of the report

  • 13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 13.4 Research methodology

  • 13.5 List of abbreviations

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Global Pneumatic Tube System Market 2023-2027 (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/technical-textiles-market-size-in-europe-to-grow-by-usd-8-5-billion-growing-demand-in-the-healthcare-industry-to-boost-market---technavio-301746118.html

SOURCE Technavio

