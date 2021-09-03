U.S. markets closed

Technical Writing for Pharma, Biotech and Medical Devices: 2 Day Live Webinar September 9-10

Research and Markets
·4 min read

Dublin, Sept. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dr Mark Powell presents a live 2-day webinar, "Technical Writing for Pharma, Biotech and Medical Devices", this coming Thursday & Friday (September 9th to 10th), starting at 10am EDT. Event details found on the above at ResearchAndMarkets.com.

This is a valuable course for those involved in any of:

  • Regulatory affairs

  • Project managers

  • Technical staff with responsibility for report/procedure writing

  • Quality management

The quality and clarity of written technical documents is vital to the success of pharmaceutical companies. Such documents are used in regulatory submissions, to report the outcome of development work to clients, to record the results of investigations and to guide the direction of internal projects. In this course, participants will learn how to analyze and present technical data in a clear and concise manner.

The use of visual tools such as graphs and flow charts will be covered, together with the design of effective tables. Statistical tools for data reduction and analysis will also be covered. The elements of effective standard operating procedures will also be explained.

A large part of the course will be spent in a workshop setting, where attendees will produce technical content for comment and evaluation. The workshop can either be based on participants' own data or model data provided by the trainer.

Attendees will be expected to bring a laptop computer. By the end of the course, attendees will be able to:

  • Understand the expectations of regulators when reviewing a NDA/BLA/MAA

  • Edit documents to remove superfluous words or phrases

  • Identify and correct ambiguous text

  • Write effective technical reports and procedures that cater to the needs of their target audience

  • Present complex experimental data in a logical, clear and concise manner making optimal use of graphs, charts and tables

  • Follow the conventions of scientific writing to support explanations and arguments

  • Ensure technical documents achieve maximum impact by efficiently structuring the data and avoiding common mistakes in written English

  • Analyze experimental data using statistical principles

Learning Objectives:

  • Information required in regulatory submissions

  • eCTD format and style

  • The fundamentals of effective writing: accuracy, brevity and clarity

  • Common mistakes in written English

  • Effective use of figures and tables

  • Correct methods of citing literature sources in technical documents

  • Types of data distribution

  • Statistical treatment of experimental data

  • Design of Experiments (DoE)

  • Writing effective procedures


Presentations & Timetable:

Day 01 (10:00 AM to 5:00 PM EDT)

10:00 AM -10:30 AM

  • Regulatory expectations

  • ICH, US FDA and EMA guidance on eCTD submissions

  • How much information to include

10:30 AM -10:45 AM Break

10:45 AM -12:00 Noon

  • Writing appropriately for the audience - who will read your report?

  • Organization and structure of technical reports

  • Use of templates

  • Conventions and style in scientific writing

  • Correct use of English

  • Length and structure of sentences

  • Citing scientific literature

  • Exercise: identifying and correcting poor writing

12:00 Noon -1:00 PM Lunch

1:00 PM -3:00 PM

  • Statistical methods

  • Types of data distribution

  • Basic statistical terms and techniques

  • Tests for normality

  • Outliers

  • Analysis of variance

  • Introduction to experimental design

  • Exercise: using appropriate statistical techniques

3:00 PM - 3:15 PM Break

3:15 PM - 4:30 PM

  • Graphical presentation of data

  • Options for presenting data in technical documents

  • Designing effective figures and tables

  • Use of error bars

  • Graphics tools in Microsoft Excel

  • Exercise: selecting appropriate data presentation methods

Day 02 (10:00 AM to 5:00 PM EDT)

10:00 AM -10:30 AM

  • Writing effective procedures

  • Differences in style between technical reports and procedures

  • SOP structure

  • Developing an effective procedure - risk-based approach

  • Use of diagrams and pictures

  • Procedure lifecycle management

  • Regulatory observations

  • Exercise: reviewing a SOP

10:30 AM -10:45 AM Break

10:45 AM -12:00 Noon

  • Workshop/group exercise: review of example reports - identifying good and bad practice

12:00 Noon -1:00 PM Lunch

1:00 PM -3:00 PM Report-writing workshop

3:00 PM -3:15 PM Break

3:15 PM -4:15 PM Report-writing workshop (continued)

4:15 PM -4:30 PM Final questions, feedback and close


For more information about this event visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/4qk9bh

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


