U.S. markets close in 1 hour 50 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,181.66
    -105.84 (-2.47%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,342.33
    -574.06 (-1.69%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,500.05
    -371.48 (-2.89%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,889.27
    -28.68 (-1.50%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    105.66
    +0.30 (+0.28%)
     

  • Gold

    1,911.20
    +19.90 (+1.05%)
     

  • Silver

    23.08
    -0.10 (-0.44%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0573
    +0.0071 (+0.68%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8990
    +0.0360 (+1.26%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2604
    +0.0144 (+1.16%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    129.4900
    -1.3470 (-1.03%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,642.63
    -1,600.96 (-3.98%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    893.02
    -23.33 (-2.55%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,544.55
    +35.36 (+0.47%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,847.90
    +461.27 (+1.75%)
     

Technicolor: Availability of a prospectus

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
TECHNICOLOR
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • TCLRY
TECHNICOLOR
TECHNICOLOR

April 29, 2022

Technicolor: availability of a prospectus approved by the French Autorité des marchés financiers (“AMF”) under number 22-129

Technicolor (the « Company ») announces that a prospectus has been made available today to the public in respect of the admission to trading on the regulated market of Euronext Paris of 115,384,615 new ordinary shares that may be issued following the conversion of 115,384,615 Mandatory Convertible Notes (the "MCNs"), the issue of which will be subject to the approval of the Company's shareholders at the Extraordinary General Meeting to be held on May 6, 2022.

Pursuant to Articles L. 412-1 and L. 621-8 of the French Monetary and Financial Code (Code monétaire et financier) and its General Regulations (Règlement Général), in particular Articles 211-1 to 216-1, the AMF issued, on April 29, 2022 the approval number 22-129 on this prospectus.

The prospectus, established by the Company and engaging the responsibility of its signatories, consists of:

  • the document d’enregistrement universel (Universal Registration Document) of Technicolor, filed with the AMF on April 5, 2022 under number D. 22-0237;

  • the amendment (in French version) of the document d’enregistrement universel (Universal Registration Document), filed with the AMF on April 29, 2022 under number D. 22-0237-A01;

  • a note d’opération (in French version); and

  • a summary of the prospectus included in the note d’opération.

The prospectus is available on the Company’s web site www.technicolor.com (under the heading “Investor Center” - “Financial information” - “Regulated Information”) and at its corporate head office: 8-10, rue du Renard, 75004 Paris, France. It is also available on the website of the AMF (http://www.amf-france.org).

* *
*

About Technicolor

www.technicolor.com – Follow us: @Technicolorlinkedin.com/company/technicolor

Technicolor shares are on the Euronext Paris exchange (TCH) and traded in the USA on the OTCQX marketplace (OTCQX: TCLRY).

Attachment


Recommended Stories

  • Is Verizon Stock a Buy Now?

    The telecom has been getting crushed after losing subscribers and saying inflation is taking a toll.

  • Big oil earnings: Exxon ups stock buyback plan, Chevron profit nearly quadruples

    Yahoo Finance Live’s Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi discuss quarterly earnings for ExxonMobil, Chevron, and Occidental Petroleum.

  • Why Nio Stock Is Surging Today

    Nio (NYSE: NIO) stock surged this morning and was trading up 6.9% as of 10 a.m. ET. Nio filed its annual report this morning, and there's some good news pouring in from China as well. Although Nio already announced its full-year numbers in March, today's regulatory filing is a reminder to investors about where the company stands.

  • Amazon, Ford hit by massive losses on Rivian investments

    Rivian's recent stock performance may have burned a hole in many a retail investor portfolio. It's also burned a big hole in Ford, and now Amazon's, quarterly performance.

  • Cathie Wood Watch: Doubling Down on Falling Stock

    Wood's flagship Ark Innovation ETF has dropped 48% so far this year amid the slump in technology stocks.

  • 3 top dividend stocks yielding as high as 10.1% ⁠— with so much uncertainty, passive income might be what your portfolio needs

    Low rates and high inflation make cash tough to hold. Look here instead.

  • Amazon stock tumbles 12% after reporting first quarterly loss in 7 years

    Shares of Amazon plunged 12% on Friday, marking its biggest intraday drop since July 2014. The drop comes one day after the tech titan reported its first quarterly loss in seven years.

  • Cathie Wood Is Buying Teladoc Stock; Maybe You Should, Too

    Ark Invest's ace stock picker is catching a falling scalpel, but the prognosis isn't as grim as you think.

  • Apple beats earnings estimates, raises dividend

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre breaks down Apple's Q2 earnings and revenue beats.

  • Amazon stock tumbles premarket on earnings loss

    Yahoo Finance Live’s Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi discuss the decline in Amazon stock amid rising costs and supply chain issues.

  • Keep on Buying Plug Stock, Says Analyst Following Recent Partnerships

    It's been a busy week for hydrogen fuel cell company Plug Power (PLUG), and at least one analyst is taking notice. Plug's first big news of the week arrived Wednesday morning, when the company announced it's teaming up with Hungarian oil and gas giant MOL Group "to build one of Europe's largest-capacity green hydrogen production facilities at MOL's Danube Refinery in Százhalombatta, Hungary." Plug will contribute a 10-megawatt electrolysis unit to the joint venture, capable of producing "approxi

  • Warren Buffett Has Bet the Farm On These 3 Stocks

    Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett is arguably the greatest investor of our generation. Since taking the reins as CEO in 1965, the Oracle of Omaha, as he's now known, has created over $740 billion in value for shareholders (himself included), and delivered an aggregate return for the company's Class A shares (BRK.A) of 4,100,820%, as of April 25, 2022. For instance, Buffett has an affinity for cyclical companies and dividend stocks, and has been willing to buy and hold high-quality businesses for decades to allow his investment thesis to shine.

  • Buy the Dip: 3 Stocks to Buy Today and Hold for the Next 3 Years

    These three stocks have all lost 25% or so of their value over the past year, but the long-term future isn't nearly that dark.

  • My Biggest Concern With Carvana

    Carvana (NYSE: CVNA) is trying to give the used car buying process an e-commerce touch, striving for click-to-buy ease, no haggling, and no spending hours at the dealership. Carvana is a rapidly growing company; revenue growth has averaged 103% annually over the past five years. Ideally, a company's revenue grows faster than its expenses, leading to positive free cash flow, cash profits left after operating expenses, and capital investments.

  • Amazon stock plunges after company issues disappointing revenue forecast

    Amazon reported first-quarter results after market close on Thursday. Here were the main metrics from Amazon's report, compared to consensus estimates compiled by Bloomberg.

  • FDA advisory committee to review Novavax's COVID-19 vaccine candidate in June

    Shares of Novavax Inc. jumped 10.8% in trading on Friday after the Food and Drug Administration announced that an advisory committee is set to meet June 7 to examine the benefits and risks of the company's experimental COVID-19 vaccine. Novavax's protein-based vaccine has been authorized in several countries, including by the U.K. and the European Commission, but is still being reviewed by the FDA. The company's stock has tumbled 65.6% this year, while the broader S&P 500 is down 10.0%.

  • Amazon reports surprise earnings loss in Q1

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre details Amazon's Q1 earnings report and its forecasts for Q2 2022.

  • 5 Growth Stocks Rocketing Up My Prospective Buy List

    Both the broad-based S&P 500 and nearly 126-year-old Dow Jones Industrial Average hit correction territory in March (i.e., a decline of at least 10% from recent highs), while the growth-focused Nasdaq Composite briefly fell into a bear market. After all, every notable drop in the major indexes has eventually been cleared away by a bull market rally. With all the major U.S. indexes retracing, the following five growth stocks have started rocketing up my prospective buy list.

  • Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD) May Have Run Too Fast Too Soon With Recent 26% Price Plummet

    Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. ( NASDAQ:WBD ) shareholders that were waiting for something to happen have been dealt a...

  • Market check: Stocks sink, Amazon stock hits 52-week low

    Yahoo Finance’s Ines Ferre joins the Live show to break down how stocks are moving in midday trading.