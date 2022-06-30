U.S. markets close in 3 hours 21 minutes

Technicolor: Combined General Shareholders’ Meeting held on Thursday June 30, 2022

Press Release

Combined General Shareholders’ Meeting
held on Thursday June 30, 2022

Paris (France), June 30, 2022 Technicolor (Euronext Paris: TCH, OTCQX: TCLRY hereinafter referred to as the “Company”) announces that the Combined General Shareholders’ Meeting of Technicolor SA, chaired by Ms. Anne Bouverot, Chairperson of the Board of Directors, was held today at Espace Saint-Martin, 75003 Paris.

All the resolutions proposed were approved by a large majority. In particular, the Shareholders’ Meeting:

  • approved the statutory and the consolidated financial statements for the fiscal year 2021 as well as the proposed allocation of the net result;

  • approved the related-party agreements mentioned in the Statutory Auditors’ special report;

  • decided on the renewal of the term of office of Mazars as statutory auditor;

  • renewed the terms of office of Ms. Anne Bouverot, Mr. Xavier Cauchois, Mr. Dominique d’Hinnin, Ms. Christine Laurens and ratified the cooptation of Ms. Katherine Hays as Directors;

  • approved the compensation policy of the directors, of the Chairperson of the Board of Directors, and of the Chief Executive Officer as well as the components of their compensation for the year 2021,

  • authorized the potential carrying out of a new share buyback program,

  • decided on the continuation of the Company's activity pursuant to Article L.225-248 of the French Commercial Code;

  • authorized a number of delegations of authority allowing the Board of Directors to increase the share capital with or without preferential subscription rights subject to certain ceilings.

Following this meeting, the Board of Directors met and reappointed Ms. Anne Bouverot as Chairperson of the Board.

The detailed quorum and voting results are available on Technicolor’s website.

The entire broadcast of the Shareholders’ Meeting is available on www.technicolor.com/investor-center/shareholders-meeting.

About Technicolor
www.technicolor.com

Technicolor shares are admitted to trading on the regulated market of Euronext Paris (TCH) and are tradable in the form of American Depositary Receipts (ADR) in the United States on the OTCQX market (TCLRY).

Investor Relations
Alexandra Fichelson
alexandra.fichelson@technicolor.com

Media
Catherine Kuttner
catherine.kuttner@technicolor.com

Nathalie Feld
nfeld@image7.fr

 

