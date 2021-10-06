U.S. markets open in 3 hours 40 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,275.25
    -58.75 (-1.36%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,792.00
    -391.00 (-1.14%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,428.50
    -226.75 (-1.55%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,186.30
    -37.20 (-1.67%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    78.44
    -0.49 (-0.62%)
     

  • Gold

    1,749.00
    -11.90 (-0.68%)
     

  • Silver

    22.31
    -0.30 (-1.32%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1547
    -0.0054 (-0.46%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5290
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    23.89
    +0.93 (+4.05%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3553
    -0.0073 (-0.54%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    111.5330
    +0.0610 (+0.05%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    50,554.31
    +354.50 (+0.71%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,229.10
    +11.73 (+0.96%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,959.24
    -117.86 (-1.67%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,528.87
    -293.25 (-1.05%)
     

Technicolor: Information concerning the total number of voting rights and shares

TECHNICOLOR
·1 min read
In this article:
October 6, 2021

Technicolor: Information concerning the total number
of voting rights and shares, provided pursuant to
Article L. 233-8 II of the French Commercial Code and Article 223-16
of the General Regulations of the Autorité des marchés financiers

Technicolor Shares
(ISIN Code FR0013505062)

Date

Number of Outstanding Shares

Number of Voting Rights

September 30, 2021

235,823,571

Number of Theoretical Voting Rights(1): 235,823,571

Number of Voting Rights Exercisable at Shareholders’ meeting(2): 235,823,571

(1) Calculated, pursuant to Article 223-11 of the General Regulations of the Autorité des Marchés Financiers, based on the total number of outstanding shares to which voting rights are attached, including shares with suspended voting rights.

(2) Excluding shares with suspended voting rights.

* *
*

About Technicolor

www.technicolor.com – Follow us: @Technicolorlinkedin.com/company/technicolor

Technicolor shares are on the Euronext Paris exchange (TCH) and traded in the USA on the OTCQX marketplace (OTCQX: TCLRY).

Attachment


