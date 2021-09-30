U.S. markets open in 3 hours 1 minute

Technicorum Announces Rickard Amidani, Social Media & E-commerce Specialist to Join INFLUENCIOs Advisory Board

Technicorum Holdings
·3 min read

The new Influencio crypto token, aims to solve market friction in the fast-growing micro and macro influencer market, becoming the preferred currency for transactions within the influencers community.

STOCKHOLM, Sept. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (via Blockchain Wire) –– Technicorum Holdings, one of the world's leading crypto advisors based in Singapore and Stockholm, and an IT and service group specializing in Digital Assets, today announced Rickard Amidani, Social Media & E-Commerce expert, is joining the board of advisors of the popular INFLUENCIO project for influencers.

Rickard Amidani is the former Commercial Director for Stenungsbaden Yacht Club and currently an advisor for Stockholm School of Business B2B Sales & Boarding For Success.
Rickard Amidani is a seasoned social media specialist at Nordic Hotels & Resorts as he manages over 40 hotels in four different countries. With his extensive networks and experiences in social media marketing and business development within the tourism and entertainment industry, Influencio’s community are expected to double up within the next quarter.
"Social media influencers are an important part of the information network,'' said Rickard Amidani, Advisor for Influencio. “Unlike advertisements which are designed to inform, the information that comes from individual influencers are organic and trusted. I am very excited to be a part of this promising project with a great group of individuals.”
According to Daniel Daboczy, CEO of Technicorum Holdings, social media has developed enormously in recent years with around 3.96 billion people using social media, making up 50.64% of the world's population, since 2000.
“Each social network features different media and attracts different demographics and Rickard Amidani has proven social media strategies that will help drive the Influencio projects growth and mass adoption within the influencers community,” said Daniel Daboczy, Group CEO for Technicorum. “The rapid embracement by the influencers so far, shows us that we are on the right track to launch and establish a proper industry token and aim to solve major pain points in the influencer marketing industry.”
The influencer marketing industry, especially the micro-influencer market is growing and is expected to reach a market size of USD 10.24 billion in 2021 compared to USD 7.68 billion in 2020, while at the same time 96% of all influencers do not monetize enough or at all. Solving key market issues like lack of transparency and poor tracking of the order flow, Influencio aims to become the preferred vertical currency for the industry and get listed on several decentralized exchanges in 2021.
For more information, please visit https://influencio.io/.
ABOUT INFLUENCIO
Influencio is a new cryptocurrency, a BSC network token designed to address friction and monetization within the growing global influencer market. Supported by some of the biggest Youtubers and influencers in the Nordic and their management, via Danjal Kanani main partner in the Influencio project, as well as Daniel Daboczy, Influencio solves key market challenges using blockchain, along with NFT and DeFi elements. Influencio streamlines payments and processing, content marketing management, interaction monitoring, and offers FinTech solutions to the industry. For more information, please visit: https://influencio.io/
ABOUT TECHNICORUM GROUP
The Technicorum Group consists of several subsidiaries, some of which are regulated and specialise in various industries in the field of digital assets, DeFi etc. and is mainly responsible for the KingSwap project, with references from over 100 ICOs completed over the last 4 years, through its subsidiaries.
Company Contact: daniel.daboczy@technicorum.com
Media Contact: marketing@technicorum.com


