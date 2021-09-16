U.S. markets open in 3 hours 6 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,475.75
    -6.00 (-0.13%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,791.00
    -28.00 (-0.08%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,469.00
    -35.00 (-0.23%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,223.40
    -6.40 (-0.29%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    72.47
    -0.14 (-0.19%)
     

  • Gold

    1,779.50
    -15.30 (-0.85%)
     

  • Silver

    23.50
    -0.30 (-1.24%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1774
    -0.0052 (-0.44%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3040
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    18.56
    -0.90 (-4.62%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3823
    -0.0012 (-0.09%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.3880
    +0.0280 (+0.03%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    47,963.73
    +497.28 (+1.05%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,232.81
    +35.60 (+2.97%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,052.34
    +35.85 (+0.51%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,323.34
    -188.37 (-0.62%)
     

Technicorum Strikes a Strategic Business Partnership to Integrate Fiat-Crypto Payment in Gennix Microlending Protocol

Technicorum Holdings
·3 min read

Gennix has integrated on-ramp and off-ramp crypto exchange services on its micro-lending platform.

SINGAPORE, Sept. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (via Blockchain Wire) –– Technicorum Holdings, an IT and service group specializing in Digital Assets and successful incubator of innovative DeFi and NFT project KingSwap, today announced that Gennix, a microlending protocol aimed at reducing financial inequality on the blockchain has struck a strategic business partnership with DTC to integrate Fiat -Crypto payment for consumers.

“DTC is delighted to be a strategic partner to Gennix and potential future developments for the DeFi ecosystem," said El Lee, COO of Digital Treasures Center. "DTC acts as a payment gateway and liquidity provider for Gennix users to convert between fiat and crypto. Onboarded users also get access to DTC's compliant and secure wallet solution that complements the decentralized platform at Gennix.”

Gennix enables participation for everyone, providing benefits for Holders, Stakers, Lenders, and borrowers within the Gennix ecosystem. The strategic partnership with DTC offers a simplified Fiat-Crypto payment gateway for all Gennix users. This enables anyone to purchase or sell $GNNX Tokens to a stablecoin such as USDT, then convert it into fiat money and participate in the Gennix ecosystem. DTC on-ramps and off-ramps integration on the Gennix platform offers quicker, secure, and reliable payments for the Gennix community.

“We have seen the greatest success when opportunity drives collaboration," Keefe Tan, Project Director for Gennix. "Gennix has identified the specific challenges that a partnership with DTC can solve. We have identified the pain points of our users, what worries them and how we can better serve our community.”

Shareholders are becoming increasingly deliberate about investing in projects based on their sustainability. Gennix provides investors options to convert fiat money easily into USDT, BTC, ETH, or other ERC20 tokens to purchase $GNNX tokens through its platform and other DEX on Binance Smart Chain such as PancakeSwap. The on-ramp and off-ramp integration in Gennix platform allows investors to purchase and withdraw from as low as $200 to as high as $1,000,000 fiat money directly from their local banks to the Gennix platform vice versa.

For more information on Gennix, please visit https://www.gennix.io/.

ABOUT GENNIX
Gennix is a DeFi-built uniform Layer 2 lending protocol that’s designed to maximize scalability, composability, and growth. The project promotes end-to-end lending and borrowing of digital assets and related financial products by operating on public networks. A game-changing feature that distinguishes Gennix from other DeFi projects is its foundation on the latest innovative BSC network and the introduction of NFT yield boosters. For more information, visit http://www.gennix.io/.

ABOUT TECHNICORUM GROUP
Technicorum Group comprises of subsidiaries, a few which are regulated, specializing in various verticals in the Digital Assets space, with a one-stop-shop capability to launch, incubate and bring to the global market any blockchain, digital asset, fintech, NFT, DeFi etc project, and is primarily responsible for the KingSwap project, with references of over 100 ICO’s worked on in the past 3 years through its subsidiaries.

ABOUT KINGSWAP
KingSwap (https://www.kingswap.io/) is a DeFi project based out of Singapore with a **“regulated” token that introduces a liquidity pool platform with possible fiat conversions. KingSwap’s high-yield liquidity platform offers extensive staking rewards and digital collectibles.

**" Regulated" - KingSwap commissioned Gravitas International Associates Pte Ltd, a Singapore Payment Service Act ("PSA") exempt company, to issue the $KING tokens. A legal opinion regarding the token issuance has been submitted to the MAS in accordance with the PSA requirements. Gravitas has already submitted an application to the MAS for full licensing under PSA, and the said application is pending review. KingSwap itself has no license specific to DeFi projects, as there is no specific legislation anywhere in the world at this point in time, and is following the regulatory framework of the PSA in Singapore at the time of writing.

All product and company names herein may be trademarks of their registered owners.

Media Contact: ima.jamal@technicorum.com


Recommended Stories

  • SEC Gives Whistle-Blower $110 Million in Second-Biggest Payout

    (Bloomberg) -- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission awarded $110 million to a tipster whose information resulted in enforcement actions, bringing total payments under the agency’s whistle-blower program to more than $1 billion. The tipster’s award, the second-largest ever, includes $40 million from the SEC and $70 million from a related action brought by another agency, according to a statement Wednesday. Under the SEC’s whistle-blower program, tipsters can be paid for information that pr

  • 3 COVID Stocks That Might Double Soon

    Read more to find out why we think Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX), Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ: SRNE), and InMode (NASDAQ: INMD) will close out 2021 with a bang. Taylor Carmichael (Novavax): Novavax stock has already doubled this year, running from $112 back in January to $233 this week. Right now, Moderna enjoys a $169 billion market cap, and BioNTech sports a $79 billion valuation.

  • Goldman Sachs Sees These 2 Stocks Surging Over 70%

    The first half of this year saw a hefty surge in consumer demand and economic growth, as people started climbing out of the COVID lockdowns. The pent-up consumer demand fueled the growth – but that’s starting to fade back a little now. The resurgence of the corona virus isn’t helping matters, even though most governments are loathe to impose further draconian lockdowns. Goldman Sachs strategist Ronnie Walker believes that the late-year economic pullback will be modest, and that strong growth wil

  • China Is Breaking Up Alipay: Time to Sell Alibaba?

    One year ago, Alibaba was the starting point for the regulatory crackdown on Chinese tech giants, when regulators canceled the IPO of Alibaba financial subsidiary Alipay following inflammatory comments by founder Jack Ma. Nearly one year later, Beijing returned to the subject of Alipay, with a new plan for the fintech giant. It will involve a breakup, bringing in the government as an investor, and turning over proprietary data.

  • Cathie Wood Keeps Selling Tesla, Unloading $62 Million of Shares

    (Bloomberg) -- Cathie Wood’s exchange-traded funds sold more Tesla Inc. shares, taking the total value of the electric vehicle maker’s stock they’ve offloaded this month to about $266 million.The ARK Innovation and ARK Next Generation Internet ETFs sold over 81,600 shares in Tesla on Wednesday, according to ARK Investment’s daily trading update. At closing prices, that puts the value at about $62 million.Ark funds have sold more than 350,000 Tesla shares in September so far. Still, the Elon Musk

  • Cathie Wood Is Selling These 10 Stocks

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks Cathie Wood is selling. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to Cathie Wood Is Selling These 5 Stocks. There are few institutional investors who are willing to take risks on high growth stocks because of the price volatility and the […]

  • Dutch Bros Soars in Trading as Dairy Farmer Becomes Billionaire

    (Bloomberg) -- When third-generation dairy farmers Dane and Travis Boersma were looking for something to do outside the family business, they decided to try coffee. Not only could they make a little money, they’d be able to hang out with friends and listen to music. They pooled their savings to buy a coffee cart and an espresso machine and began selling in downtown Grants Pass, Oregon, in the early 1990s. Pretty soon they had five carts.After losing his older brother Dane in 2009 to amyotrophic

  • 5 Best Chinese Stocks To Buy And Watch As Beijing Crackdowns Continue

    Hundreds of Chinese companies are listed on U.S. markets. But which are the best Chinese stocks to buy or watch right now? Weibo, Sohu, Nio, BYD Co. and Li Auto. China is the world's most-populous nation and the second-largest economy with a booming urban middle class and amazing entrepreneurial activity.

  • Democrats Want to End This Lucrative Retirement Account Loophole

    Congressional Democrats want to slam shut a tax loophole known as the “backdoor” Roth IRA. In one of several proposed changes that target the retirement accounts of wealthy Americans, Democrats on the House Ways and Means Committee want to prohibit people … Continue reading → The post Democrats Want to End This Lucrative Retirement Account Loophole appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Goldman Sachs sees as much as 20% downside in these big-name tech stocks

    If you own one of these popular tech names, it might be time to bail.

  • At end of the day, if bitcoin is successful governments will ‘kill it,’ says Ray Dalio

    Ray Dalio, billionaire investor and founder of Bridgewater Associates, the world’s largest hedge fund, says that the more successful that bitcoin becomes, the more likely that it will get neutralized by governments and regulators supporting traditional monetary systems.

  • Why Nio Stock Dropped Today

    More news today from Chinese officials has investors fearing what might be next for U.S.-traded Chinese companies.

  • As the super rich exploit IRAs, Congress contemplates changes

    IRAs are supposed to provide retirement security for the middle class, not tax avoidance for the wealthy

  • In addition to bitcoin, AMC will soon accept other cryptocurrencies for purchases

    AMC movie theaters on Wednesday expanded the range of cryptocurrencies it soon plans to accept for ticket and concession purchases.

  • Should You Consider Investing in Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM)?

    First Eagle Investment Management, an investment management firm, published its second-quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. A net return of 4.73% was delivered by the fund for the first half of 2021. The Fund underperformed the MSCI World Index which returned 13.05% for the same period. You can […]

  • Morgan Stanley lists Lucid Motors as Underweight, Herbalife shares decline after cutting earnings guidance, Apple shares pop ahead of iPhone event today

    Yahoo Finance's Brian Sozzi and Julie Hyman break down the day's latest stock movers including the Lucid Motors underweight rating from Morgan Stanley, Herbalife's stock decline following the company's recent guidance, and Apple shares rising ahead of the iPhone reveal.&nbsp;

  • Why GreenSky Stock Soared 53% Today

    Shares of GreenSky (NASDAQ: GSKY) surged 53.2% on Wednesday after the specialty lender agreed to be acquired by Goldman Sachs (NYSE: GS). GreenSky struck a deal with financial services powerhouse Goldman Sachs. Investors will receive 0.03 shares of Goldman Sachs' stock for each share of GreenSky they own.

  • Is AbbVie's 4.9% Dividend Yield Safe?

    Drugmaker AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV) pays a relatively high yield of 4.9%. On a $10,000 investment, that's $360 more in annual dividend income you could earn through AbbVie. Multiply that by several years of owning the stock, plus the regular increases the company makes to its payouts, and the difference becomes even more significant.

  • Here are the key retirement provisions in the $3.5 trillion reconciliation bill

    The most far-reaching part of Democrats' proposal within the $3.5 trillion reconciliation package is the requirement for many businesses to offer a retirement plan for their workers.

  • Evergrande Market Fallout Grows as Local Unit Halts Bond Trading

    (Bloomberg) -- Intensifying concern over the impact of a China Evergrande Group default is rippling through the nation’s financial markets. Developers led declines on the Hang Seng China Enterprises Index, with Country Garden Holdings Co. -- the nation’s largest developer by sales -- losing 7.2% and Sunac China Holdings Ltd. sinking 11%. This week alone the two stocks have fallen more than 21%. China’s high-yield dollar bonds fell as much as 4 cents on the dollar Thursday, according to credit tr