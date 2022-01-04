Technics boasts 50-hour battery life in its new EAH-A800 ANC headphones

Panasonic has trotted out all sorts of audio gear since reviving the iconic Technics brand in 2014. Recently, that list includes a smattering of true wireless earbuds and headphones, and at CES 2022, the company has yet another portable device ready to debut. With the EAH-A800, Technics has built a pair of hi-fi-ready wireless headphones with active noise cancellation (ANC) and claims of a whopping 50 hours of use on a charge.

The over-ear EAH-A800 packs in 40mm drivers that Technics says are the result of its experience building hi-fi audio gear. In addition to a new design and materials for that component, an Acoustic Control Chamber manages air flow to assist with driver performance and bass response. The company has also leveraged capacitor tech from its high-end amplifiers to limit distortion and maintain sound quality. The EAH-A800 supports LDAC for higher quality audio over Bluetooth, in addition to the typical AAC standard.

Technics EAH-A800

Technics promises "industry-leading noise cancelling" via a dual hybrid setup. An analog filter equipped feed back mic and a digital filter outfitted feed forward mic monitor unwanted clamor inside and out. The EAH-A800 also has Natural Ambient and Attention modes. The difference is that the latter makes it easier to hear voices while the former is a more universal transparency setting. Technics also provides multi-point pairing here, which will allow you to connect to two devices simultaneously over Bluetooth and easily switch between them.

The company is also making big promises when it comes to call clarity. Using a total of eight microphones, the EAH-A800 employs four to pick up your voice and four more to combat any environmental noise. Additionally, Technics says the feed forward mics are designed and positioned to reduce wind noise.

Perhaps the most impressive claim on the EAH-A800 is the stated 50 hours of battery life. Technics says you can achieve this figure with ANC on listening to AAC audio. If you are listening via LDAC, the company says you can expect up to 40 hours of play time. Disable noise cancelling on either sound codec and listening time increases by 10 hours. So if you're willing to go without ANC or higher quality audio, you can get 60 hours of use out of these according to Technics. What's more, a 15-minute charge will give you 10 hours of use (ANC on, AAC quality streaming).

The EAH-A800 will be available in black and white color options in February for $350 (£299/€349).

